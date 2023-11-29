Navy football’s Colin Ramos, Riley Riethman named first team All-American Athletic Conference

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy’s Colin Ramos wraps up Air Force’s John Lee Eldridge III on a run in the first quarter of their game on Oct. 21. Ramos was named first team All-American Athletic Conference on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Navy junior linebacker Colin Ramos and junior punter Riley Riethman have been named first team All-American Athletic Conference the conference announced Wednesday.

Junior safety Rayuan Lane III was a third team selection, while sophomore fullback Alex Tecza, junior corner Dashaun Peele and senior linebacker Will Harbour all earned honorable mention recognition.

Postseason honors were voted on by the leagues’s 14 coaches.

Ramos leads Navy with 94 total tackles and six quarterback hurries. He also has eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ramos spearheads a defense that has posted three shutouts, which is tied for the most in program history and most in the country this season. He was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week twice this season and has recorded double digit tackles in five of 11 games.

Riethman goes in the Army-Navy Game averaging 44.9 yards per punt, which is a single-season school record. He boomed a career-best 68-yard punt against Air Force and his 50.8 yard average against SMU was the second-best single-game performance in program history.

Riethman was named to the Ray Guy Award Great 8 weekly honor roll three times this season and he ranks among the national leaders in total punts (75) and punting yardage (3,367). He currently holds the Navy record with a career punting average of 44.0.

Navy punter Riley Riethman was named first team All-American Athletic Conference on Wednesday. (Navy Athletics)

Lane has consistently made big plays all season and currently ranks third on the team with 62 tackles. The Gilman School product leads the Mids with seven pass breakups and is tied for the team lead with four interceptions. The Jessup native also has two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Lane’s 97-yard interception return for a touchdown against Alabama-Birmingham was the longest in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history and second-longest in school history.

Tecza has had a sensational sophomore campaign. He leads Navy with 724 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 117 carries. The Pittsburgh native’s 6.2 yards per carry ranks 22nd nationally. He ran for a career-high 163 yards on 15 carries against Memphis, a performance highlighted by a career-best 75-yard touchdown run.

Harbour stands second on the squad with 76 tackles and is tied for third with 7 1/2 tackles for loss and fourth with three sacks. He notched a career-high 11 tackles against both South Florida and Charlotte.

Peele has shown a nose for the ball, matching Lane with four interceptions, all of which have come in the last six games. He also has four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.