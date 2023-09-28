Sophomore Alex Tecza gives Navy football a versatile fullback with breakaway speed

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It only took one play for Alex Tecza to run his way into the hearts of Navy football fans.

On the first play of Navy’s second offensive possession against Memphis, the sophomore fullback took a pitchout and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. Tecza displayed tremendous acceleration, blowing past the first and second levels of the defense, and superb speed, pulling away from two chasing defensive backs.

Tecza showed some moxie as he glided into the end zone, cupping a hand to the earhole of his helmet while looking in the direction of the Memphis student section.

The play was a blur to Tecza, who hit a maximum speed of 20.8 MPH as calculated by Reel Analytics.

“I came off the field onto the sideline and was like “What just happened?” It was a pretty cool experience running into the end zone where the student section was,” Tecza said last week.

The Sept. 14 game was Tecza’s coming out party. He established a career-high with 163 yards on 16 carries. He came into the contest having gained only 46 yards on 11 attempts through two games.

“It’s a dream come true, really. I’ve worked my whole life for this. I’m still in awe. It’s given me a lot of confidence and I’m hoping I can keep it up,” Tecza said.

Head coach Brian Newberry and offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut were not surprised to see Tecza bust loose as they have been touting the talents of the youngster since early in training camp. Both men were predicting a big season for the Pittsburgh native, who had been breaking long runs consistently in practice.

“I’ve been saying really good things about Tecza all along because he runs hard and breaks tackles,” Newberry said. “He was impressive during spring ball and had a great offseason as far as getting bigger and stronger. He has a chance to become an exceptional player because he’s a special talent.”

Tecza has suddenly emerged as a major weapon in Navy’s revamped version of triple-option offense, teaming with fellow fullback Daba Fofana to form a potent one-two punch.

“We’ve got to find a way to get Alex the ball more. He’s a really talented, versatile player and we’ve got to find a way to get him more touches,” Newberry said.

Tecza has seemingly come out of nowhere to play a prominent role in the offense, but reality is the coaching staff had already identified the fullback as a future contributor. He stood out enough as a member of the scout team to earn a spot on the travel roster.

Navy’s Alex Tecza catches a pass across the middle in the second quarter of a game against Wagner. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

That was little consolation for Tecza, who wondered why he wasn’t being given more of an opportunity to compete for playing time as a plebe.

“Here at the Naval Academy, it’s hard to start as a freshman. I kind of took that the wrong way and it was hard for me to adapt to being on the sidelines,” he said. “It was an easy option to get down about it and complain, but I went about it the right way. There was nothing I could do about it so I went to work. I hustled my butt off on every rep I got with the scout team and I think the coaches saw that.”

Tecza was determined to make a mark during spring camp and certainly did so. He moved from sixth on the depth chart to second in the span of 16 practices.

“Throughout plebe year, I knew that when spring ball came, that would be my time to shine. From what I’ve heard from the coaches, I really took advantage of those reps with the ones and twos during the spring,” Tecza said.

“Alex is a very confident kid who’s got a gift you can’t coach,” fullbacks coach Tommy Laurendine said. “He can be running full speed and make an easy cut. He doesn’t need to gather himself, set his feet and drop his hips to make a cut,” Laurendine said. “He’s also a very tough, hard-nosed kid. We’re not worried about Alex running between the tackles because he has really good vision and is plenty physical.”

As it became increasingly clear that Daba Fofana and Tecza were two of the team’s most effective ball carriers, Chesnut devised schemes to get them into the game together. Navy debuted the split backfield look during the season opener against Notre Dame with the two fullbacks lined up about four yards behind the quarterback.

Tecza’s 75-yard touchdown run versus Memphis came out of what looked like a traditional I formation with Fofana as the fullback and Tecza as the tailback. Quarterback Tai Lavatai faked a handoff to Fofana before quickly pitching the ball to Tecza.

“When they introduced that split back formation, me and Daba — our eyes were wide open. It’s exciting stuff and just so versatile,” Tecza said.

Laurendine noted there are all sorts of different alignments and plays Navy can employ with two dangerous fullbacks in the game at the same time. There are times when one or both will go in motion, then line up as a slot receiver.

“I think it puts defenses in a bit of a quandary having those two guys in the backfield. They can’t be sure which way the ball is going,” Laurendine said.

Pennsylvania running back Alex Tecza (4) scores a touchdown against Maryland during the PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic game in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on May 30, 2022. (Joe Hermitt/AP)

High school hero

Surprisingly, Tecza was utilized primarily as a slot receiver in a collegiate-style spread offense at Mount Lebanon High.

Tecza nonetheless got plenty of touches as the single setback in Wildcat formation or taking handoffs on jet sweeps. He rushed for 2,085 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior for a team that went 15-0 record and captured the Pennsylvania Class 6A state championship.

Tecza scored three touchdowns in the state final against St. Joseph’s Prep. He was named Class 6A Player of the Year for the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and made the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fabulous 22.

A finalist for Pennsylvania’s Mr. Football award, Tecza represented the state in the Big 33 Football Classic. Despite all those accolades, he drew very little interest from Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Bob Palko, a legendary high school coach in the Pittsburgh area, remembers trying to convince major college coaches that Tecza was worthy of a scholarship. Palko is now the director of high school relations for Penn State football and believes Tecza could play slot receiver in the Big Ten.

“I told all the scouts this kid is a really good football player and could compete at the highest level,” Palko said. “Navy got really lucky to land a player the caliber of Alex.”

Palko, who led West Allegheny to eight WPIAL championships, believes Tecza was a victim of the roster crunch created by the combination of college players getting extra eligibility because of COVID and the transfer portal.

“Alex was a special player on both sides of the ball and a real joy to coach because he was constantly working to get better at his craft,” said Palko, whose son Tyler played quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh and in the NFL.

Tecza admits he never posted a “substantial” 40-yard dash time as a high school prospect. However, Palko said the long touchdown run against Memphis was indicative of what he routinely did at Mount Lebanon.

“All I can say is that Aex is awfully fast with the football in his hands. I don’t remember anybody ever catching him from behind,” Palko said. “There’s a difference between speed on the track and speed on the football field. Alex got faster when he put on the pads.”

Jim Kiritsy, the first-year strength and conditioning coordinator for Navy football, deserves credit for improving whatever speed Tecza possessed as a plebe. Wearing a Catapult device to measure performance and repeatedly running timed sprints made a major difference.

“I give a lot of credit to Coach K. I think what we did in the weight room and the explosive workouts on the field helped with my speed. I feel way faster than last year,” he said.

Tecza estimates he lined up as a slot receiver for 60% of snaps while at Mount Lebanon. Learning to play the fullback position as it was employed under the triple-option system of the previous regime was challenging.

“I haven’t been in a three-point stance since second grade when I played center. I think that was a big reason why I was so uncomfortable freshman year because I’ve never been down in that position or been so close to the quarterback,” said Tecza, who subsequently had to become a different type of fullback for the system installed by Chesnut.

“I’ve always been a very patient runner and that does not work in the triple-option world. This is an offense where you have to run as fast as you can into the hole or else you’re going to miss it. You can’t tip-toe through the hole, you just have to hit it hard.”

Tecza is playing this season at around 195 pounds and has set a goal of adding about 15 pounds of muscle prior to 2024. “I’d like to get bigger and stronger for longevity purposes. I think maybe around 210 pounds would be good if I can maintain my speed.”