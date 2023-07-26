Navy football picked ninth out of 14 teams in American Athletic Conference preseason media poll

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Coming off its third losing season and an offseason coaching change, Navy football is expected to finish in the bottom half of the reconstituted American Athletic Conference.

The Midshipmen were picked to place ninth out of 14 teams in the AAC preseason media poll, which was announced Tuesday.

Last season, Navy posted a 4-8 overall record and tied for sixth place in the American with a 4-4 mark. Coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired following a season-ending loss to archrival Army, bringing an abrupt end to a 15-year tenure.

Niumatalolo exited as the all-time winningest coach in Navy football history with a 109-83 record. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was promoted to head coach and his first season coincides with six new schools joining the conference.

First year Navy football coach Brian Newberry isn't worried about his Midshipmen being picked ninth in the AAC preseason media poll, saying "If anything, it’s motivation for our players.” (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston left the AAC for the Big 12 Conference. They have been replaced by Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio.

Navy was picked to place 10th out of 11 schools in 2022 and tied for eighth in 2021. The Midshipmen joined the AAC in 2015 and wasn’t picked lower than third in the West Division from then until through 2018.

“I’ve never given much credence to preseason polls,” Newberry said Tuesday from the American Athletic Conference football media day. “It’s probably fair in reality considering our record the last few years. If anything, it’s motivation for our players.”

Senior captains Lirion Murtezi and Will Harbour, who represented Navy at AAC media day, also shrugged off the preseason prediction.

“To be honest, I never look at any of the rankings that come out. At the end of the day, it’s what happens on the football field that matters,” Murtezi, who opens preseason practice as the starting center, said. “We’re going to come out and compete the hardest we can. I’m not concerned with where we’re ranked right now. I’m only concerned with our preparation leading up to the start of the season.”

Murtezi said the low ranking with the revamped conference does provide “a little bit of motivation” for the players and staff. Harbour, listed as a starter at inside linebacker, expects Navy to exceed expectations.

“It fuels the fire a little bit and makes you want to go out and prove everyone wrong,” Harbour said. “The ranking at the end of the season is all that matters. You have to put in the work and perform on the field.”

Navy’s Will Harbour pressures Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin into an intentional grounding call and safety during last season's game. Harbour, a senior captain this season, said of the Midshipmen being picked ninth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, "It fuels the fire a little bit and makes you want to go out and prove everyone wrong." (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Tulane, which captured its first American Athletic Conference championship as part of a historic 2022 season, was the overwhelming favorite in the preseason poll. The Green Wave received 20 of a possible 34 first-place votes and totaled 457 points.

Tulane completed the greatest single-season turnaround in college football history last season, posting a 12-2 record after finishing 2-10 in 2021. The Green Wave return 14 starters from the squad that upset No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Coach Willie Fritz elected to stay at Tulane for a ninth season after being courted for the Georgia Tech vacancy.

Texas-San Antonio, the Sun Belt Conference champion in 2022, received nine first-place votes and amassed 440 points to place second in the preseason poll. SMU earned nine first-place votes, while Memphis got one as they were tabbed third and fourth, respectively.

Three other conference newcomers — Florida Atlantic (fifth), North Texas (seventh) and UAB (eighth) were predicted to finish ahead of Navy.

Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston were three of the most powerful programs in the American and combined to capture eight championships. However, Newberry believes AAC commissioner Mike Aresco pivoted well in replacing those three schools with six and is impressed with the collective profile of the newcomers.

“I think it’s still a really good league. There is probably more parity top to bottom since I’ve been [at Navy]. The thing about the American is that anybody can win on any given Saturday,” Newberry said. “I think we had some really good programs that are all headed in the right direction. They have good coaches and are based in fertile recruiting areas. I’m excited about the new geographical footprint of the conference.”

Navy football coach Brian Newberry revealed Tuesday that defensive end Jacob Busic, pictured, has been elevated to captain for the 2023 season. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Meanwhile, Newberry revealed Tuesday that two other seniors — wide receiver Jayden Umbarger and defensive end Jacob Busic — have been elevated to captains.

In late April, following spring camp, Harbour and Murtezi were announced as the 2023 team captains. At the Naval Academy, only two athletes per sport are recognized as captains and given “striper” status.

However, based off the team vote and the leadership qualities they displayed during the offseason, Busic and Umbarger were also recognized as captains within the program.

Umbarger, an Archbishop Spalding product, led Navy in receiving last season with 16 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Busic enjoyed a breakout season, recording 38 tackles while ranking second on the team with six sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for loss.

“It’s a great to have other guys with the leadership responsibility,” Harbour said. “Jayden and Jacob have worked really hard and deserve to be in that position.”

AAC preseason media poll

1. Tulane, 457 points; 2. Texas-San Antonio, 440; 3. SMU, 397; 4. Memphis 362; 5. Florida Atlantic, 312; 6. East Carolina 303; 7. North Texas, 261; 8. Alabama-Birmingham, 209; 9. Navy, 199; 10. Temple, 182; 11. Tulsa, 160; 12. Rice, 138; 13. South Florida, 86; 14. Charlotte 64.