Navy football 2020 review: Coach Ken Niumatalolo ‘did not handle’ coronavirus well during ‘trying season’

Coach Ken Niumatalolo had a five-hour bus ride from West Point to Annapolis to contemplate what went wrong for Navy football during a disappointing season that saw the Midshipmen lose their last five games to finish 3-7.
It was just the third losing season for Navy since 2002 and Niumatalolo started conducting the post-mortem while on the way home following a dismal 15-0 loss to archrival Army.
“Obviously, it was a very trying season. We didn’t get the job done on the field and that’s disheartening,” Niumatalolo said. “I’m not pleased with myself. I didn’t do a very good job of preparing this team.”
There was no playbook for how to operate a football program during a pandemic and Niumatalolo admits he made some mistakes. Navy was already behind after spring practice was canceled as coronavirus erupted in March.
Spring camp has always been a crucial part of the development for Navy as the coaching staff uses that time to evaluate personnel and establish the culture.
Niumatalolo compounded the problem by choosing to conduct non-contact practices during August training camp. When it was time to play a real football game, the Midshipmen were nowhere near ready.
“I struggled with how to handle this whole COVID issue. I was trying to figure things out on the fly about how to manage all the health and safety protocols,” Niumatalolo said.
“This was uncharted waters for every college football coach, and some figured it out better than others. I’m one of those that did not handle it well. I made some bad decisions early on and we got off to a slow start as a result.”
Niumatalolo remains conflicted because his approach enabled Navy to play seven games without having a single positive test. However, from a football perspective it did not work as the Midshipmen fell behind physically and spent the rest of the season playing catch-up.
“I’m grateful nothing happened to any of our players, first and foremost. They did a great job of staying safe and dealing with the stress of testing three times per week,” Niumatalolo said.
“Our medical and training staff was amazing. I think about what they had to do in order for [Navy] to have a football season — it was an unbelievable undertaking. People have no idea all of what was involved.”
BYU beating was harbinger
Navy was exposed during the season opener against BYU, getting dominated in every phase of the game during an embarrassing 55-3 loss. The Midshipmen were overpowered in the trenches.
It appeared that problem was solved during the second half of the second game when Navy rallied from a huge halftime deficit to defeat host Tulane, 27-24. It was the greatest comeback in program history as the Midshipmen scored 27 unanswered points after intermission.
However, it was painfully obvious the basics of blocking and tackling were still shoddy during a humbling 40-7 loss to service academy rival Air Force. The Midshipmen managed only 241 total yards and the bulk of that came on their lone touchdown play of the game — a 73-yard pass from quarterback Tyger Goslin to slotback Myles Fells.
That torpedoed the idea of repeating as Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy champions, so the Mids turned their attention to the program’s other primary goal. There was hope on that front as Navy beat Temple and East Carolina to improve to 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
However, any thoughts of Navy reaching the AAC championship game were extinguished by consecutive resounding losses to Houston (37-21) and SMU (51-37).
That is when the season was interrupted by a coronavirus outbreak on the Naval Academy campus that impacted the football program. The Midshipmen paused all football activities due to positive tests and subsequent contact tracing and then struggled to contain the situation.
Navy did not play a game for 28 days, having two games postponed and another canceled. During that long layoff, defensive coordinator Brian Newberry found a way to fix the problem on his side of the ball.
After getting shredded by SMU for 555 yards, the Mids went back to the basics as the defensive staff treating that period as a training camp.
Navy’s defense played lights out down the stretch, allowing a total of 44 points over the final three games. Holding Memphis (10 points), Tulsa (19) and Army (15) to such few points was made more impressive by having to repeatedly defend a short field.
“What coach Newberry and the defensive staff did during that 28-day layoff was remarkable. Basically, Newberry worked a miracle,” Niumatalolo said. “What the defense did during those last three games was tremendous.”
Offensive struggles spelled disaster
What remains a mystery is why Navy’s struggling offense was unable to make any progress during that nearly month-long break. An inability to settle on a starting quarterback hampered the Midshipmen, whose patented triple-option attack sputtered from start to finish.
Senior Dalen Morris and junior Tyger Goslin both failed to jump-start the offense, which statistically was the worst of the current triple-option era. Out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, Navy ranked 121st in scoring offense and 124th in total offense, averaging just 16.6 points and 275 yards per game.
Most astounding was the Midshipmen’s final ranking of No. 52 in rushing offense (177.6 yards per game). Navy has never finished lower than sixth nationally in that category since former coach Paul Johnson reinstalled the triple-option in 2002.
“We were totally inept on offense, which was very uncharacteristic. We could never find our rhythm or identity on offense,” Niumatalolo said. “We’re a triple-option team that couldn’t run the triple. We struggled as an offense because we didn’t have a clear-cut offense.”
Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper spent most of the season trying to tailor the offense to the strengths of the quarterbacks. Navy threw the ball more often with Morris under center and called more triple-option plays with Goslin at the helm.
“We struggled to figure out what [the quarterbacks] could do. We dabbled with some shotgun, dabbled with throwing the ball, dabbled with some different run schemes. As I look back, we dabbled too much,” Niumatalolo said. “We were a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. We couldn’t do anything well. We tried to put band-aids on it, but we couldn’t fix it.”
Longtime athletic director Chet Gladchuk watched with disbelief as the Navy offense imploded while being held to a touchdown and two field goals over the final three games. Rock bottom came against Army, which limited Navy to four first downs and 117 total yards in pitching a shutout.
“I don’t know when I’ve been more upset in my career than after the Army game. It was just devastating to watch the offense spin its wheels,” Gladchuk said. “There is no question the offense fell well short of expectations and did not do its part.”
Aberration or trend?
Gladchuk’s job is to determine whether what went down in 2020 was a one-year blip on the radar due to extraordinary circumstances or constitutes a trend. Sub-standard offense caused by quarterback shuffling and scattershot play-calling was the main reason Navy went 3-10 in 2018.
Gladchuk, who met with Niumatalolo at length for a postseason debrief, is inclined to put an asterisk next to this season and give the coaching staff a pass because of the pandemic.
“You cannot discount the pressure everyone was under coming into this season with the uncertainty of the virus. There were all sorts of questions with no answers,” Gladchuk said. “Every day something changed that caused us to adjust the way we do business. It was a moving target, an ongoing evaluation to determine how to best manage all the uncertainty.”
Niumatalolo said midway through the season he realized with more clarity than ever the importance of following the proven process for preparing a service academy football team. After 23 years with the Navy program, including 13 as head coach, the 55-year-old has learned how vital offseason strength and conditioning, spring practice and August training camp are toward building a team.
“Football at this level is an exacting science. When it comes to preparation, there is meticulous detail in the way coaches prepare their teams to compete. Coaches are creatures of habit and to routine,” Gladchuk said. “When you take a coach that has a formula and put him in an environment that is impossible to manage, you’re on a collision course with a crisis.”
Niumatalolo has already proven he can direct a dramatic turnaround. Navy went from 3-10 in 2018 to 11-2 in 2019, one of the greatest one-year improvements in FBS history.
Quarterback Malcolm Perry set the FBS single season record for rushing yards by a quarterback, while the Midshipmen established program records in several offensive categories.
“We’re one year removed from some historic accomplishments. That offensive success is still in our DNA,” Gladchuk said. “I believe Kenny will find a way to get the offense back in gear. He knows what it takes.”
Niumatalolo said the work of fixing the offensive problems has already begun and will continue throughout the entire offseason to fixing things. He is confident because this brain trust is responsible for almost every offensive record in program history.
“I’m not panicking because I know this offensive staff will figure it out. We’ve done it before, we can do it again,” he said. “This is an established program and we’ll definitely be back. We’ll be much better prepared for 2021 and will be ready to go.”
