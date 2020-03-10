Navy fires women’s basketball coach Stefanie Pemper

Consecutive losing seasons have cost Navy women’s basketball head coach Stefanie Pemper her job, multiple sources confirmed to The Capital.
Pemper was fired on Monday, two days after the Midshipmen finished with a 7-23 record for the second straight season. Navy will issue a press release officially announcing the news on Tuesday.
Pemper departs as the all-time winningest head coach in Navy women’s basketball history, having compiled a 214-163 record over 12 seasons. She picked up her 179th victory on Nov. 30, 2017 to surpass the previous mark established by Dave Smalley (178-119 from 1977 through 1989).
Navy had never appeared in a national postseason tournament prior to the arrival of Pemper, who was hired in 2008 to replace Tom Marryott. Pemper led the Midshipmen to three NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).
Navy captured the Patriot League Tournament title three times under Pemper and finished as runner-up on two other occasions. The Midshipmen captured the Patriot League regular season championship outright once and shared it twice more during the Pemper era.
Navy showed tremendous consistency by finishing no lower than a tie for third place in eight of 12 seasons under Pemper.
Pemper took over a Navy program that went 7-23 during the 2007-08 campaign and directed a dramatic turnaround. She led the Midshipmen to a 16-15 record in 2008-09, their first winning season since 2002-03.
In 2010, Pemper brought in five freshmen who would change the trajectory of the program. Center Jade Geif, forwards Audrey Bauer and M.L. Morrison along with guards Alix Membreno and Kara Pollinger would lead the Midshipmen to an overall record of 83-36 and three NCAA Tournament berths during their four seasons in Annapolis.
Navy won or shared the Patriot League regular season crowns three times and captured three consecutive Patriot League Tournament championships (2011, 2012, 2013) during that span.
After winning the regular season title outright, Navy was upset in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals when that highly-decorated class of players were seniors. However, the Midshipmen received a bid to the WNIT for the first time in program history.
Pemper brought the program back to the WNIT in 2017 and 2018, a two-season stretch that saw Navy compile a combined record of 49-18. The Midshipmen upset George Washington on its home court in the first round of the 2017 WNIT, earning the program’s first victory in a national postseason tournament.
Pemper was a two-time Patriot League Coach of the Year, but not even her bench acumen could overcome a severe shortage of talent the past two seasons.
Navy finished 7-23 last season after losing to Loyola in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament. The Mids posted an identical 7-23 mark this season and fell to American in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament on Saturday.
Navy was without two of its best players for most of this season as Jennifer Coleman was declared academically ineligible and fellow sophomore guard Kolbi Green was dismissed from the squad.