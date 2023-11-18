Navy football wins offensive struggle vs. East Carolina, 10-0, to move within one victory of bowl eligibility

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy’s Eli Heidenreich has a big catch and run in the third quarter. The Navy Midshipmen play the visiting East Carolina University Pirates in NCAA football at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Saturday, November 18, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Oddsmakers predicted Navy and East Carolina would combine for 30 points during Saturday’s American Athletic Conference contest in Annapolis.

That mark proved wildly optimistic for two teams that have struggled offensively most of the season. The Midshipmen and Pirates came in ranked 115th and 123rd, respectively, in scoring offense and an announced crowd of 28,708 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium saw why.

Quarterback Xavier Arline directed an offense that did just enough, while inside linebacker Colin Ramos spearheaded a defense that dominated from start to finish as Navy shut out East Carolina, 10-0, on Senior Day.

Arline completed 10 of 11 passes for 102 yards, while fullback Alex Tecza rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries as the Midshipmen produced a touchdown late in the first quarter then added a field goal midway through the fourth.

That output proved more than enough as a bumbling East Carolina offense could not get out of its own way. Quarterback Alex Flinn was responsible for three of his team’s four turnovers and the Pirates were limited to nine first downs and 189 total yards.

Flinn completed 24 of 38 passes for 155 yards and threw two interceptions. He also led the Pirates in rushing with a mere 31 yards but was sacked three times and fumbled on one of those occasions.

Navy’s JaSean McLean celebrates a muffed punt recovery in the fourth quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Ramos reached double-digit tackles for the fourth straight game with 10 (five solo, 1 1/2 for loss) as Navy pinned the Pirates deep in their own territory for most of the game. East Carolina landed in Navy territory just two times the entire game, once because of a Navy fumble.

The only other instance came on the game’s final possession as the Pirates reached the 42-yard line before time expired.

Safety Rayuan Lane notched seven tackles, while inside linebacker Will Harbour and end Justin Reed added six apiece for Navy, which leads the nation with three shutouts this season. Reed continued to wreak havoc in the backfield, recording a strip-sack and a tackle for loss.

A win is a win no matter how ugly and Navy (5-5, 4-3) will certainly take it and run. The Midshipmen can become bowl-eligible and finish with a winning record with the conference by upsetting SMU on the road in Dallas next Saturday.

Coach Brian Newberry was also pleased to send 25 seniors out on a winning note in their final game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy managed the only touchdown in a low-scoring first half featuring mistake-filled offense by both teams.

The Midshipmen scored on a two-play drive that lasted less than a minute. A misdirection play caught the East Carolina defense out of position when Arline took an option keeper the other way. Arline raced through a massive hole on the right side and gained 39 yards, setting up first down at the Pirates’ 19.

Tecza scored on the very next play, finding plenty of running room on the right side off a counter trey. Kicker Nathan Kirkwood booted the extra point to give the Mids a 7-0 lead with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Navy’s Clay Cromwell pressures East Carolina quarterback Alex Flinn into an incomplete pass in the third quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Flinn threw two interceptions and lost a fumble to derail three possessions for the Pirates. East Carolina also went three-and-out three times, while kicker Andrew Conrad missed a 49-yard field goal attempt.

Cornerback Dashaun Peele and safety Mbiti Williams had the interceptions for Navy, which played outstanding defense throughout the first half in holding East Carolina to 65 total yards. Tackle Clay Cromwell recorded a strip-sack with Reed recovering the fumble.

Navy had three promising drives into East Carolina territory go awry. Arline fumbled on consecutive possessions when the Mids were moving the ball well. He had a moment of indecision on the mesh and lost control of the ball while pulling it, then later had the ball knocked loose from the passing hand while trying to avoid a sack.

What appeared to be a nice gain by fullback Daba Fofana off a late pitch was overturned on replay review. Officials ruled that Arline had illegally pitched the ball forward after crossing the line of scrimmage, resulting in a 5-yard penalty and loss of down that killed that drive.

An offsides penalty committed by Khalil Crawford that negated a 12-yard punt also proved costly. Navy went from having the ball at the East Carolina 41 to starting at their own 32.

The second half brought even more offensive futility. East Carolina picked up just one first down and punted on all three of its possessions in the third quarter. Navy didn’t do much better, managing only four first downs on four possessions.

Navy’s Eli Heidenreich has a big catch-and-run in the third quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Midshipmen had one big play during the third period with Arline finding slotback Eli Heidenreich wide-open over the middle for a 50-yard completion. Tecza picked up 10 yards on first down as Navy reached the East Carolina 14.

However, the Mids went backward from there with guard Josh Pena committed a false start penalty on first down. Three straight runs resulted in minus-6 yards and led to a 42-yard field goal attempt by Kirkwood, which was blocked.

East Carolina got desperate in the fourth quarter. After failing to pick up a first down once again the Pirates rolled the dice and tried a fake punt on fourth-and-4. It might have worked had punter Luke Larsen not dropped the ball immediately after taking off.

Sophomore safety Adam Walker II recovered the fumble at the 18 to give Navy great field position. The Mids could not capitalize on the fourth turnover by the Pirates, failing to pick up a first down and having to send Kirkwood back out to attempt another field goal.

This time, Kirkwood converted a 27-yard attempt that increased the lead to 10-0, which seemed almost insurmountable considering how poor the Pirates had performed offensively.

East Carolina went for it on fourth down on the ensuing possession and Flinn’s pass was behind intended receiver Chase Sowell and fell incomplete. That gave Navy great field possession once again at the Pirates’ 33. Once again, the Mids could not take advantage with their fourth false start penalty starting another futile series that included three runs totaling minus-2 yards.

Navy at SMU

Saturday, noon

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1430 AM