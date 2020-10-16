Navy option hopes to continue tradition of ripping through East Carolina defense

No opponent has struggled to stop Navy’s patented triple-option offense more than East Carolina.
The Midshipmen have literally run roughshod over the Pirates, piling up yards and points at an astounding rate en route to winning six of seven meetings between the schools.
By far the most eye-popping performance came in 2010 when quarterback Ricky Dobbs directed a 76-35 destruction of East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It was a single-game school record for points by the Midshipmen, who amassed 596 yards of total offense.
Fullback Alexander Teich rushed for 157 yards and Dobbs added 100 as Navy scored on 12 of 14 possessions. Backup quarterback Kriss Proctor and backup fullback Vince Murray came on to score four touchdowns for the Mids, who finished with a whopping 521 rushing yards.
That was first of many blowouts by Navy in the lopsided series, which resumes Saturday in Greenville.
In 2012, Navy returned to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and once again routed East Carolina on its home field. This time, record-setting quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Midshipmen sunk the Pirates, 56-28.
Slotback Gee Gee Greene rushed for 131 yards and Reynolds added 81 for Navy, which scored nine of 10 possessions. The Midshipmen rolled up 563 total yards, 512 of which came on the ground.
Navy and East Carolina met for the first time as members of the American Athletic Conference in 2015. Reynolds ran for 142 yards and five touchdowns as the Mids rolled, 45-21. Fullback Chris Swain (123 yards and a touchdown) also had a big day as the triple-option produced 415 rushing yards.
The Midshipmen were rude guests once again in 2017, the last time they traveled to Greenville. Quarterback Will Worth and fullback Shawn White combined for 309 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to lead a 66-31 destruction of East Carolina. Final offensive numbers for the Midshipmen that day were 593 total yards and 480 rushing yards.
For those keeping score at home, Navy has averaged 66 points on the strength of 584 yards of total offense in its last three visits to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. One can forgive the Pirates if they are not happy to see the Midshipmen come back to town.
Mike Houston became the fourth East Carolina head coach to get beaten badly by Navy since the series started in 2006. Last season, the Midshipmen amassed 468 total yards in a 42-10 pounding of the Pirates.
An inability to stop quarterback Malcolm Perry and company was particularly bothersome to Houston, who has an extensive background in triple-option football. Houston employed the unique offense during stints as coach at Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel.
However, Bob Trott served as defensive coordinator at East Carolina in 2019 and he was far less familiar with the tricky attack.
Houston decided to change defensive coordinators during the offseason and the hiring of Blake Harrell to replace Trott came with Navy in mind. Harrell served as Houston’s defensive coordinator for three seasons at The Citadel and was also on his staff at Lenoir-Rhyne.
“We’ve been preparing for this game as a staff since Coach Harrell was hired,” Houston said this week. “Certainly, a background and philosophy against the triple option was a big part of the process of the hiring of our new defensive coordinator. I very much respect Blake’s knowledge as it relates to defending the triple.”
Houston noted that two other defensive assistants – Roy Tesh and Tripp Weaver – also have extensive experience going against option offenses.
“We have more people in the room that have experience versus this style of offense and that’s proven valuable already,” he said.
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo believes East Carolina will do a much better job defending the triple-option because of the revamped coaching staff.
“I think Harrell is a really good defensive coordinator and he’s going to have a good plan,” Niumatalolo said this week. “Coach Houston has seen the option a ton. There’s no doubt those two guys will have their team ready. They know option football.”
Harrell previously served as defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State, which employs a triple-option system very similar to Navy’s. That’s because head coach Brian Bohannon is another Paul Johnson disciple, having been his assistant at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.
“Any time you get a chance to see a certain offense every day in practice, it helps you be familiar with how they’re trying to attack you,” Harrell acknowledged. “It’s all about understanding what they do and why they do it.”
Interestingly, Harrell was hired at Kennesaw State to replace Brian Newberry, who left to become defensive coordinator at Navy. Those two had developed a relationship after meeting at various clinics and Newberry actually recommended Harrell to Bohannon.
“Coach Newberry is a great football coach, a great friend and an even better man. He’s been a great sounding board over the years, one of those guys you like to talk ball with,” Harrell said. “Coach Newberry was instrumental in helping me get the opportunity at Kennesaw State.”
Newberry also believes Harrell will have East Carolina much better prepared for the triple-option.
“Obviously, being at Kennesaw and The Citadel, he had to defend the option every day in practice,” Newberry said. “He’s a guy that’s going to understand how to defend it and some of the finer points and nuances about how to defend a team that runs the option.”
Houston and Harrell said East Carolina devoted practice time to triple-option defense during spring camp and preseason practice. After Sunday practices, the coaching staff keeps the offensive scout team on the field to drill the type of triple-option plays run by Navy.
“You can never replicate what they do, but at least we had a decent look for our defense Sunday night," Houston said. "We at least resembled Navy formationally and with some of the motions and stuff.”
Navy’s offense sputtered through three games, showing some signs of life during the second half at Tulane before totally tanking against service academy rival Air Force
Dalen Morris returned as starting quarterback last Saturday night and directed a much more productive attack as Navy defeated Temple, 31-29. Niumatalolo praised Morris for making correct checks at the line of scrimmage, getting the Midshipmen into the right play and distributing the ball to the proper weapons.
Now the Midshipmen must show some consistency on offense by stacking consecutive solid performances. Houston has been around long enough to know the best method of defending the option is to possess the football.
“Being productive offensively is going to be a big factor in this game. Offensively, we have to maximize possessions,” Houston said. “You’re going to have limited possessions going against a triple-option team. We’ve got to limit the number of three-and-outs and take advantage of any positive field position we get.”
While at Lenoir Rhyne and The Citadel, Houston routinely brought his offensive staff to Annapolis to learn more about the triple-option from Niumatalolo and Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, calling them “cutting-edge innovators of this offense.”
Houston made it clear no opponent is ever going to “master” defending Navy and believes the key is limiting big plays and preventing long, time-consuming drives.
“Defensively, you hear coaches say stop the run. That’s not really realistic with an option football team,” he said.
After spending 11 years of his career practicing against the triple-option, Harrell has learned how important it is for the defense to create negative plays.
“You have to win on first down and put them in long-yardage situations. You have to keep them off schedule,” he said. “If they get into second-and-medium or third-and-short, they’re in their comfort zone. If you get them behind the chains, you have a chance to get them off the field.”
NAVY@EAST CAROLINA
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN2; Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM
Line: Navy by 3