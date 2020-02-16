Kelly Larkin leads way as Navy women’s lacrosse knocks off Duke for signature win

Navy women’s lacrosse let an opportunity to earn a signature win slip away in the season opener. The Midshipmen were not about to have the same thing happen when another ranked opponent visited Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Senior attacker Kelly Larkin had a typically huge day with eight points and reached another career milestone in the process as No. 13 Navy edged No. 18 Duke, 16-15, on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Annapolis. Larkin scored five goals and dished off three assists for the Midshipmen, who beat the Blue Devils for the first time in six meetings.
Sophomore attacker Reagan Roelofs scored four goals, while senior midfielder Kayla Harris (Broadneck) totaled three goals, two assists and 11 draw controls for Navy (2-1), which narrowly held off a furious Duke comeback.
“I’m proud of the team and happy for Navy women’s lacrosse. This is a great victory for this program,” Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. “We scheduled ourselves to see where we are early. It’s encouraging to see results like this.”
Junior midfielder Catriona Barry scored four goals to lead Duke (2-2), which had beaten Navy by an average of nine goals in the five previous meetings.
Navy is playing three of the top Atlantic Coast Conference programs during the first month of the season to test itself. The Midshipmen were leading almost the whole way and had complete control of the opener before faltering at the end.
St. Paul’s School for Girls graduate Ashlyn McGovern scored the tying goal with 34 seconds remaining in regulation then netted the game-winner 46 seconds into overtime as No. 7 Virginia stunned Navy.
A similar scenario almost unfolded on Sunday.
Larkin scored two goals and assisted two others as Navy closed the first half on a 7-1 run. Harris and Roelofs also both scored two goals during that decisive stretch as the Midshipmen took a 13-6 lead into intermission.
“I think we had really good patience. We were working well as a team and letting things happen,” Larkin said. “We weren’t forcing passes, we weren’t forcing shots. We were just moving the ball and waiting for openings to score.”
Junior midfielder Marina Lazarides scored her second goal of the game unassisted to give Navy a seemingly commanding 14-6 advantage early in the second half. That is when Duke rallied, scoring seven straight goals over the span of 14 minutes to cut the deficit to 14-13 with 11:51 remaining.
Barry and freshman attack Caroline DeBellis scored two goals apiece during the run, while Annapolis resident Maddie Jenner started dominating the draws to give the visitors repeated possessions.
“I thought our kids did a great job of getting themselves composed at halftime then coming out and doing a much better job of executing our game-plan in the second half,” Duke head coach Kerstin Kimel said.
Timchal had called the way Navy lost to Virginia “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching.” The Midshipmen were not about to allow Duke to do the same thing by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
Harris slowed the Duke momentum by driving toward the middle of the field parallel to the goal then suddenly turning and firing a bounce shot into the net at the 9:41 mark. Almost five minutes later, Roelofs took an inside feed from Larkin and scored from the crease with a nifty backhand flip.
Those two goals, combined with important possession time, gave Navy a two-goal cushion with 4:58 left. Barry scored her fourth goal off a free position with 54 seconds to go then assisted Abby Landry for a point-blank shot and suddenly it was a one-goal game again.
That made the ensuing draw absolutely crucial and Harris came up with a huge ground ball to give Navy possession. Harris tried to run behind the cage in order to salt away the remaining time but was stripped. Timchal felt there should have been a foul called and angrily gestured at the officials after Duke immediately called timeout with 10 seconds remaining.
Junior midfielder Katie Cronin had the ball for the restart, which came from deep on the Navy side of the field. Cronin used her speed to get all the way to the other side of the field and unleashed a hard shot that went wide as time expired.
“We gave the ball to our fastest kid who we thought could score or get fouled. Also, have your head up and see if anyone gets open inside if they slide,” Kimel said.
Timchal was relieved to see Navy get the defensive stop it needed and not allow a tying goal that would have forced another overtime affair.
“You would expect an ACC team to respond, and they did. We passed that test today,” Timchal said. “We got a little tight and tense in the second half after Duke came back. We gutted through the second half. It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it.”
It was the type of victory that could resonate come NCAA Tournament selection time if Navy needs an at-large berth to get in.
“It’s a super-exciting feeling. It’s the first time Navy women’s lacrosse has taken down Duke, which is a great team. It was really cool to be part of making some history,” said Larkin, who is now 35 points shy of becoming just the fourth player in NCAA women’s lacrosse history to tally 400 for a career.
“This was a test of our will to win and how long we’re willing to fight for. We finished the game strong,” Larkin added. “We came up short against UVA, so we made a promise to ourselves to not let that happen again.”
Larkin’s first helper, which started a three-goal run that put Navy ahead to stay, made her the program’s all-time assist leader. The left-hander from Alexandria, Virginia came into the contest tied with Jasmine DePompeo (167 from 2010-2013) in that category but is now all alone with 170.
“Kelly had a big game, which was good to see. The openings were there and she took them,” Timchal said.
Jenner, a 6-foot-2 sophomore out of the McDonogh School, wound up with 11 draw controls.
“I’m really proud of our kids. I thought they fought really hard. Navy was really ready for us. I knew this was a very big game for them,” Kimel said.
Duke (2-2) 6-9=15
Navy (2-1) 13-3=16
GOALS: D – Barry 4, DeBellis 3, Landry 2, Cordrey, Carner, Callahan, Cronin, Reynolds, Hineman. N – Larkin 5, Roelofs 4, Harris 3, Lazarides 2, Victory, Lecker. ASSISTS: D – Cordrey 2, Barry, Callahan, Carner, DeBellis. N – Larkin 3, Harris 2, Lecker 2, Victory 2, Heyward, Irwin. SHOTS: D – 29. N – 34. SAVES: D – Lerose 3, Chase 4. N – Young 10. GROUND BALLS: D – 14. N – 16. DRAWS: D – 16. N – 17.