Reagan Roelofs totals five points, Jo Torres makes 12 saves as Navy women’s lacrosse upsets No. 15 Drexel

Senior captain Reagan Roelofs scored four goals and assisted another to spark the Navy women’s lacrosse team to a 13-6 upset of No. 15 Drexel on Tuesday at Vidas Field in Philadelphia.
Roelofs, who plays both attack and midfield, also captured six draws for Navy (5-1). The Midshipmen got terrific production out of the attack as junior Charlotte Ryan and freshman Lolo Leone both had hat tricks, while sophomore running mate Lindsey Beardmore (Spalding) scored two goals.
Sophomore goalie Jo Torres recorded 12 saves to anchor a strong defensive effort by Navy, which raced to an 8-1 halftime lead. Torres, a Prince Frederick resident who graduated from St. Mary’s High in Annapolis, has now made double-digit saves in three games this season.
“Jo has been phenomenal and really locked in,” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said. “The defense did a great job of protecting her today and she also came up with some big, big saves right on the doorstep.”
It was Navy’s first victory over a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 16 Duke, 16-15, in 2020. Drexel was the highest-ranked opponent beaten by Navy since a 14-13 upset of No. 11 Florida in 2019.
“Everyone associated with Navy women’s lacrosse knew how tough this was going to be. We had to play a good, solid game,” Timchal said. “We played consistently. We came up big on defense. Offensively, we were able to find space against an all-conference goalie.”
Timchal said the Midshipmen worked hard on their shooting placement and accuracy after only scoring nine goals on 38 attempts in Friday’s close loss to St. Joseph’s.
“We really had a heartbreaking loss on Friday. We felt in many ways things didn’t go our way. Sometimes a loss is a galvanizing thing for a team,” Timchal said.
Navy forced Drexel into 21 turnovers and won the ground ball battle, 23-14. Last season, the Dragons defeated the Midshipmen handily, 17-8.
Drexel is once again loaded with fifth-year seniors and graduate students such as returning Colonial Athletic Association Goalkeeper of the Year Zoe Bennett, a Severn School product and Pasadena resident.
“We talked a little about last year’s game because Drexel beat us soundly at Navy and we really didn’t have an answer,” Timchal said.
The Midshipmen are off for more than a week before returning to Annapolis to host Johns Hopkins of the Big Ten Conference on March 10 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“Whenever we play we really want to show what Navy women’s lacrosse is all about. Today, we made a strong statement that we can compete with one of the best teams in the country,” Timchal said.
“It’s a reflection of how hard we’ve worked and how together we are. There was a tremendous amount of confidence and trust in each other along with a willingness to really dig down deep to ensure the victory today.”