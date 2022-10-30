Navy men’s and women’s cross country teams sweep Patriot League Championships for second straight season

Navy runner Sam Keeny placed second individually with an 8K time of 24:35.1 at the Patriot League Championships on Saturday. Keeny, a South River graduate, traded the top spot back and forth with Army’s Garrett Gough before ultimately finishing nearly just shy of 8 seconds behind. (Courtesy of Navy Athletics)

Sam Keeny and Emily Boutin led the way as the Navy men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Patriot League Championships on Saturday for the second straight season.

Boutin was the individual champion and the Navy women placed nine runners in the top 20 in posting a low score of 38, 19 points better than runner-up Army. Boutin, a junior, completed the 6K course at Bucknell with a time of 20 minutes, 36.8 seconds.

Ellie Abraham was Navy’s second finisher, placing seventh in 21:20.1. Sophie Compton, Elizabeth Sullivan and Mia-Claire Kezal placed ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.

“The women have been committed all season and it showed today,” Navy coach Kim Lewnes said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it was a real team effort. Everyone gave it their all. I love this team. These women are so fun to coach.”

Lewnes reserved particular praise for her six seniors. In addition to Sullivan, those seniors include Alanna Julius, Winter Boese and Emily Ettrich, who placed 17th, 18th and 20th.

“I am so proud of my firsties. They have led this team in so many ways — at practice, on the course, in the hall and personally,” Lewnes said. “They have developed an incredible team culture.”

Boutin was named Patriot League Runner of the Year, while Lewnes earned Coach of the Year honors.

Keeny placed second individually with an 8K time of 24:35.1 to lead the Navy men, which posted a low score of 32 points, 18 better than archrival Army. The South River graduate traded the top spot back and forth with Army’s Garrett Gough before ultimately finishing nearly 8 seconds behind.

Alex Rizzo and Brett Brady followed close behind Keeny, placing third and fourth with times of 24:44.2 and 24:46, respectively. Garrison Clark, a senior out of Severna Park, finished sixth in 24:58.3.

Coach Aaron Lanzel noted that Navy was in third place as a team one mile into the race and felt that motivated the Midshipmen.

“We knew other individuals and teams would get out hard and hope some inspiration would carry the day,” Lanzel said. “So being tested … gave [the runners] a challenge to overcome and they were true to Navy form. Our runners continued being excellent today.”

Keeny, Rizzo, Brady and Clark all earned first team All-Patriot League honors, while Lanzel was tabbed as Coach of the Year.

Both the Navy men’s and women’s cross country teams will have two weeks to prepare for the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet, being held at Penn State on Nov. 11.