Jennifer Coleman leads Navy women’s basketball past Colgate, 60-55, in first round of Patriot League tournament

Senior guard Jennifer Coleman scored Navy’s first 11 points and finished with a game-high 29 to lead the Midshipmen past Colgate, 60-55, in the first round of the Patriot League tournament at Alumni Hall in Annapolis on Saturday.
With the win, the eighth-seeded Midshipmen (9-20, 5-13) advance to Monday night’s quarterfinals, where they will face top-seeded Holy Cross at the Hart Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.
For Coleman, it was another superb all-around performance filled with spectacular plays on both ends of the court, especially early on when she carried the Mids on her back and kept them in the game. The first team All-Patriot League selection hit 3 of 4 shots to start the game, while her teammates went 0-for-8.
“When she hit her first couple, it was like ‘OK, we are going to have to run some things through her.’ This team knows when somebody is hot, we are going to feed them,” said second-year Navy coach Tim Taylor, who made his Patriot League tournament debut since the Midshipmen were unable to participate last season because of COVID protocols.
“Jenn was rolling in the first half so whatever we were doing to get her the ball – that was going to work,” added sophomore guard Sydne Watts, who totaled 10 points and four rebounds for Navy.
Despite Coleman’s play, the ninth-seeded Red Raiders had a lot of early success inside and outscored the Mids 10-6 in the paint on the way to building a 26-23 halftime lead. According to Watts, Taylor’s halftime talk was all about defense, and Navy responded with a 12-3 run to open the second half.
“I think the change in the game came in the first two minutes of the third quarter when we were getting some offensive rebounds,” Taylor said. “They had six offensive rebounds in the first quarter and only four for the rest of the game.”
Colgate kept the game close thanks to freshman forward Sophia Deal, who led the Red Raiders with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
However, as much as the first half was about Coleman, the second half was about Navy getting contributions from its role players, who collectively accounted for 25 of the team’s 37 points over the final two quarters.
Coleman, who was presented with the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year Award before the game, was more than happy to have the help.
“They just all played with a chip on their shoulder like they didn’t want to go home. They fought for the seniors. They fought for another game and I’m proud of them,” Coleman said.
With 1:52 remaining, Watts, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half, hit a long jumper to put Navy ahead 55-54. Coleman followed a minute later with a fadeaway shot to extend the lead to three. Colgate went cold from the field and the free-throw line in the last minute and Coleman sank three clutch free throws to seal the game.
Navy has just two days to prepare for what will be a daunting task, upsetting Holy Cross on its home court. The Crusaders are 8-1 in Patriot League contests at the Hart Center, including a 63-53 win over the Midshipmen on Dec. 29.
According to Taylor, whose team also lost to Holy Cross by six points at Alumni Hall, what happened over two months ago matters little to his team.
“When you want to be a championship program. It takes time to build one. People don’t remember what you do in December, they remember what you do in March. We want to be playing our best basketball in March,” he said.
For Coleman, who played all 40 minutes and also led Navy in rebounds (nine) and assists (eight), the next 48 hours will feature a lot of rest.
“It’s just going to be – get off your feet and probably watch some film tonight and get on the bus tomorrow. Just stay off your feet as much as you can and get ready,” she said.
And even though a loss to the Crusaders would mean the end of her magnificent career, Coleman has a different mindset.
“It’s win or go home, I think that’s more of the mentality…not like if I lose, this is it. [I just want to] give it everything I’ve got because it could be it.”
Patriot League tournament quarterfinals
NAVY@HOLY CROSS
Monday, 7 p.m.