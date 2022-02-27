Kristina Donza scores career-high 19 points to lift Navy women’s basketball on Senior Day

Sophomore guard Kristina Donza scored a career-high 19 points on the strength of five 3-pointers and Navy’s defense caused 20 turnovers to spark a 52-48 victory over Colgate on Senior Day at Alumni Hall.
Even though they led most of the game, the Midshipmen could never pull away from the Red Raiders mainly because they had to play a large period of the game without Patriot League Player of the Year candidate Jennifer Coleman.
Honored in a pregame ceremony alongside fellow seniors, Ciera Hertelendy and Darryl Langford, Coleman picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter and sat out a 10-minute stretch of the game. Thankfully for the Mids, they executed their defensive gameplan and had built an early lead.
Navy’s half-court pressure in the first quarter led to eight Colgate turnovers and several scoring opportunities.
“We didn’t want [Colgate] to get comfortable offensively. A lot of times they were starting their offense at 18 or 19 seconds and that was our strategy,” Navy coach Tim Taylor said.
Just over two minutes into the game, Donza hit her first 3-pointer to tie the score 5-5 and Navy’s trapping defense then forced Colgate into turnovers on five of six possessions. As a result, Navy went on a 14-4 run with Coleman and Donza each contributing five points.
Navy led 19-9 after one period and it appeared Coleman and her classmates would enjoy a comfortable win in front of their family and friends. However, the Mids went cold offensively in the second period, missing 13 of 14 attempts from the floor.
In fact, Navy didn’t make a shot until there was 3:25 left before halftime. The dry spell came to an end thanks to Donza, who hit a short jumper off a nice pass from Coleman. Before that shot, Colgate guard Alexa Brodie scored six straight points to nearly erase Navy’s 10-point lead.
Things got worse with 48 seconds left when Coleman drew her third foul after being called for a charge. That energized Colgate, which made a jumper to cut the halftime deficit to 22-20.
Navy opened the second half the same way it began the game, using aggressive defense to produce offensive opportunities, including another Donza 3-pointer to take a 25-20. However, that early stretch also featured the fourth foul on Coleman, who went back to the bench.
“We all knew it was going to be a big game-changer, but we all looked at each other and said we have to step up. We had to hold the fort down until she came back in,” Donza said.
Coleman admitted getting into foul trouble on Senior Day was not ideal.
“Having to sit... it sucks. My teammates held it down the whole time and I was just there on the bench. Very proud of them,” she said.
Taylor felt Coleman’s absence gave his young team “an opportunity to grow.” Nobody stepped up more than Donza, who drained her fourth triple of the game to increase the lead to 30-24.
“I think I was just feeling more confident today, and once you get one [to fall], you want to keep going,” said Donza, whose previous career-high was 10 points against Morgan State last season.
Mimi Schrader and Lindsay Llewellyn added back-to-back layups a few minutes later to keep Navy’s lead at six, 34-28. However, Colgate (6-22, 4-13) scored on its next two possessions to get within three.
With Navy maintaining the lead, Taylor opted to keep Coleman on the bench to start the fourth quarter. However, after Sydne Watts hit a 3-pointer to put the Mids ahead 38-32 less than two minutes into the final stanza, Donza twisted her ankle and had to be helped off the court.
“I had no choice at the point. We needed to bring Jenn back in the game,” Taylor said.
After Colgate canned consecutive 3-pointers then added a free throw to cut the deficit to 44-41, Taylor called timeout to settle his team. It was also an opportunity to get Donza back into the game after she shook off the pain.
Following the timeout, Coleman showed off every dimension of her game. During a two-minute stretch, she created a turnover and made a perfect pass to Schrader for a layup, grabbed a hard-fought rebound and overcame a double-team to find Donza unattended from 3-point land.
Coleman’s last move brought the crowd to its feet as Donza took the pass and drained her fifth triple to put the Mids ahead 49-43 with two minutes remaining.
“That was a huge shot,” said Taylor, who knew Donza had this type of game in her. “That’s what we have been waiting for. We’ve been waiting for that break-out.”
Navy made three free throws down the stretch while Colgate missed four of five shots.
Coleman, who finished with a season-low 12 points, was frustrated with her performance but thankful that Donza and her fellow Mids helped get the win on Senior Day.
“If we would have lost, it would have felt much worse, but to win and to be able to celebrate with my teammates is amazing,” said Coleman, who did have team-highs with eight rebounds and five assists.
Coleman also set the single-season school record for rebounds with 289, breaking the previous mark established by Angela Smith during the 1982-83 season.
Latest College Sports
Navy closes out the regular season at home Wednesday against Lehigh then will host Colgate in the opening round of the Patriot League Tournament next Saturday.