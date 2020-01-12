There’s a reason why Colgate was the preseason favorite to repeat as Patriot League champions.
Colgate returned all the important parts from last year’s squad that earned the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, including Player of the Year Rapolas Ivanauskas. The Red Raiders returned another All-Patriot League performer in point guard Jordan Burns and added a talented transfer in Nelly Cummings from Bowling Green.
Navy gave Colgate its best shot on Saturday afternoon and it wasn’t enough. The Red Raiders withstood every run and always had an answer.
Cummings scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting to lead a balanced attack as Colgate escaped with a 70-63 victory over Navy before an announced crowd of 1,516 at Alumni Hall.
Ivanauskas hit some clutch shots in the second half in scoring 16 points for Colgate (13-4, 4-0), which remained unbeaten in Patriot League play. Burns contributed 13 points and six assists for the Red Raiders, who have won seven straight and 12 of their last 13.
Junior guard Cam Davis scored 22 points to lead Navy (8-7, 2-2), which showed great toughness and challenged Colgate from start to finish. Sophomore swingman John Carter made four 3-pointers in netting 18 points for the Midshipmen, who trailed by two points with 2:17 to go and were outscored 5-0 the rest of the way.
“We played really hard and we competed, we just didn’t play well enough to win the game,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “That’s a very good basketball team with good players. They’ve got a bunch of seniors and we’re playing a lot of sophomores and freshmen. We made some youthful mistakes that hurt us.”
Freshman wing Tyler Nelson came off the bench to score 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting for Navy, which rallied from a 10-point deficit to take a 56-55 lead with 6:27 left in the game.
“We battled the whole time. We’re extremely proud of our effort,” said Davis, who has now scored 20 points or more in three of the last four games. “They just made some plays and made their free throws down the stretch. We missed some free throws that would have made the game a lot tighter.”
Senior forward Will Rayman totaled eight points and eight rebounds for Colgate, which is off to its best start in the Patriot League since 1997 and have their most overall wins through 17 games since the 1971-72 season.
“You always know that Navy is going to be ready to play, very disciplined and very organized in their game-plan. That’s a good team that is playing hard and playing well,” Colgate head coach Matt Langel said. “You could sense that Navy was really hungry to get that game. We fought hard and found a way to get it done together. We’re able to get out of here with a win and it’s a great win.”
Colgate raced out to a 10-0 lead, forcing DeChellis to call a timeout to light a fire under his troops. Navy responded behind the hot shooting of Carter, who broke out of an offensive slump that had lasted a month and spanned seven games.
Carter had 13 points at halftime as Navy rallied to take a 28-27 lead.
Colgate made another strong push in the second half with Burns draining a pair of 3-pointers to spark an 18-7 run that provided a 10-point cushion, 49-39 at the 11:11 mark.
That is when Davis took charge, swishing back-to-back pull-up 3-pointers to fuel a 14-4 run that gave Navy the one-point lead.
It was back-and-forth for the next four minutes with Nelson making a big 3-pointer and sophomore forward Richard Njoku firing up his teammates by ripping down an offensive rebound then going back up strong for a follow basket that cut the deficit to 65-63 with 2:17 on the clock.
Njoku was fouled on the put-back but missed the free throw that would have made it a one-point game. Rayman calmly made two foul shots on the other end to give Colgate a four-point cushion, while Carter missed two from the charity stripe on the other end with 1:04 to go.
“You can’t miss free throws down the stretch. If John makes his, we’re down two and it’s a whole different game,” DeChellis bemoaned. “Missing those gave them the cushion they needed and now we have to do different things defensively.”
Colgate missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, but Ivanauskas grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to sophomore guard Tucker Richardson, who was fouled and made both of his foul shots to extend the lead to 69-63.
“Credit to Colgate. Whenever we made a run they responded and hit some big shots. They’ve got a bunch of veteran guys that have been there, done that,” Davis said. “We have a lot of young guys. This is a learning experience and next time we play them I’m sure we’ll be ready for whatever they throw at us.”
Senior center Evan Wieck sat out a second straight game with a sprained shoulder and was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Daniel Deaver, who grabbed six rebounds but went scoreless. Starting forward Luke Loehr was also held without a point as the Mids were forced to rely on perimeter jumpers.
“We had nothing inside in terms of points, which hurt us tonight. We got nothing in the paint,” DeChellis said.
Navy was also outscored 14-0 in transition with Burns and Cummings repeatedly using their speed and quickness to beat the home team downcourt.
“They got 14 fastbreak points and that’s the difference in the game,” DeChellis said. “When we made them play half-court, we were pretty good defensively. We just gave up too many transition baskets.”
Navy was picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason poll. DeChellis is disappointed the Midshipmen suffered a 63-61 loss to a struggling Holy Cross contingent and missed a great opportunity to upset first place Colgate.
“It stings. You lose a close one at Holy Cross and you let this one get away and wonder: What if?” DeChellis said. “If we play hard and compete like that, we’ll win some games in this league.”
Davis took some encouragement from the close contest against the defending conference champs.
“The head coaches that picked us ninth in the league… I’m going to tell you that was a mistake. We just gave the best team in the league everything it could handle,” he said. “We’re now a force to be reckoned with in the conference. Everybody knows that now so they’re going to be preparing for us better.”