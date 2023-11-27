Split decision for Navy women’s basketball in its own tournament; Mids fall Sunday in Navy Classic

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It was a split decision for Navy women’s basketball in its own annual tournament.

The Midshipmen defeated Quinnipiac, 75-62, Saturday then lost to Abilene Christian, 87-62, Sunday in the Navy Classic at Alumni Hall.

Advertisement

In both the winning and losing efforts, Navy was led by the sensational tandem of freshman guards Zanai Barnett-Gay and Kyah Smith.

In the opener against the Bobcats, Barnett-Gay led all scorers with 22 points, while Smith contributed 20 points. Both plebes were especially on target in the opening period as they combined to hit five 3-pointers to help stake Navy to an early 24-17 lead.

Advertisement

“We haven’t shot it all that well from 3-point range the first few games, but we have quality shooters,” said Navy head coach Tim Taylor, who anticipated Quinnipiac coming out in a zone defense. “The situation dictated that we take those outside shots, and you were able to see that talent. Kyah and Zanai did a great job shooting from three.”

The Mids increased their lead to 45-26 after Barnett-Gay drained her fourth triple of the game with two minutes left in the half. However, the 19-point lead was nearly completely erased as the visiting Bobcats went on a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to test the resiliency of a young Navy team that saw seven freshmen and sophomores log significant playing time.

Coming into the consecutive games over the weekend, Taylor has been relying heavily on Barnett-Gay and Smith as both have been averaging more than 36 minutes per contest. That workload is something Taylor is aware of and he isn’t worried.

“I’m not concerned about [Zanai]. When we recruited her, I just loved how hard she played the game. Of course, over a long season you worry about minutes here and there, but I think the way that she practices and the way that she plays, I’m not concerned about that. That’s who she is conditioned to be,” Taylor said.

“I’m used to it. I’m not worried about it. If I had to, I could play tomorrow,” added Barnett-Gay, who spent her junior and senior high school seasons private school powerhouse Riverdale Baptist in Prince George’s County.

Navy freshman guard Zanai Barnett-Gay drives the baseline during Sunday's game against Abilene Christian. (Debbie Latta)

Both Barnett-Gay and Smith will be getting some help in the near future as Taylor said that highly-touted sophomore guard Toni Parahronis, who was lost for the season just five minutes into the first game last season, is on the cusp of returning.

“Toni’s really close. She’s really, really close. Getting her back will make a huge difference. We can be more creative. She’s been dynamic in practice,” Taylor said.

Against Quinnipiac, Barnett-Gay and Smith were more than enough as Navy was able to withstand the second half run and closed out the victory. The Mids also got key contributions from sophomore forward Gia Pissott (10 points, seven rebounds) and sophomore guard Maren Louridas (eight points, 11 rebounds).

Advertisement

On Sunday, Abilene Christian turned the tables on Navy and started the game on fire from long range. The Wildcats, who play in the Western Athletic Conference, hit five of their first six 3-pointers to take a 17-8 lead just six minutes into the contest. Taylor said the Mids were largely responsible for the visitors getting so many wide-open looks.

“It was defensive issues. They hit some good shots, but we just had defensive breakdowns. I don’t think we were ready to play. That falls on me. We didn’t have the energy we needed early on,” Taylor said. “Abilene lost yesterday, so they came back hungry to win and they came out and punched us early.”

Barnett-Gay expressed similar sentiments.

“We came into the game a little lackadaisical. We watched [Abilene Christian] play yesterday and didn’t think much of them. We came out very slow, especially off that win yesterday, making all the shots and then today not making them,” she said.

The Mids didn’t help themselves on the offensive end in the first period as they misfired on all five of their 3-point attempts, committed four turnovers, and had no answer for the Wildcats’ outside game.

As bad as the first period was for Navy, the second seemed even worse as Abilene Christian responded to an increased focus on the perimeter by pounding the ball inside with great success. Meredith Mayes made a layup to cap a 6-0 run to start the second period which extended the Wildcats’ lead to 20 points.

Advertisement

The advantage would grow to 42-19 at intermission as Navy shot just 29% from the field, including 1 for 10 from beyond the arc, in the first half.

“We didn’t miss bad threes. They were rimming in and out. It was really a defensive issue,” Taylor said.

Navy’s defense was lacking to open the second half as well. Abilene Christian, which lost to Towson 63-56 on Saturday, put to rest any thoughts of a comeback by dominating the third period with freshman guard Payton Hull scoring 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.

Taylor, however, was pleased with how his squad played on offense, especially in the second half when the Mids made 17 of 31 shots and scored 43 points. Nevertheless, by the time Navy started making baskets, Abilene Christian’s lead had grown to as large as 32 points.

“We missed seven or eight layups and we still scored 62 points. This didn’t come down to shooting,” said Taylor, noting Navy shot 42% for the game. “This just came down to defense. We need to be tougher.”

The statistics back up Taylor as Navy was outrebounded, 50-31, and scored only nine second-chance points compared to 21 by Abilene Christian. The Mids also struggled from the free throw line, converting only 2 of 11 attempts. Barnett went 0-for-3 from the charity stripe and acknowledged that is the one facet of the she needs to improve.

Advertisement

“I will be getting in the gym on my own to work on it,” she said.