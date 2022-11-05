Quarterbacks Xavier Arline, Maasai Maynor keep Navy in game in 20-10 loss to Cincinnati

Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner, top, has a pass broken up by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

Xavier Arline and Maasai Maynor split time at quarterback in the second half as Navy played defending American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati extremely tough for the second consecutive season.

The Bearcats were favored by 18 1/2 points, but only led by 10 late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Ben Bryant directed a potent passing attack, while linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. anchored a solid defensive effort as Cincinnati escaped with a 20-10 victory over Navy on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats extended their home winning streak to 31 games, second nationally behind Clemson (38).

Cincinnati went undefeated during the 2021 regular season with its closest contest coming against Navy, a 27-20 win in Annapolis. That was one of four losses by a touchdown or less for the Midshipmen, who finished 4-8 last season.

It’s been a similar story this season as Navy has now lost three games by 10 points or less.

“We’re close, but we’re not winning. We’ve got to find a way to close out these games. I’m proud of the way our guys battled, but unfortunately it wasn’t good enough,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said.

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline carries the ball during the first half of Saturday's game against Cincinnati. Arline showed big-play ability in rushing for 87 yards on 12 carries before going down with what appeared to be cramps. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Arline, a junior, made his first start this season under center and acquitted himself well before leaving late in the third quarter. Arline was playing in replace of classmate Tai Lavatai, who suffered a season-ending injury during an overtime defeat of Temple.

Arline showed big-play ability in rushing for 87 yards on 12 carries before going down with what appeared to be cramps. He used his speed, quickness and elusiveness to break runs of 32 and 27 yards — one off an option keeper, the other after scrambling on a pass play.

Maynor came on and led the Midshipmen to a touchdown that cut the deficit to 20-10 with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter. Navy’s defense then rose to the occasion, forcing punts on the next two Bearcats possessions.

Arline returned late in the fourth quarter and combined with Maynor to direct a drive that reached the Cincinnati 23-yard line. However, Maynor absorbed a costly sack that pushed the ball back to the 27 and kicker Daniel Davies missed a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have pulled the visitors within a touchdown.

Cincinnati took over with 2:45 remaining and used three running plays to salt away almost all the remaining time. The Bearcats punted with 33 seconds left and the Mids put all 11 men on the line of scrimmage in hopes of getting a block.

Mason Fletcher hurriedly got off the punt and the game was over.

“I’m proud of Maasai. He came in cold, made some good throws and battled,” Niumatalolo said. “I thought ‘X’ did some good things before he cramped out.”

Navy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger (87) is tackled by Cincinnati defensive lineman Jabari Taylor (90) during the first half of Saturday's game. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Bryant completed 25 of 35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cincinnati, which improved to 7-2 overall and remained tied for second place in the AAC at 4-1. Wide receiver Tyler Scott totaled 10 catches for 139 yards and two scores.

Pace recorded 14 tackles (two for loss) and a sack to spearhead the Cincinnati defense, which held Navy to 260 total yards. Massive nose guard Dante Corleone, a redshirt freshman, was extremely disruptive at the point of attack and totaled 11 tackles.

Maynor completed three of five passes for 81 yards and scored Navy’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run. Fullback Anton Hall added 58 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Midshipmen (3-6, 3-4).

Davies booted a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter, but that came after he had a previous attempt easily blocked because of a low kick.

“Obviously, those missed field goals hurt us. Dan’s done a lot of good things, but this was not one of his better days,” Niumatalolo said.

Navy’s season-long inability to finish in the red zone was a problem again as the two field goal attempts came after the visitors reached the Cincinnati 8 and 11 yard line.

“In the first half we only had three possessions, and besides the first drive we moved the ball,” Niumatalolo said. “You have to capitalize and come away with points. That team is so good that you can’t miss on opportunities.”

Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner, top, can't make the catch as Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele defends during the first half of Saturday's game. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Senior outside linebacker John Marshall had another outstanding game for the Mids with 10 tackles, including three for loss. The defensive captain from Highland also notched a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Safety Rayuan Lane totaled eight tackles, while sophomore inside linebacker and sophomore cornerback Dashaun Peele added seven apiece.

Arline initially went down after picking up a first down with a 10-yard run after tripping over the legs of Hall, who was blocking, and falling awkwardly. Arline returned three plays later and came up gimpy again after a short run. He was helped off the field and was seen trying to walk off the lower body injury on the sideline.

Maynor came on and immediately threw a dart to freshman wide receiver Nathan Kent for a 32-yard gain that brought Navy into the red zone. Maynor converted on third-and-3 and that set up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Navy needed all four downs to score with Maynor getting pushed over the goal line by fullback Daba Fofana.

The Mids missed a great opportunity to get a turnover that would have set up a short field. Ramos sacked Bryant from behind and forced a fumble, but the Bearcats were able to recover. Ramos seemed to fall on the ball at the 19-yard line, but was unable to garner possession.

Navy vs. Notre Dame

M&T Bank Stadium

Saturday, noon

TV: Chs. 2, 7

Radio: 1430 AM