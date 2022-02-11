Navy women’s lacrosse pulls away to beat Cal, 18-10, as Bobbie Haney posts four points in first career start

It looked like things were going to be easy for Navy women’s lacrosse during the early going of Friday’s season opener against visiting California.
The Midshipmen dominated on both ends of the field and scored several fastbreak goals in racing out to a 5-0 lead. However, the Golden Bears gradually found their footing and provided the stiff test Hall of Fame head coach Cindy Timchal had expected out of the Pac-12 Conference program.
Senior attack Bobbie Haney scored two goals and assisted two others in her first career start as Navy pulled out a hard-fought 18-10 victory over Cal. Senior defensive midfielder Kasey Dietzel also totaled two goals and two assists for the Midshipmen, who notched the 200th victory in program history.
Sophomore midfielder Leelee Denton and freshman attack Jaimeson Meyer both notched hat tricks for Navy, which outscored Cal 5-2 in the fourth quarter to break open a close contest. Senior attack Reagan Roelofs contributed two goals and four draw controls, while sophomore attack Lindsay Beardmore (Spalding) added two goals and an assist.
“This is a great home opener win against a Pac-12 school that came well prepared,” said Timchal, who started her 15th season leading the Midshipmen. “We’re thrilled to get this victory. We needed to compete against a team like this, which had some super seniors and a talented transfer.
“I thought Cal played solid and scrappy and hung with us.”
Senior attack Liz Scott and junior midfielder Amanda Morse scored three goals each for Cal, which only trailed 13-9 early in the fourth quarter. Scott is a graduate student transfer from Loyola Maryland and many of her former teammates made the trip from Baltimore to cheer her on.
It was a pleasant day for lacrosse with an announced crowd of 424 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium enjoying sunny skies and 57-degree temperatures when the game began at 3 p.m.
Haney scored her first career goal with just over two minutes elapsed to get the home team going. The Glenelg Country School graduate had appeared in just one game in three previous seasons, notching an assist against George Washington last season.
“Good things come to those who wait. We could not be more proud of Bobbie, who has stepped up as a senior,” Timchal said. “It wasn’t about ‘I’m a senior and it’s my turn.’ She earned it and worked for it to be on the field and making a difference for Navy women’s lacrosse.”
Haney, a Woodbine resident who helped Glenelg capture the 2015 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship, has patiently waited her turn after not playing at all as a freshman and sophomore then sitting behind more talented attackers as a junior.
“I’m super ecstatic. I think this season I’ve found a new love for lacrosse,” Haney said. “I just wanted to come out here and play with my best friends and it feels amazing.”
Navy led 6-1 with six different goal-scorers when Morse scored unassisted to spark a Cal rally. The Golden Bears scored five times in the second quarter to get back in the game. Cal kept things close throughout the third quarter before finally wearing down in the final frame.
“I proud of the players for overcoming some adversity and finally getting the gap we needed down the stretch,” Timchal said.
There were some anxious moments after Roelofs crumpled to the artificial turf with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Navy’s standout co-captain stayed down in obvious pain before eventually being helped off the field with a left ankle injury.
It was a virtual repeat at the end of the third quarter as senior midfielder Gil Eby also went down. Eby also had to be helped off the field with an apparent ankle injury.
Those losses came after highly touted freshmen Lola Leone and Emily Messinese were both ejected during the first half after being issued two yellow cards. By the fourth quarter, the Midshipmen were down four starters.
Timchal acknowledged the Midshipmen must adjust to some rule changes that might prompt officials to call more fouls during the early part of the season. Nine yellow cards and one green were issued during Friday’s game.
“They’re trying to make the game safer and happened to call it tight today,” she said.
Cal (0-1) 1-5-2-2―10
Navy (1-0) 6-3-4-5—18
GOALS: C — Scott 3, Morse 3, Berger 2, Dey, McIntyre. N — Denton 3, Meyer 2, Dietzel 2, Haney 2, Beardmore 2, Roelofs 2, Eby, Leone, Fiore, Ryan. ASSISTS: C — Mix, Roxas. N — Dietzel 2, Haney 2, Beardmore, Eby. SHOTS: C — 30. N — 39. SAVES: C — Drullinger 9, Souliotis 9. N — Torres 11. DRAWS: C — 19. N — 13.
GEORGE MASON@NAVY
Thursday, 5 p.m.
