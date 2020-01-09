Head coach Stefanie Pemper used all 11 players available and a variety of on-court combinations to no avail on Wednesday night.
With its two leading scorers no longer part of the team and two other players sitting out due to injuries, the depleted Midshipmen suffered their sixth straight loss.
Junior forward Tessa Brugler scored 19 points on 6-for-7 field goal shooting to lead Bucknell in a 61-34 rout of Navy at Alumni Hall. Junior guard Abby Kapp scored all 12 of her points on 3-pointers for the Bison, who improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the Patriot League.
Junior wing Sophie Gatzounas scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Navy, which was held to a season-low point total. The Midshipmen had previously been limited to 40 points on three occasions.
Senior guard Mark Kate Ulasewicz contributed eight points and three assists for Navy (5-9, 0-3), which shot just 27.9 percent (12-for-43) from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
It was the second lopsided league loss for Navy, which opened conference action by falling to Lehigh, 70-40, on Jan. 2.
Navy was playing its third straight game without sophomore guard Jennifer Coleman, who was leading the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game and ranked second in assists. On Tuesday, Coleman was declared academically ineligible for the remainder of the season.
Sophomore guard Kolbi Green, whose scoring average of 8.6 points through nine games is now second on the squad, was removed from the roster in early December for a “failure to meet team standards.”
Kapp, Brugler and senior forward Ellie Mack combined to score 24 points on 9-for-9 field goal shooting as Bucknell took a commanding 35-13 halftime lead. The Bison shot a sizzling 70 percent (7-for-10) in the second quarter in outscoring the Mids, 20-4.
Gatzounas scored seven points for Navy, which shot just 20.8 percent (5-24) from the field in the first half.
Brugler added six more points to help Bucknell outscore the home team 17-11 in the third stanza and increase its lead to 52-24 going into the final 10 minutes of action.
Navy, which outscored Bucknell 10-9 in the fourth quarter, goes back on the road Saturday against Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y.