LEWISBURG, Pa. – Junior guard Cam Davis scored 20 points and took charge down the stretch to lead the Navy men’s basketball team to a 60-56 victory over Bucknell on Wednesday night at Sojka Pavilion.
Davis drained a 3-pointer to snap a 53-53 tie then grabbed a defensive rebound and made two free throws – all over the last 27 seconds – as Navy snapped an eight-year, 11-game losing streak on Bucknell’s home court.
“Great win for our kids,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “We didn’t finish the Holy Cross game (63-61 loss Sunday) the way we wanted to, but I thought our kids came in here and battled. Cam made a big shot and we made our free throws when we needed to. Really, really proud of our kids.”
Sophomore guard Greg Summers scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Navy, which improved to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the Patriot League. Freshman forward Daniel Deaver made his first career start and scored eight points for the Mids, who came out strong and grabbed an early 7-0 lead.
The Midshipmen clung to a 27-25 advantage at intermission but made another push early in the second half to move ahead 37-32.
Junior forward John Meeks scored 18 points for Bucknell (6-10, 2-1), which went on an 11-2 run to take a 43-39 lead with 8:49 remaining. Navy responded and sophomore swingman John Carter Jr. made a 3-pointer that tied the score at 50 with 2:54 to go.
Davis made a pair of free throws and Summers converted 1 of 2 as the Midshipmen made it 53-50 with 1:12 left. Meeks was fouled while attempting a triple and made all three foul shots to tie the score again with 48.1 seconds on the clock.
Davis broke the tie for good with 26.3 seconds remaining after taking a kickout pass from Summers and canning the big three with 26.3 seconds to go.
“Cam got the ball; he is a big-time player and made a big-time shot and then made his free throws,” DeChellis said.
A key to the win was the play of Navy’s bench with six reserves scoring 13 points and providing valuable minutes.
“They (the bench) gave us a basket here and there and defensively they were okay,” said DeChellis. “We talked about before the game our bench has to come in and get something done for us. I thought they were solid.”
Deaver was starting in place of senior Evan Wieck, who could not go due to an injury.
“I was really proud of Deaver. I thought he battled, I thought he played pretty well, I thought he scored around the basket a few times,” DeChellis said.
Navy will host Colgate on Saturday (4 p.m.) at Alumni Hall.