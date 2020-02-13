Cam Davis leads Navy men’s basketball past Bucknell in sloppy, low-scoring affair

Bucknell and Navy were mirror images meeting at Alumni Hall on Wednesday night. Both teams were mired in bad stretches and both were struggling mightily to score.
The Bison had lost four straight and five of their last six, averaging just over 60 points on 37 percent field goal shooting during that span.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen had dropped three in a row and four of their last five while posting similar scoring and shooting percentage numbers.
Needless to say, it was no surprise to see the two squads engage in a low-scoring affair filled with lots of missed shots, plenty of turnovers and just plain poor sloppy offense.
Junior point guard Cam Davis scored 22 points and made a crucial 3-pointer down the stretch, as Navy barely beat Bucknell, 60-59. Davis only made 6 of 17 field goals but was 7-for-8 at the free throw line.
“We were definitely in a bit of a lull. We’d lost three in a row to some teams we thought we should have beat in some games we felt we should have won,” Davis said afterward. “It was fun to get a win and gain some momentum. Just a real gutsy win for our guys.”
Sophomore swingman John Carter Jr. was the only other player in double digits with 10 points for Navy (13-11, 7-6), which moved back over .500 in the Patriot League. Freshman forward Tyler Nelson provided a spark off the bench with eight points and seven rebounds for the Midshipmen, who shot just 36 percent (20-for-55) from the floor and committed 12 turnovers.
Like I told the team: They’d lost four in a row, we’d lost three in a row. Somebody was going to come out of here with a win, so let’s put the pole in the ground and figure out how we’re going to get this done," Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said.
“I thought it would be a low-scoring game because they’ve been trying to figure out how to score and we’ve been trying to manufacture points,” DeChellis added. :This game was just like the one up there — a real back-and-forth slugfest. It was one of those games when you have to slug it out and find a way to win."
Reserve forward Richard Njoku made an important layup with 1:05 remaining and finished with seven points for Navy, which swept the season series with Bucknell for the first time in 10 years. The Midshipmen got a total of 21 points on 8-for-10 field goal shooting from three reserves — Nelson, Njoku and sophomore guard Dave Kasanganay.
“I thought our bench won the game. Those guys came in and did a great job,” DeChellis said.
Sophomore guard Andrew Funk did most of his damage early in scoring 20 points for Bucknell (9-17, 5-8), which hurt itself with 17 turnovers. Sophomore guard Walter Ellis scored 11 points for the Bison, who have lost five straight for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.
“We just waste too many possessions. We have absolutely mind-numbing turnovers,” said Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis, a former Navy assistant during the Don DeVoe era. “We have three offensive fouls because our guards don’t wait for the screen; We bring the ball up the floor and just drop it on the floor.”
Navy is in the midst of six-week exams and DeChellis saw evidence of lack of sleep during practice and early in the game. Junior forward Luke Loehr told the head coach he only slept two hours overnight and wound up playing just seven minutes as a result.
“It’s been challenging. Guys are taking two exams a day and energy levels were way down,” DeChellis said. “I’m very proud of the guys for pulling this out. I thought we made plays down the stretch to win the game.”
With just over five minutes elapsed in the game, Funk single-handily led Navy 13-0 — having shot 5-for-5 from the field with three 3-pointers. DeChellis was forced to call timeout before the first mandatory media stoppage and promptly pulled three starters.
“I just felt like we needed to do something different. I don’t like what I see so let’s get these guys out, get these guys in and see if we can shake this thing up somewhat,” DeChellis said.
Nelson, Kasanganay and Njoku brought some fire off the bench and sparked a comeback, scoring Navy’s initial 11 points of the contest. Nelson banked in a long jumper to finally put the home team on the board at the 14:36 mark, while Njoku scored off a tap-in and inside post move as the Midshipmen cut the deficit to 17-13 in the span of 3 ½ minutes.
Bucknell pushed the lead back to nine before Navy made another push due to Davis warming up and scoring seven points over the final 5:37 of the first half. Davis drained back-to-back jumpers from the corner to get the Mids within one, 28-27, at intermission.
Davis promptly swished a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Navy its first lead of the game, 30-28, with 41 seconds elapsed in the second half. Carter followed with a trey of his own and Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis was forced to call a quick timeout to halt the home team’s momentum.
It was a case of easy come, easy go as the Bison responded with a quick 6-0 run to retake the lead. It was back-and-forth the rest of the way with six lead changes and two ties over the next six-plus minutes before Navy finally seized control.
Evan Wieck scored off an easy layup thanks to a terrific assist by Kasanganay and Davis followed with a free throw that gave Navy the lead for good, 46-45, with 7:50 remaining. The Midshipmen were clinging to a 51-50 advantage with less than five minutes remaining when Carter drove hard to his right and banked in a runner.
Following an exchange of turnovers, Davis made a huge 3-pointer to give Navy a 56-50 lead with 3:09 to go. The Midshipmen almost blew it.
A clutch three by Ellis cut the Bucknell deficit to three and the visitors had a chance to tie after Davis missed a pullup jumper with 23 seconds left. Funk attempted a difficult three that clanged off the rim and Nelson grabbed the rebound, getting fouled while trying to dribble upcourt.
Nelson made 1 of 2 foul shots and that point proved crucial after Ellis hit another 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Navy made 14 of 20 free throws, while Bucknell only attempted six shots from the charity stripe.
“We were able to get to the free throw line. That’s been an emphasis,” DeChellis said. “We put in four more sets offensively. We were trying to drive the ball from the top, straight-line downhill.”