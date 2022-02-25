Vinny and Joey Motzel trying to become first brothers since 1963 to capture Navy’s Brigade Boxing Championships in same year

It is unique but not uncommon for two siblings to attend the Naval Academy at the same time.
There have been several instances in which varsity sports teams have featured brothers and sisters on the roster.
Greg and Cam Summers are currently members of the men’s basketball team, while the Collins twins — Jenna and Julia — recently starred for the women’s lacrosse squad.
However, Vinny and Joey Motzel have a chance to accomplish something extremely rare at Navy. The St. Paul, Minnesota, residents could both become Brigade of Midshipmen boxing champions on the same night.
Both Motzel brothers have reached the finals of the 81st annual Brigade Boxing Championships, being held Friday night at Alumni Hall in Annapolis. Vinny, a senior, defends his title in the 195-pound weight class. Joey, a sophomore, is seeking his first crown at 156 pounds.
Jim McNally, who has been a boxing coach and physical education instructor at the Naval Academy since 1986, could only find one other instance of brothers claiming championships in the same year. Chuck and Tony Spatafora were victorious at 165 and 175 pounds, respectively, at the 1963 Brigade Boxing Championships.
“Obviously, it’s very unusual. We’ve had brothers that were champs in different years, but to have two brothers win on the same night would be pretty historic,” he said.
Vinny Motzel was introduced to boxing by his older brother, Ryan, who founded the club program at Loyola-Chicago. Ryan got his middle brother into the gym and taught him the basics of footwork and punching.
Upon arrival in Annapolis for plebe summer, Vinny quickly found his way to the third floor of MacDonough Hall where the boxing facility is located.
“My main goal as a plebe was to make the team captains and upperclassmen proud by getting to a level where I could compete at brigades,” he said. “It was a lot of work. I came in knowing the very basics, but I was nowhere near where I needed to be.”
Vinny lost in the semifinals as a freshman, then was beaten by Marshall Adair in the finals as a sophomore. He got over the hump last year, scoring a unanimous decision over Joshua Montellano to add his name to the list of Brigade Boxing champs that are forever recognized on plaques that hang on the gymnasium walls high atop MacDonough Hall.
“Being able to finally win as a junior was such a great feeling,” Vinny said. “I’m very proud to even be competing at this level because boxing is such a huge thing here at the Naval Academy.”
He admits there’s some pressure to being a defending champ and even more so since he’s team captain. He will be fighting Justin Kirkpatrick, a plebe McNally says has “great potential.”
“As the captain, I come to practice every day with the goal of making everyone around me better. I’m always pushing people to improve,” Motzel said. “Winning brigades again this year would be putting my money where my mouth is and showing everyone that all the little things that we stress nonstop in the gym really do make a difference.”
The Motzel brothers are 17 months apart in age and have always been best friends, Vinny said. Joey Motzel heard all about Navy boxing before coming to the academy and knew he wanted to test himself in the ring as well.
The younger Motzel was eliminated early from the Brigade Boxing Championships as a plebe but has made dramatic improvement as a sophomore. He was seeded third for Brigade Boxing and upset top-seeded Kenny Wilkerson in the semifinals via split decision.
“Watching Joey win last week was awesome. I’ve never been so excited and nervous about a fight, and I wasn’t even involved,” Vinny said. “Joey took on a talented boxer and did exactly what he needed to win the fight.”
Now, the younger Motzel meets fellow sophomore and second-seeded Kole Songonuga in the finals. Songonugu has enjoyed some success on the collegiate circuit and McNally thinks the 156-pound bout shapes up as one of the night’s best.
“Joey has really dedicated himself to boxing this year. He’s worked very hard and all of a sudden the skills started coming along,” McNally said.
Tom and Tara Motzel are traveling from Minnesota to watch their two sons vie for championships. Ryan Motzel, who is now serving in the United States Army, is hoping to get leave time to come cheer on his younger brothers.
Adrain Johnson (139 pounds) and Aidan McNally (147) are juniors on course to join the exclusive list of four-time champions, each having two titles to their credit so far. Junior Michael Stegeman (175) is the other defending champ on the men’s side.
There are two returning champs on the women’s side in sophomore Kaylah Gillums (125) and junior Jordan Barnhart (160).
81st annual Brigade Boxing Championships
Women’s bouts
125 pounds – Elizabeth Grimmig, Sr., Portland, TN vs. Kaylah Gillums, So., Arlington, VA; 132 – Sophia Baguilod, Fr., Chesapeake, VA vs. Gabi Shultz, So., San Diego, CA; 139 – Jasmine Brown, Jr., McDonough, GA vs. Izzy Gorczynski, Fr., Queens, NY; 147 – Abby Pidgeon, Jr., Scranton, PA vs. Erin Nicastro, Fr., Long Island, NY; 160 – JC Currie, Sr., New Rochelle, NY vs. Jordan Barnhart, Jr., Wadsworth, OH
Men’s bouts
132 – Chris Eguchi, Jr., Torrance, CA vs. Irvin Morena, Fr., Arlington, TX; 139 – Cam Delay, Fr., Chapel Hill, NC vs. Adrain Johnson, Jr., Dallas, TX; 147 – Stephen Luebbers, Fr., Denver, CO vs. Aidan McNally, Jr., Annapolis; 156 – Joey Motzel, So., St. Paul, MN vs. Kole Songonuga, So., Swarthmore, PA; 165 – Alex Smith, Sr., Upper Marlboro, MD vs. Peyton Seago, Sr., Jackson, MS; 175 – EJ Hagins, Fr., El Paso, TX vs. Michael Stegeman, Jr., Frazier Park, CA; 185 – Jake Jones, So., Pittsburgh, PA vs. Takeshi Ross, Fr., Chino Hill, CA; 195 – Vinny Motzel, Sr., St. Paul, MN vs. Justin Kirkpatrick, Fr., Apple Valley, CA; Hwt – Liam McCarthy, Fr., Elmhurst, IL vs. Lewis Guillory, Jr., Tulsa, OK