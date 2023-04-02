Navy track and field sweeps Army to help clinch 2022-23 Star series

Thrower Joshua Boamah and jumper Molly Chapman both had big days as Navy track and field swept archrival and host Army in the Star meet Saturday.

Boamah scored 13 points in three individual events as the Navy men routed Army, 126-77. It’s the 11th straight outdoor Star meet victory for the Midshipmen.

Chapman won the triple jump and placed second in both the high and long jumps as the Navy women won, 111-92. It’s their eighth straight outdoor Star meet victory.

“To come out the way we did and perform in a dual meet designed to be close is significant,” said Jamie Cook, Navy’s director of track and field. “Our goal is to execute to the best of our ability and not worry about the other team. We have been fortunate to get consistent training and have people come into the program that want to elevate it even further.”

Track and field’s two victories helped Navy clinch the 2022-23 Star series against their archrival. It marks the 39th time in the past 45 years the Midshipmen have won it.

Boamah won the discus and shot put then placed second in the hammer throw. The Midshipmen also had the runner-up in both the shot put (Collin Greene) and discus (David Huizenga).

Navy won three other field events with Braden Presser placing first in the javelin, Aidan Featherby taking the long jump title and Jordan Payne topping the triple jump. The Midshipmen earned maximum points in the triple jump with Sebasteon Allen placing second and Featherby taking third.

The Mids swept the relays with two-sport athlete Nathan Kent running on both. Kent was joined by Brahmir Vick, Sethan Collier and Caden Dailey on the 400-meter relay and by Jonathan Simmons, Mike Quispe and Jacques Guillaume on the 1,600.

Navy swept the hurdles events with Jayshon DuBose placing third in both the 110 and 400. Vick was the 110 winner and Baynes Autry was runner-up, while Guillaume won the 400 with Jonathan Simmons taking second.

Kent, who is also a wide receiver for the football team, won the 200-meter dash. Jonah Johnson, another plebe, won the 100-meter dash and was runner-up in the 200.

The Midshipmen also scored big points in the distance events with Alex Rizzo (1,500), Brett Brady (3,000-meter steeplechase) and South River graduate Sam Keeny (5,000) all winning their respective events.

On the women’s side, Chapman won the triple jump with the third-best distance in Navy history — jumping 40 feet, 2 inches. She posted the same height in the high jump as teammate Hannah Lowenstein, who won by virtue of having fewer misses.

Freshman Isabella Romasko was victorious in the long jump, while Guilia Mesa took third in both the long and triple jumps.

Charlene Morke repeated as winner of the pole vault with teammates Stephanie Jacobs and Alayna Schloeder finishing second and third.

Thrower Autumn Nicholas piled up points by winning the hammer throw, taking third in the shot put and finishing fourth in the discus. Jordynn Hutchinson also placed in all three throws — fourth in hammer and shot put, and fifth in discus.

Sprinter Molly Mangan won the 400-meter dash, placed second in the 200 and ran a leg of the victorious 400-meter relay. Jia Anderson, Mayu Gayton and Sabrina Sutter rounded out the 400-relay team.

Sutter was a double-winner, winning the 100 and 200 dashes. Anderson won the 100-meter hurdles, while teammate Annie Taylor won the 400 hurdles.

Kayla McGuire won the 800 and also ran a leg on Navy’s 1,600-meter relay, which placed second.