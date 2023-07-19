Navy men’s basketball to welcome Temple, College of Charleston and Duquesne for 2023 Veterans Classic

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy men’s basketball coach Ed DeChellis has always relied on relationships to put together the Veterans Classic lineup.

DeChellis is a college basketball lifer and after four decades in the business has developed a deep network of connections. Legendary coaches Roy Williams and Tom Izzo brought North Carolina and Michigan State to the Veterans Classic due largely to their personal friendships with DeChellis.

Scheduling the Veterans Classic has become more and more difficult in the current landscape of college basketball. DeChellis again leaned into his past relationships to build the field for the 2023 edition of the season-opening event.

Navy will meet Temple, while College of Charleston will face Duquesne in the 10th annual Veterans Classic on Nov. 10 at Alumni Hall. CBS Sports Network will televise both games with the Cougars and Dukes playing the opener at 6 p.m. then the Midshipmen and Owls following.

“We are excited to welcome three outstanding programs rich in tradition to the Veterans Classic at the Naval Academy,” DeChellis said in a statement. “Both games will provide great early season competition for the teams. The Veterans Classic is one of the [nation’s] outstanding early season events.”

Temple’s inclusion for a second time was due largely to the long-time relationship between DeChellis and Owls first-year coach Adam Fisher, who served as a student assistant at Penn State under DeChellis.

“I’ve followed Adam’s career over the years and he’s called me from time to time to ask advice about different jobs he was considering,” DeChellis said. “Adam wanted Temple to participate in this event so his players could learn about and experience the Naval Academy.”

Fisher takes over a Temple program that finished 16-16 last season. The Owls return two starters in junior guards Jahlil White and Hysier White. Fisher has revamped the roster since taking over, bringing in seven transfers.

Temple played in the 2015 Veterans Classic in 2015, losing to top-ranked North Carolina.

Temple holds a 22-14 advantage over Navy in a series that began in 1938. However, the two schools have not met since 1982.

“It is very special to be part of this prestigious college basketball doubleheader that honors the brave men and women who serve and defend our great nation,” Fisher said. “We look forward to playing Navy and sharing the experience with our players as well as our alumni and fans.”

College of Charleston is coming to Annapolis primarily because coach Pat Kelsey and DeChellis have known each other for more than two decades and are extremely close.

“Pat Kelsey and I have been friends forever and he wanted to be part of the event and have his players experience the military aspect of the academy,” DeChellis said. “Pat is one of my closest friends in basketball and we talk all the time.”

College of Charleston is coming off a spectacular season, going 31-4 record and capturing the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship. The Cougars lost to eventual runner-up San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by six.

The Cougars return two starters, including 6-foot-10 Croatian Ante Brzovic, who averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2022-23.

“Pat will have another very talented team that has a very good chance to get back to the NCAA Tournament,” DeChellis said.

College of Charleston, which will be the first CAA team to play in the Veterans Classic, played Navy at Alumni Hall in November 2015 and lost 90-71.

“The United States Naval Academy is one of the great institutions in the world and we are honored to be guests and to experience first-hand what goes into producing some of our country’s great leaders,” Kelsey said. “Coach DeChellis, in my opinion, is one of the best coaches in the country and what he has accomplished at Navy is very underrated.”

Duquesne was one of the most improved teams in Division I last season, compiling a 20-13 record after finishing 6-24 in 2021-22. The Dukes tied for sixth place in the Atlantic 10 regular season.

This marks the fifth straight season and sixth overall that an Atlantic 10 member will play in the Veterans Classic. Duquesne has not played at the academy since beating Navy, 35-33, in 1926.

“To be afforded the opportunity to tour the U.S. Naval Academy grounds really makes this trip truly something special,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said. “Our team and staff are really looking forward to the experience.”

DeChellis said setting the lineup for the Veterans Classic is becoming more and more challenging due to the transfer portal and the relationships between many major conference programs and other television networks.

Coaches are reluctant to finalize nonconference contests until knowing exactly what their rosters will look like and that is not happening until well into the summer months.

“Teams are in flux because of the portal and that makes it hard to nail down matchups,” DeChellis said.

Playing in the Veterans Classic at the Naval Academy also means giving up a possible home game. Another factor that has become a hindrance is the fact schools in such conferences as the Big Ten, ACC and SEC have affiliations with television networks.

Those networks are looking for early season programming and want access to games being played by conference schools.

Navy announced the schedule for the 2016 Veterans Classic in April. In recent years the timetable has produced an announcement in mid June.

“This is as late as we’ve ever announced the Veterans Classic pairings. We were fooling around with contracts as recently as 10 days ago,” DeChellis said. “I had a lot of different possible matchups that fell by the wayside for whatever reason. I need to be more creative and thoughtful about finding teams.”

DeChellis said he has already begun the process of putting together the lineup for the 2024 Veterans Classic and said it ultimately comes down to finding coaches who have fully bought into the basic elements of the event.

The Veterans Classic, held annually around Veterans Day, honors our nation’s veterans and showcases the U.S. Naval Academy. Each of the visiting teams immerse themselves in the inner workings of the U.S. Naval Academy through guided tours held on the day before the games.