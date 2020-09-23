Navy men’s basketball scraps Veterans Classic after college hoops season delayed

In a relatively short period of time, the Veterans Classic has become a popular staple of the college basketball season.
With heavyweight programs such as Florida, North Carolina, Michigan State, Ohio State and Maryland all participating in the past, the Veterans Classic had established itself as a significant event.
Leave it to the coronavirus to interrupt a burgeoning tradition.
Navy men’s basketball coach Ed DeChellis confirmed Tuesday the Veterans Classic will not be held in 2020 because the season has been delayed due to the pandemic. NCAA officials announced last week the 2020-21 season will start Nov. 25, and that put an end to the Naval Academy Athletic Association’s hopes of holding the annual event usually held right around Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11).
This year’s event was scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 13.
“It’s very disappointing we cannot hold the Veterans Classic this season. It has developed into such a great event and we looked forward to hosting it every year,” DeChellis told The Capital in a telephone interview Tuesday night. “Unfortunately, with the season now starting two weeks later than normal, we just could not make it work.”
DeChellis had revamped this year’s Veterans Classic lineup after schools that initially committed were forced to cancel. The 10th-year coach used his connections in the college basketball world to attract George Washington, St. Joseph’s and Towson.
“We had to start over because we didn’t know if any teams would be able to fly,” DeChellis said. “It made more sense to line up local teams that were within driving distance.”
Towson would have taken on St. Joseph’s in the opener, while Navy would have met George Washington in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
“I thought we created a couple great matchups,” DeChellis said.
Towson coach Pat Skerry had previously expressed interest in participating in the Veterans Classic, while St. Joseph’s is now coached by Billy Lange, predecessor to DeChellis at Navy.
Navy has not played George Washington since 2010. The Colonials are led by former Mount St. Mary’s coach Jamion Christian and the roster includes Maryland transfer Ricky Lindo.
Navy had pivoted in terms of the military experience aspect of the Veterans Classic. During the previous six editions, visiting teams spent most of Thursday on the Naval Academy campus — touring tanks, helicopters and Yard Patrol vessels, watching the noon meal formation in front of Bancroft Hall and having lunch with the Brigade of Midshipmen in King Hall.
DeChellis said Deputy Director of Athletics Eric Ruden had worked with other staffers to develop an alternative plan.
“We were ready to go with a viable event that would have combined basketball with learning about the Naval Academy and the military as usual,” DeChellis said.
When the NCAA announced the Nov. 25 start date, DeChellis tried to hold together the tournament. However, there was too much uncertainty because the Patriot League (Navy), Atlantic 10 (George Washington, St. Joseph’s) and Colonial Athletic Association (Towson) had not finalized conference schedules.
DeChellis described this as a “one-year pause” and was already looking forward to the seventh annual Veterans Classic. Contracts have already been signed with certain schools to participate.
Meanwhile, DeChellis is working furiously to piece together a reconfigured non-conference schedule. Navy has already lost nine games that had previously been agreed upon. Considering the circumstances caused by coronavirus, athletic departments across the country have been flexible with reworking schedules.
“Scheduling in this environment is like the wild, wild west. Schools are tearing up contracts left and right,” DeChellis said. “Nobody is holding people’s feet to the fire to honor commitments. If the major conference schools don’t have any fans, how can they pay guarantee money?”
In rebuilding the nonconference slate, DeChellis has placed player safety as the highest priority. Navy is only willing to play basketball against schools that are regularly testing for the coronavirus.
Travel is another factor with the NAAA requiring most of its varsity athletic teams to avoid overnight travel.
“We don’t want to spend a lot of time in airports and hotels, so we’re trying to schedule teams that are within driving distance,” DeChellis said. “We’re looking for road games in which we can get there and back in the same day.”
Navy men’s basketball has been conducting individual and small group workouts with the NCAA allowing eight hours per week for on-court skills development along with strength and conditioning, DeChellis said.
Navy’s basketball sophomores are currently in quarantine and will not be joining the team until next week. DeChellis is hoping to begin practicing with the entire team by Oct. 15, which would allow five weeks of preparation for the Nov. 23 opener.