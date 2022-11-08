Navy men’s basketball opens with win at William & Mary; women’s team falls in other half of doubleheader

Navy men’s and women’s basketball came away with a split during Monday night’s season-opening doubleheader at William & Mary.

Senior forward Tyler Nelson scored 16 points to lead four starters in double figures as the Navy men posted an impressive 74-59 victory in the nightcap. Senior forward Daniel Deaver and senior wing guard Sean Yoder contributed 14 points apiece for the Midshipmen, who outscored the Tribe 35-22 in the second half.

Junior point guard Austin Inge added 11 points for Navy, which has won three straight season openers. Senior guard Patrick Dorsey, who only recently returned to the court following offseason surgery, played 18 minutes and totaled seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Navy men's basketball is in rebuilding mode after losing four seniors, including three multi-season starters. @NavyBasketball will need a lot of inexperienced players to step up this season. https://t.co/fomXpa0ieL pic.twitter.com/Jz0tiXx5Ri — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) November 7, 2022

“I am really proud of our kids. They came into the first game of the year on the road against a good Colonial Athletic Association team and got a really good win,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “I thought we made big plays down the stretch offensively, but our defense in the second half was really good.”

DeChellis was concerned because the Navy coaching staff had trouble preparing a scouting report since William & Mary had almost a completely different roster than last season due to transfers, both in and out.

Navy led, 39-37, at halftime and the two teams were tied for the 11th time at 50 with just under 12 minutes remaining. Nelson drilled his fourth 3-pointer to put the Mids ahead marking the 13th lead change of the game.

Five different players scored during a decisive 15-3 run and the Mids forced the Tribe into 1-for-8 field goal shooting and two turnovers on the other end to increase the margin to double digits.

“Defense and rebounding are who we are and that’s what we did in the second half,” DeChellis said.

Sophomore Kam Summers was the fifth starter for the Mids, but only played 12 minutes. Senior Christian Jones, an Annapolis graduate, saw a career-high 19 minutes of action and made a 3-pointer to go along with three rebounds. Freshman Austin Benigni totaled three assists, three rebounds and zero turnovers over 16 minutes.

Junior forward Noah Collier, a transfer from Pittsburgh, totaled 17 points and eight rebounds to lead William & Mary.

Navy will play Princeton in its home opener which is the nightcap of the Veterans Classic on Friday at Alumni Hall.

Junior forward Sydne Watts exploded for a career-high 28 points for the Navy women in a 79-64 loss to William & Mary in the opener at Kaplan Arena. Watts shot 10-for-17 from the field and drained four 3-pointers, while playing 35 minutes.

Seven plebes made their collegiate debuts for the Midshipmen, including three in the starting lineup. Freshman center Kate Samson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while classmate Maren Louridas also netted 11 points.

Navy started the contest on fire and raced to a 26-18 lead after one quarter. That was the fourth-most points in an opening period in program history. However, William & Mary outscored the visitors in each of the last three quarters.

“That first quarter was who we thought we could be. I thought that’s what Navy women’s basketball should look like,” Navy head coach Tom Taylor said.

Taylor felt a knee injury to freshman guard Toni Papahronis took the wind out of the sails of the Midshpmen. The 6-foot-1 Oklahoma native had four points in five minutes before going down late in the first quarter.

“Losing Toni was a huge turning point. She’s such an integral part of what we’re trying to do. We run a lot of things based off her abilities,” he said. “We struggled handling the ball without her. We weren’t able to recapture that efficiency and tempo of our play.”

Twelve players got into the game for the Mids, who committed 28 turnovers. Freshman forward Gia Pissott totaled four points and seven rebounds.

Navy travels to Colorado Springs to take on service academy rival Air Force Thursday.