Navy baseball looks to get season turned around as it hosts Holy Cross, archrival Army in weekend doubleheaders

It’s been a long time since Navy baseball had a losing record at this point in the season.

Even in 2014, which was the last time the Midshipmen finished the season under .500, their record was 12-11 in late March.

Veteran head coach Paul Kostacopoulos is not worried about the fact Navy is 9-11 going into a pair of Patriot League doubleheaders this weekend.

“You try not to focus on those types of things. It’s more about what can we do to get better,” he said. “I try not to evaluate the season after 20 games. I want to stay focused on the opponents in front of us and what we need to do to have success moving forward.”

Navy ended a five-game losing streak by winning the finale of a four-game series against Bucknell last Sunday then beat Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

“We’re a lot like an EKG monitor — we bounce up, we bounce down, we bounce up, we bounce down,” said Kostacopoulos, in his 17th season on the bench.

“There’s frustration for sure among players and coaches. Our seniors and juniors have handled this situation really well. We are working very hard as a unit to get through this tough stretch.”

Kostacopoulos expected the pitching staff to suffer some growing pains since it was so inexperienced. Junior starter Reece Early is the only pitcher who logged more than 14 innings on the mound last season.

The Midshipmen enter the weekend with a staff ERA just shy of 7.00 and opponents have reached double-digit runs in seven games so far. Kostacopoulos believes first-year pitching coach Mike Trapasso has been making progress.

“There are days when our pitching staff does a really good job and there are days when we let the strike zone get away from us,” Kostacopoulos said. “This staff is highly inexperienced and we’re working through that. While the numbers don’t look great right now, I can see the improvement is happening.”

Injuries have not helped matters. Junior right-hander Nate Mitchell missed three weeks of preseason practice and last weekend’s start at Bucknell was his longest stint (5 1/3 innings) to date. Early was Navy’s opening day starter then sat out three weeks with a pulled groin.

Early has returned and joins Mitchell as a weekend starter along with sophomore Matthew Shirah and freshman Liam Golden. Kostacopoulos noted the Midshipmen do not have a staff ace at present.

Navy’s coaching staff did not expect the offense to struggle so much since there are so many proven bats in the lineup. Senior captain Christian Policelli leads the team in batting average (.378), extra-base hits (nine), RBIs (13) and on-base percentage (.471). Freshman second baseman Ivan Aguirre has been a pleasant surprise and ranks second on the squad in average.

However, no other regular starter is hitting higher than .255 and those in the heart of the lineup are scuffling.

“Offensively, we’ve been pressing a bit,” Kostacopoulos said.

Sophomore third baseman Logan Keller, who batted .320 with 12 extra-base hits and a Patriot League-leading 35 RBIs, is currently sitting at .250.

Senior first baseman Zach Stevens is hitting .230 with four extra-base hits and 10 RBIs. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound slugger, who entered this season with 12 career home runs, hit his first against UMES this week.

“Logan’s had some quality at-bats and hit the ball hard. He’s just been a little snakebit,” Kostacopoulos said. “Zach is battling and doing everything he can to pull out of his slump. Both of those guys are good players and we’re going to keep running them out there.”

Senior Joe Simourian, a four-year starter in center field, is playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder. That injury has clearly affected the left-handed swinger, who is batting .094 with one extra-base hit.

Kostacopoulos has to be careful with Simourian, who has only made 11 starts. Zana Raba shifts to center whenever Simourian rests and he is hitting just .155.

The Midshipmen suffered a tough loss when junior outfielder Kyle Rausch suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend against Bucknell. Rausch was second on the team with a .300 batting average.

Navy’s coaching staff is planning to shift reserve infielder Hudson Lehnertz to the outfield to see if his batting average (.310) holds up with increased playing time.

“We just need to continue to trust our abilities. Collectively as a team we have to stick with our approaches and keep putting the ball in play and hope good things happen,” Policelli said.

Navy hopes to turn things around this weekend when it welcomes Holy Cross for a Saturday doubleheader and archrival Army for a Sunday twin bill.

“I think we’re definitely trending in the right direction. We had some hiccups early in the season due to inconsistency with the hitting and pitching not lining up at the same time,” Policelli said. “Moving into conference play, it’s going to be a battle every weekend. I’m very confident in our team that we’ll be able to live up to the level of play that has been expected here.”

Army (5-13) comes to Bishop Stadium with a losing record, having played a challenging nonconference schedule. The Black Knights have six losses to ranked teams in No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 19 TCU.

HOLY CROSS@NAVY

Saturday doubleheader, 1 p.m.

ARMY@NAVY

Sunday doubleheader, 2 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network