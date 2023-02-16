Navy baseball returns a number of starters as Mids hope to bounce back from disappointing season

Navy baseball needs third baseman Logan Keller to return to the offensive form he showed as a freshman. Keller led the Patriot League in RBIs as a freshman, but hit just .249 with 25 RBIs last year. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Last spring did not live up to the high standards established by Navy baseball under longtime coach Paul Kostacopoulos.

A program that is accustomed to competing for conference championships did not even come close during a disappointing 2022 campaign, finishing 19-26 overall and 10-15 in the Patriot League.

Navy, regular season conference champs for five straight seasons from 2015 to 2019, failed to qualify for the Patriot League Tournament for the first time since 2010.

While reluctant to reflect on a season he would rather forget, Kostacopoulos said there were myriad reasons why Navy underachieved including injuries, poor pitching and lack of team chemistry.

“It’s a lot of different things. We need to stay healthy. We need to show improvement on the mound,” Kostacopoulos, entering his 18th season in Annapolis, said. “More than anything, we need to get back to playing collective baseball. We’ve got to hit, pitch and play solid defense at the same time. We were too disconnected last season.”

Navy pitcher Landon Kruer led the Patriot League last season with seven saves while registering a 1.89 ERA. He struck out 17 in 19 innings. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Senior captain Nate Mitchell believes the turnaround began during the offseason. The Mids had a very productive fall campaign, a rigorous winter strength and conditioning program and have gotten considerable time outside since practice started in January.

“Last season, we struggled putting multiple good games together and never built any momentum or gained any traction,” Mitchell said. “We’re in a way better position now than we were last season. We have a lot of returning talent and a very good freshman class. We are determined to be better.”

Injuries were especially an issue for the pitching staff, which posed an overall earned run average of almost seven runs per game. Starter Reece Early was limited to 15 innings all season. Liam Golden, another starter, was sidelined for two weeks and was never quite himself in finishing with a 3-7 record and 5.40 ERA.

Those two are fully recovered and ready to go, while several other members of the staff simply need to pitch together. Matthew Shirah was the only starter to notch a winning record (3-2) and he did so with a 5.51 ERA. Mitchell went 2-3 with a 6.43 ERA in 10 starts, while multiple members of the bullpen had ERAs in double digits.

Former Lafayette head coach Tim Reilly was hired as the new pitching coach in August. He replaces Mike Trapasso, who left Navy after just one season to join the coaching staff at Texas-Arlington.

Reilly, who was a catcher at Rutgers, implemented a different offseason throwing program and has earned the praise of several returning pitchers.

“Coach Reilly has put together more of an overall approach and more of an organized plan,” Kostacopoulos said. “There was a lot more structure involved and some different things were emphasized.”

Kostacopoulos said the starting rotation will sort itself out during the first month or so of the season. He believes senior Thomas Russell has shown significant improvement and will be a factor. He’s hopeful sophomore Owen Beisty will take a big step forward after struggling mightily a year ago. He’s also looking for bounce-back campaigns from Golden, Mitchell and Shirah.

Sophomore Landon Kruer will anchor the bullpen after posting impressive statistics last season. The converted catcher took over the closer role and led the Patriot League with seven saves while registering a 1.89 ERA. He struck out 17 in 19 innings of work.

Nolan Jorgenson, another back-end reliever who went 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 21 appearances, was the only other Navy pitcher to post respectable numbers.

“Right now we don’t know the order. We weren’t strong enough last season to say who is one, two, three or four,” Kostacopoulos said. “There is a lot of experience and a lot of pieces there, but clearly we have to get better as a staff.”

Navy returns eight of nine position players with first baseman Zach Stevens the lone graduation loss. Kostacopoulos is confident a highly-recruited plebe out of Illinois will capably fill that spot. Victor Izquierdo was a Class 4A All-State selection after hitting .434 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs as a junior.

“Victor is a big, strong guy with great power at the plate and is also an outstanding defensive first baseman,” Kostacopoulos. “He has the potential to be one of the best position players we’ve had in a while.”

Brock Murtha, a transfer from Notre Dame, will start at second base. He is a freshman despite using a year of eligibility while with the Fighting Irish, who advanced super regionals in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Senior Alex Smith will take over as the full-time catcher after splitting duties the last few seasons with Christian Policelli. He is coming off a strong offensive season, hitting .298 with 11 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs.

Navy infielder Eduardo Diaz throws during a game against UMass on March 15, 2022, in Annapolis. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Shortstop Eduardo Diaz was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after posting a .954 fielding percentage. The Miami native had 108 assists and just eight errors, but batted .262.

Navy also needs junior third baseman Logan Keller to return to the swinging form he showed as a plebe. He led the Patriot League in RBIs in 2021, but hit .249 with nine extra-base hits and 25 runs driven in last season.

“Logan had an off year hitting the ball. He needs to regain some confidence,” Kostacopoulos said.

Colin Smith, Nick Burch and Zane Raba will form the starting outfield and each has the versatility to play multiple spots. Smith ranked second behind Policelli in most of the key offensive categories last season, hitting .309 with 12 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs.

“Defensively, it’s a very good outfield. All three of those guys can really run and throw,” Kostacopoulos said.

Senior Kyle Rausch will get first shot at handling designated hitter duties, but that spot in the lineup could easily evolve depending on production.

Navy was picked to place fourth in the Patriot League in the preseason poll. Archrival Army is the four-time defending champion, while Bucknell and Lehigh both return a ton of talent. The Black Knights, Bison and Mountain Hawks all had multiple players named preseason all-conference, while the Midshipmen had none.

Season opener

Navy at No. 19 Virginia

Friday, 2 p.m.

Stream: ACCNX