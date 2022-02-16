‘Back to the basics’: Navy baseball eager for return of full season in 2022

Nothing warms the heart of Navy baseball coach Paul Kostacopoulos more than a 50-game schedule.
The Midshipmen have not enjoyed a normal season on the baseball diamond since 2019, when they compiled a 39-17 overall record and captured the Patriot League regular-season championship with an 18-7 mark.
Of course, the 2020 college baseball season was abruptly ended by the rapidly developing coronavirus pandemic and Navy was unable to realize the full potential of a team that was 14-1 at the time.
A month-long pause of Navy athletics last spring caused baseball to have several contests canceled and the 2021 team wound up finishing 17-15 after losing to Lehigh in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament.
Navy baseball opens the 2022 season Friday in the friendly confines of Bishop Stadium against UMBC. The Midshipmen are slated to play 16 nonconference contests before beginning Patriot League play.
“It’s nice to know we’re going to have a full season,” Kostacopoulos said. “There have been some bumps, bruises and scars the last couple seasons for the spring sports. Our schedules have been dramatically affected.”
After dealing with COVID issues for two straight years, Kostacopoulos is taking a slightly different approach this spring. While winning will always remain the foremost goal, the 17th-year coach is considering the mental state of the players more than ever.
“I just want these guys to have a great experience. Our current seniors have not played a full season and gotten typical college baseball experience since their plebe year,” Kostacopoulos said. “It’s about reestablishing our fundamentals and how we operate this program. We’re eager to get back to the basics of Navy baseball.”
The Midshipmen return eight of nine position players led by a pair of preseason All-Patriot League picks in catcher Christian Policelli and first baseman Zach Stevens. Overlooked for that honor was third baseman Logan Keller, who was named second team all-conference as a plebe.
Meanwhile, slick-fielding shortstop Eduardo Diaz was voted the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Navy’s lone loss among position players was second baseman Nico Valdez, a first team All-Patriot League selection as a sophomore. He was the team’s second-leading hitter with a .333 average and scored 22 runs.
Freshman Ivan Aguirre will take over that spot in the infield and Kostacopoulos is confident the California native is up to the challenge from a defensive standpoint. He could learn a lot just by watching the practice habits of his new double-play partner.
Diaz was sensational with the glove as a plebe, posting a .974 fielding percentage and committing just three errors at the most challenging infield position. The Miami native had 72 assists, easily the most on the team.
“Eduardo is just a natural fielder. He’s got great hands, great timing and great arm,” Kostacopoulos said.
Every baseball team wants to be strong up the middle and Navy is also blessed with an outstanding defensive center fielder in senior Joe Simourian, a fourth-year starter. The left-handed swinger from Massachusetts was limited to 25 of a possible 32 starts last season due to COVID protocols.
“Joe is another plus defensive player with great range to go along with a good love and arm,” Kostocoupolos said.
Simourian batted .294 in the leadoff spot as a plebe and the coaching staff is hoping for a return to form after two subpar seasons at the plate. Sophomore outfielder Zane Raba moved into the leadoff spot last season and may stay there.
Raba is among many options at the two corner outfield spots along with juniors Colin Smith and Kyle Rausch as well as Policelli, who usually plays left when not catching.
Keller, Policelli and Stevens form the heart of the batting order and all hit for average and power. Policelli led Navy with a .340 average a year ago and posted an impressive OPS (combined on-base and slugging percentages). The senior from Walkersville High was a first team All-Patriot League choice after reaching base safely in all 28 games in which he played.
Stevens is a pure power hitter and certainly looks the part with bulging biceps and thick forearms. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior has 12 home runs, 24 doubles and 62 RBIs as a career-long starter despite appearing in only nine games in 2020. He hit .300 and led the Mids with 60 total bases on the strength of eight doubles and four homers last season.
Keller, an Alabama transfer who had to start over at the Naval Academy, was nothing short of sensational as a freshman. The Florida native hit .320 with 12 extra base hits and led the Patriot League with 35 RBIs, 27 of which came with two outs.
“Logan does a really good job of keeping his hands inside and staying behind the baseball,” Kostacopoulos said. “Logan has a lot of confidence. He’s very aggressive and goes up there swinging the bat.”
Navy suffered significant losses from the pitching staff as weekend starters Charlie Connolly and Tommy Goodridge along with relievers Jared Leins and Trey Braithwaite were all seniors. Connolly was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Major League Baseball draft but was not permitted to sign or pursue professional baseball by the United States Navy.
Junior Reece Early made seven starts last season and will be given every opportunity to establish himself as a weekend guy. Sophomore Matthew Shirah made a start in 2021 and will also be given a shot, while junior Thomas Russell hopes to join the mix after not making any appearances in 2021.
Junior Nate Mitchell, who was sidelined all last season with an oblique injury, has plenty of potential and will also vie for weekend starts when healthy. The 6-5 right-hander has flashed superb velocity and movement.
Kostacopoulos likes the looks of freshman Liam Golden and will see how he performs in midweek starts.
“Our starting pitching is clearly a question mark. We need these next three weeks to figure it out,” Kostacopoulos said. “We need to exercise patience early on and hope we’re in good shape when conference schedule begins.”
There’s not much more experience in the bullpen, where senior Trent Topping rates as the veteran with 34 career appearances, 23 of which came as a plebe. A couple 6-6 sophomores — Spalding product Zach Powers and Nolan Jorgenson — have shown tremendous promise. A pair of plebes — Owen Beisty and Landon Kruer — will also be counted on to contribute.
Developing this young, inexperienced staff will be a challenge for new pitching coach Mike Trapasso, who spent 20 seasons as head coach at Hawaii. Trapasso replaces Bobby Applegate, who took the head coaching job at Colorado State-Pueblo.
“It will be a great test to see how quickly we can get this staff up to speed. I’m a firm believer that experience is key. Guys are going to be thrown into the fire,” Kostacopoulos said.
Army is an overwhelming favorite to capture the Patriot League championship, garnering 10 out of a possible 12 first-place votes. Navy was picked second, just ahead of Lafayette and Lehigh.
“Army has most of its players back from a season when they, remarkably, played a full 50-game schedule,” Kostacopoulos said.