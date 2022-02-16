‘Back to the basics’: Navy baseball eager for return of full season in 2022

Stevens is a pure power hitter and certainly looks the part with bulging biceps and thick forearms. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior has 12 home runs, 24 doubles and 62 RBIs as a career-long starter despite appearing in only nine games in 2020. He hit .300 and led the Mids with 60 total bases on the strength of eight doubles and four homers last season.