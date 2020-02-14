Navy baseball seeking sixth straight Patriot League title in 2020

Coming off a fifth straight Patriot League regular-season championship, Navy baseball will need to make up for the loss of its two leading hitters from last season and a first team All-American pitcher if it hopes to continue that streak.
Navy, which won 39 games last season, opens the 2020 season Friday with a three-game weekend series against Georgetown University in Thomasville, North Carolina. The Midshipmen’s home opener is Feb. 19 against Coppin State.
“We lost three remarkable players,” said Navy head coach Paul Kostacopoulos, the program’s second-winningest head coach with 450 victories. “(Pitcher) Noah Song was an All-American and a fourth-round draft pick. He rewrote the record books here. You don’t replace him; you just go on.”
Also gone are catcher Christian Hodge, who was the team’s emotional leader behind the plate as well as a big bat in the middle of the lineup. Another key graduation loss was Liam Lowry, the team’s best offensive player and top power hitter.
“It’s going to be impossible to replace those three guys (as a group). That means everyone is going to have to be better than they were last season,” said Kostacopoulos. “The mark of our program has been that we have remained consistent. We’ve had the personnel that allowed us to work players into positions (when the starter graduates) and not be devastated (when a group of top players all graduate). This season will be a test of that.”
The cupboard is by no means empty, however. In fact, the Mids were a preseason pick to finish second in the Patriot League behind archrival Army and ahead of Bucknell.
Navy returns six position players that started last season, including the entire infield. Two of last season’s top three starting pitchers are also back. Another top returner is Trey Braithwaite, a reliever who is included on the Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List as named by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA)
In the infield, second baseman Zach Biggers and third baseman Jacob Williamson are both set to become four-year starters. Biggers led the team with 65 hits and a .519 slugging percentage last season, while Williamson collected five home runs and 13 doubles.
“They both must have better seasons than last year, the kind of season they are capable of having,” Kostacopoulos said. “We need a little more out of them.”
Team captain Mike Coritz, a third-year starter, will anchor the infield from the shortstop position and earns praise from Kostacopoulos for his defensive prowess. First baseman Zach Stevens hit .319 with five home runs in 2019 after taking over the position midway through the season.
In the outfield, fourth-year starter Evan Lowery starts in left with sophomore Jeff Simourian set to play center, where he hit .294 with a .428 On-base percentage a year ago. They are the only left-handed batters on the team. Right field will find Matt Wolff, Kyle Rausch and perhaps one of several talented freshmen sharing playing time, with the designated hitter likely being one of the outfielders.
The loss of Hodge behind the plate leaves the Mids choosing between several candidates to start, including sophomore Christian Policelli, who started 23 games in 2019.
Navy’s pitching staff will definitely miss Song — “a pitcher of his ability comes along just once… you enjoy it while you have him, then move on,” said Kostacopoulos.
The Mids have no left-handed starting pitchers and just two southpaw relievers. Top two starters are 6-foot-6 junior Jared Leins (3-1, 3.27 ERA in 13 starts in 2019) and 6-foot-4 junior Charlie Connolly (4-3, 3.69 with nine career wins over his two seasons).
The No. 3 starter will likely be Tommy Goodridge, who was 4-0 in 17 appearances and two starts, or Trent Topping (3-3, 2.47) who appeared in 23 games as a freshman.
“It’s really hard to go four-deep with starters,” Kostacopoulos, “The heart of our staff will be returnees, but freshmen will get in there over time. We don’t play a lot of freshmen early on. We have eight sophomores we’ll be counting on.”
Braithwaite, a junior, leads the bullpen after being selected first team All-Patriot League. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder appeared in 23 games with a 3.10 earned run average and a team-best 10 saves.
Kostacopoulos said a conference championship is certainly a realistic and attainable goal this season. During the five-year string of Patriot League titles, the Mids have lost twice in the post-season tournament, something the 15th-year head coach wants to remedy.
“Winning the conference championship is the only way (for us) to get into the NCAA. That’s also the taller trophy. And beating Army (in the postseason) has become so difficult for us,” he said.
Navy, however, has won the Star game for baseball in four of the last five seasons. This year, the service academy rivals meet for a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
“It’s very unique for colleges to get to play in a major league park,” Kostacopoulos said. “It doesn’t happen often. It’s a perk for the players.”
NAVY BASEBALL AT A GLANCE
2019 Record: 39-17 overall, 18-7 in Patriot League
Head Coach: Paul Kostacopoulos, 15th season (450-304-5 at Navy; 954-636-7 overall)
Top Players: Zach Biggers (Sr., 2B), Jacob Williamson (Sr., 3B); Evan Lowery (Sr., OF); Jared Leins (Jr., RHP); Trey Braithwaite (Jr., RHP)
Season Opener: Friday (1 p.m.) versus Georgetown in Thomasville, N.C.