Navy baseball comes from behind to defeat UMBC

Playing three different teams in three days, Navy extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 8-6 win over University of Maryland Baltimore County on Sunday at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium.
After securing close wins Friday and Saturday – Friday’s 2-1 extra-inning win coming despite the Mids not getting a hit - the Mids kept the magic alive Sunday with a come-from-behind victory over the Retrievers (2-10) in which they rallied from a 6-2 deficit behind the strong relief pitching of Sante Grossi and Trey Braithwaite, who shut UMBC down without a run over the last five innings.
“We’re the kind of team that’s going to find a way, though it may not be conventional or the same way every night,” Navy coach head coach Paul Kostacopoulos said. “This was an interesting weekend because we beat three different teams, three different ways. We won the first night despite not getting any hits, won a pitcher’s duel last night, and tonight we came from behind and did get some hits.”
The Retrievers had scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 6-2 lead, but Navy came back to score six unanswered runs.
Evan Lowery had three hits,two walks and scored three times for Navy. Jacob Williamson opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning and Ryan Duffey drove in two key runs.
The Mids had only six hits on the night, but had nine walks, scoring three times on forced in runs, and two sacrifice flies.
“This is a team of grinders,” Lowery said. “We’re going to grind through games and find a way to win. On nights we don’t hit, our pitching comes through or we find another way to win. On a day like today, we fell behind but didn’t give up.
“There is no superstar on this team. We’re all grinders,” Lowery added. “We have different guys who have contributed each game. We’re also very close as a team, which is a good thing to be.”
In his first career start, sophomore Colin Jones lasted only into the fourth inning, allowing five runs on five hits. In the third, he gave up three successive RBI hits including a run-scoring bunt. In the fourth, he gave up a walk, then a double to Peter Godrick (Archbishop Spalding). Grossi came in and gave up a triple to his first batter Blaze O’Saben, then a sacrifice fly to Nolan Charlton that made it 6-2.
From then on, Grossi (1-0) wasn’t scored upon as he fanned five. Braithwaite came in for the eighth inning and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing only two walks.
“Our bullpen did great, to come in and pitch like that,” Lowery said. “And our starters are studs as well. That’s something else we have to do to be able to win…have good pitching.”
Trailing 6-4 headed into the bottom of the sixth, Navy scored three times to take the lead then added an insurance run in the seventh.
Lowery led off with his third double of the game and two walks by reliever Colton Bare loaded the bases. Freshman Luke Wooten entered the game for UMBC and got the first man he faced, but walked Duffey to force in a run. The next batter, Zach Biggers, grounded to UMBC shortstop Charlton for what looked like a possible double play, but Charlton misplayed the ball, allowing Williamson to score and tie the game at 6-6. Coritz then flew out, scoring Colin Smith to give the Mids an 7-6 lead.
Navy added to the lead in the seventh with two out. Lowery walked and later scored on a single by Stephen Thompson, making it 8-6. The Mids left the bases loaded, however.
“It has been really exciting to start out with a win streak like this because in baseball, the way we play so many games it is hard to put together a win streak like we have,” said senior Zack Biggers, who collected his 200th career hit on Saturday night. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Navy has two more non-conference games at Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday and at Maryland Eastern Shore Wednesday in Salisbury. They open Patriot League play next weekend with a four-game series at Bucknell.
“Non-conference play and league play are very different,” Kostacopoulos said. “We have a lot of areas we still need to improve in, but starting out the way we have has been a good way to prepare.”
UMBC was led by Godrick and Charlton, who had two hits each, and O’Saben, who scored two runs.
“This game was an improvement for us, but we have a lot of maturing to do. We’re a young team and it will take some time,” UMBC head coach Liam Bowen said. “It was good for us to play some better quality teams like we did this weekend.”
UMBC (2-10) hosted Farliegh Dickinson and lost 3-1. On Saturday, the Retrievers beat Penn State, 10-5, for just their second win of the season.