New Navy baseball coach Chuck Ristano feels ‘connected’ to the academy as he takes over program

New Navy baseball coach Chuck Ristano speaks to high school players attending the program's summer camp on Tuesday. Ristano has been a Division I assistant coach for nearly 20 years, including 12 as Notre Dame's pitching coach. He spent last season as pitching coach at Florida State. (Navy Athletics)

Chuck Ristano spent 12 seasons as an assistant baseball coach at Notre Dame, loving everything about the fabled South Bend, Indiana, Catholic school.

“I took a lot of pride in the institution and that feeling stayed with me for 12 years,” Ristano said. “I gave every tour for the recruits because I so much enjoyed showing people around who were seeing the campus for the first time.”

When Ristano visited the Naval Academy to tour the campus and interview with athletic director Chet Gladchuk, he was overwhelmed by the power and importance of the institution.

“I felt the same way about the Naval Academy when I first stepped on the yard as I did that first time arriving on the Notre Dame campus as a young, single guy. I was somewhat awestruck,” Ristano said. “They are both very special and endearing places. I feel very connected to the Naval Academy even having only been here for an extremely short time.”

Ristano, who spent nearly two decades as an assistant at the Division I level, was hired as Navy baseball coach on June 17. He was lured away from perennial powerhouse Florida State, where he served as pitching coach under Link Jarrett.

Ristano succeeds Paul Kostacopoulos, who retired after 18 seasons at the helm. He is just the sixth coach since 1938 to lead the Navy baseball program.

“I really wanted to pursue Navy because I felt like I was in very close alignment with what the institution stands for, independent of the success this program’s had in the past,” Ristano said in an interview with The Capital last week. “I like the idea of developing a championship baseball team and roster, but also doing it at a place where I can play a small part in the development process of the great leaders the academy produces for our nation.”

In a news release announcing the hire, Gladchuk praised Ristano’s proven track record of success and reputation as one of the nation’s top pitching coaches. At Notre Dame, he developed 17 pitchers that were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

New Navy baseball coach Chuck Ristano said "I really wanted to pursue Navy because I felt like I was in very close alignment with what the institution stands for, independent of the success this program’s had in the past." (Navy Athletics)

Proven track record

Ristano was hired at Notre Dame in 2010 and spent nine seasons working with former coach Mik Aoki. When Jarrett was hired to lead the Fighting Irish in 2020, he retained Ristano and said it was one of the wisest decisions he’s made.

Together, they led Notre Dame to a 41-17 record and a berth in the College World Series in 2022. Jarrett, who was a two-time National Coach of the Year while at Notre Dame, left South Bend to take over the Florida State program and brought Ristano with him.

“We would never have turned the corner and moved the needle the way we did at Notre Dame if Chuck had not been involved,” Jarrett said. “Chuck is a pitching coach by trade, but his reach goes far beyond that. He understands all dimensions of the game and has a tremendous presence with the team.”

Whenever Notre Dame or Florida State were going into a weekend series, Jarrett would have Ristano review the big-picture tendencies of the opponent for the players.

“Chuck has both a holistic intelligence and a baseball intelligence. He produced and navigated an entire scouting report as well and as quickly as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Jarrett said. “He’s just a high-level thinker who connects very well with the players. He was always so marvelous in front of the entire team.

When Gladchuk called Jarrett for a recommendation on Ristano, he received an earful. Jarrett said a service academy is a great fit for his former assistant.

“Chuck is very passionate about everything he does and I have no doubt he is going to build Navy into a winner,” Jarrett said. “Chuck brings a very confident and logical approach and does a really nice job of blending old-school fundamentals with modern-day technology.”

Ristano grew up in Valley Stream, New York, which is the westernmost town in Nassau County on Long Island. He played baseball at Sacred Heart University and initially thought he might go to law school and become a sports agent. He interned with the Octagon Sports Agency and thought he would enjoy the representation and marketing of athletes.

However, Ristano realized he missed baseball along with the competitive atmosphere of sports. He changed course and decided to pursue coaching, starting off as pitching coach at Sacred Heart.

“I was always an incredibly intense competitor, so putting on a pair of khakis, button-down shirt and tie was not as appealing to me as putting on the uniform,” Ristano said. “I always tried to get the most out of what I was as a player. I was never all that big or that hard of a thrower, but I was always an intense competitor. I thought that might translate well into coaching.”

Ristano spent time at Temple and was the pitching coach at Monmouth from 2007 to 2010 before being hired at Notre Dame. There were many influences along the way with Jarrett, who has 324 career wins, perhaps the foremost mentor.

“Over the years you start to take certain pieces away from people and cultivate your own voice,” Ristano said. “What has prepared me most is watching Link, not only manage the team, but demands a certain degree of excellence and professionalism from his assistants. That knowledge and experience will help me make the transition to managing the whole group.”

New Navy baseball coach Chuck Ristano, standing alongside assistant coach Tim Reilly, oversees summer camp for high school players. (Navy Athletics)

Coaching style

Ristano described himself as a fairly direct and intense on-field coach. He believes in high-level organization, creating an efficient operation and emphasizing fundamentals. However, Ristano also described himself as a player’s coach who builds relationships on trust, confidence and family values.

“I’ve also always been relationship-based. I want the kids to know that I care about them after the uniform comes off,” Ristano said. “I try to make as deep a connection with every player because I think that helps us get the most out of each other. I want to be part of the educational experience, but make no mistake I want to be able to develop and field a championship team.”

Ristano grew up watching the Army-Navy football game every year and never missed a Navy-Notre Dame game held in South Bend. He may have rooted for the Fighting Irish, but never against the Midshipmen.

“Over the years, I believe I’ve developed a pretty good understanding of the Navy brand and what it stands for. Being inside of that now is truly a dream come true for me,” he said.

Navy is coming off two straight losing seasons, going 19-26 overall in 2022 and 23-27 this past season. Ristano has already spent considerable time reviewing game tape and studying statistics. His initial impression is that the Midshipmen must improve upon the .969 fielding percentage they posted this past spring and be more aggressive on the base paths.

Ristano expressed concern that Arundel graduate Corbin Warner was the only left-handed pitcher on the roster and would like to see the staff as a whole record more strikeouts. The Midshipmen totaled 338 strikeouts in 415 1/3 innings in 2023.

“I think our pitchers’ ability to strike guys out is critical. We didn’t do that at a high level last season,” Ristano said. “When you can produce outs without having a defender make a play is always a plus.”

Ristano wants to “roll up the sleeves” and get to work for a while before making any major decisions, but noted that Navy baseball notched 37 victories or more for five straight seasons from 2015 through 2019. That was highlighted by a 43-16-1 mark in 2016 that was the best in program history.

“This program is not very far from having some really successful seasons. I haven’t found anything in the program that is fundamentally broken,” Ristano said.

Ristano believes strongly in executing the fundamentals and stressed that doing so at an “elite level” will be critical to Navy’s success.

“We have to take what I think the Naval Academy attracts as far as disciplined people and turn that into something that manifests itself on the field,” he said. “Every bunt has to get down, every hit-and-run has to be executed. We have to be elite at strike-throwing and pitch execution. We have to be aggressive running the bases. We have to make the routine plays in the field.”

Ristano feels good about the facilities at Max Bishop Stadium, which are among the best in the Patriot League. During the Kostacopoulos era, Navy laid down an artificial turf infield and constructed an indoor batting cage. However, he believes there are some areas of the complex that can be improved.

“I think the overall baseball facility is as good as I could hope for at this point. I think there are lots of areas we can systematically improve year by year,” he said.

Kostacopoulos, the second-winningest coach in Navy baseball history with a 523-373-5 career record, is remaining with the Naval Academy Athletic Association in an unspecified role. He was a five-time Patriot League Coach of the Year and is one of 92 NCAA baseball coaches all-time to surpass 1,000 career wins.

Ristano did not hesitate when asked if he will seek advice from his predecessor from time to time.

“I’m going to bother Kosty probably more than he wants. As a rookie head coach, and working at a place of such unique distinction, I think one of the smartest things I can do is bend his ear and pick his brain,” Ristano said. “What worked and what didn’t? What might he do differently? Any suggestions so I don’t step on some of the land mines he might have?”

Ristano has elected to retain the two full-time assistants from the Kostacopoulos regime — Jeff Kane and Tim Reilly. Kane has been part of the program for nine years, while Reilly just completed his first season as the pitching coach.

Ristano, who must still hire a third assistant and director of baseball operations, previously stated he would not serve as his own pitching coach.

“I would like to have somebody on staff that can manage the day-to-day stuff, who speaks my language. Someone I can sit down with and break down how I want it done,” he said. “That frees me up to manage the totality of the program. I still want to have involvement and a voice in the day-to-day development of the pitchers, but I think it’s important to have a pitching coach who is with them every step of the way.”