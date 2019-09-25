Navy getting strong play from the quarterback and fullback positions

Navy needed improvement at the quarterback and fullback positions in order to perform more effectively as an offense.
The Midshipmen did not get the consistent production needed out of either position last season, which partially explains why they ranked 110th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in total offense and 95th in scoring offense.
For a triple-option team, it all starts with the fullback dive and the quarterback keeper. Establishing those two elements opens the door for the slotback pitch and play-action pass to get going.
Early indications are that Navy is much better in the backfield as quarterback Malcolm Perry and fullback Nelson Smith lead the team in rushing with 184 and 148 yards, respectively. Perry has accounted for seven touchdowns (five rushing, two passing) while Smith has three scores.
Perry played the role of distributor during the opener against Holy Cross, handing off to the fullbacks 25 times and pitching to the slotbacks 25 times as Navy amassed 428 rushing yards during a 45-7 rout.
Perry called his own number just 10 times, which marked a dramatic departure from last season when he averaged 21 carries through five games as the starting quarterback.
“Malcolm was in complete command of the offense. He knew what we were running, saw things that were happening across the line of scrimmage and made all his checks,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said of Perry’s performance in the opener. “I was pleased with the way Malcolm played overall – running the option, getting us in the right play, getting the ball dealt and throwing the football.”
Following a slow start, Smith got stronger as the Holy Cross game went along and wound up rushing for 96 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 212-pound junior showed superb burst and impressive finishing speed in breaking loose for a career-long 49-yard scoring scamper.
“I was really pleased with how physically Nelson ran in the first game. There were times when the linebackers stayed in there and he kind of bulldozed for some yards,” Niumatalolo said. “We always have to get the fullback going to keep the defense honest. Nelson provided that inside running presence we need.”
Smith’s showing in the opener prompted East Carolina to focus on stopping the fullback. It was tough sledding against a defense committed to defending the dive, but Smith still turned in a workmanlike effort with 52 yards on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, East Carolina’s defensive alignment and reactions created openings on the perimeter and Perry in particular took great advantage. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 24 keepers.
“Malcolm is playing really good football. I’m very pleased with his progress so far, but there’s still a lot of football to be played and he’s got to keep pushing forward,” Navy offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said. “Malcolm is clearly more comfortable and confident.”
Niumatalolo’s declaration prior to spring football practice that Perry was the clear-cut starting quarterback was critical to bolstering that confidence. It might sound simple, but it gave Perry a completely different mindset.
“I think it basically comes down to Malcolm knowing that he’s the guy,” Jasper said. “Malcolm said ‘Coach, I’m the quarterback now, this is my team.’ He knows there’s a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and wants to lead this team to the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and a bowl game.”
Perry was effective throwing the ball in both games, completing 6 of 9 passes for 103 yards in the opener then connecting on 5 of 7 attempts for 151 yards in the second contest. Perry already has more completions, yards and touchdowns through two games than he did in five games as the quarterback a year ago.
“Malcolm has improved a lot as a passer. He worked hard during the offseason and I’ve been really pleased with his improvement,” Niumatalolo said. “Malcolm spent January through September working on his mechanics as far as throwing and footwork. I’ve been pleased with his progression.”
Record-setting quarterback Keenan Reynolds attended a Navy game last season and remarked to Jasper that Perry needed to learn how to avoid absorbing big hits. That is still a work in progress as the slightly built quarterback’s natural instincts are to fight for extra yardage.
Jasper has been urging Perry to give himself up, either by sliding to the ground or ducking out of bounds, in order to reduce the pounding.
“There was one run last week when I was on the sideline screaming at Malcolm ‘get out of bounds, get out of bounds.’ He’s a very tough kid and wants to get those extra yards, but he needs to be smart,” Jasper said. “We always say ‘Five and dive.’ Get down on the ground then get up and go on to the next play.”
Smith started seven of 13 games last season and did not make the impact the coaching staff had expected. As a sophomore, he rushed for 411 yards on 78 carries and scored only three touchdowns.
Truth be told, Smith only had two productive games – gaining 86 yards on 10 carries in the opener at Hawaii then running for a career-high 108 yards on 18 totes versus Temple. Senior captain Anthony Garguilo regained the starting job toward the end of the season.
“Last year, I had a lot of trouble with messing up on plays. It was more of a concentration thing and not being zoned in every play,” Smith admitted.
Longtime fullbacks coach Mike Judge left Navy during the offseason to accept a position with the Miami Dolphins. He was replaced by Jason MacDonald, who had been the offensive coordinator at the Naval Academy Prep School.
Niumatalolo tasked MacDonald with developing Smith into a more complete fullback, which began with building the stamina necessary to play the position at a high level for a full game.
“Nelson has always been the most talented guy, but we had to get on him to do the little things. We’ve been on him to get into better shape,” Niumatalolo said. “Coach MacDonald has really pushed Nelson, and I’m pleased with the way he’s responded. He took all the coaching and worked his butt off.”
Niumatalolo noted the vital role the fullback plays in a triple-option offense and the fact Smith is easily the team’s most experienced player at that position. He is backed up by Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II, a pair of sophomores that did not see varsity action last season.
“For us to be successful and achieve the goals we want to achieve, Nelson needs to have a big season,” Niumatalolo said. “I think the sky’s the limit for Nelson.”
Smith’s calling card is his acceleration out of a three-point stance as he hits the hole faster than any fullback in recent Navy history. However, the Louisiana native was a step slow in the early going against Holy Cross, enough so that Perry asked what was wrong.
“At the beginning of the game, I felt like I was a little slower than I should have been. I needed to pick it up,” Smith acknowledged. “I just can’t get in my head. There are always pregame jitters. I need to get those out of the way before I go out on the field.”
MacDonald is most pleased that Smith has yet to fumble the football as his ball security has been an issue in the past.
“By far the biggest thing is protecting the football. That’s always going to be the most important thing at the fullback position,” MacDonald said. “As long as Nelson continues to do that, continues hitting the hole and playing with the aggression he has shown so far, we’re going to be fine.”