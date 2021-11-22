Defense leads Navy men’s basketball to two wins in 24 hours | Weekend Roundup

Navy men’s basketball showed it can play lockdown defense while winning two games in the span of 24 hours in Greenville, South Carolina over the weekend.
Senior swingman John Carter Jr., scored 21 points on 7-for-11 field goal shooting as Navy defeated Furman, 77-66, Sunday at Timmons Arena. Senior guard Greg Summers also made 7 of 11 field goals in adding 15 points for the Midshipmen, who improved to 3-2.
Furman entered Sunday’s game averaging 92 points and had beaten Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Paladins had a 22-game regular season home winning streak against non-conference opponents snapped.
“I am so proud of our team,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “Our defense was great all weekend and today we played well offensively. It was our best game of the season so far. Playing back-to-back games is challenging, but our guys were resilient.”
Senior center Richard Njoku came off the bench to contribute 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting for Navy, which led 38-31 at halftime. Junior forward Tyler Nelson totaled eight points and six rebounds, while junior guard Sean Yoder added eight points and five boards.
Carter scored 13 points and snatched four steals, while the defense was completely suffocating as Navy beat Radford, 47-33, Saturday at Timmons Arena. Junior forward Daniel Deaver added 10 points and four blocked shots for the Mids, who held the Highlanders to 23.6 % field goal shooting.
Radford’s 33 points equals the second-fewest scored by a Navy opponent since box scores became available during the 1951-52 season. The Highlanders made just 13 of 55 field goal attempts, including going 1-for-15 from 3-point range.
Women’s Basketball Rallies
Senior point guard Jennifer Coleman scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her third double-double of this young season as Navy rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn a 55-51 victory over Vermont on Saturday at Alumni Hall.
Coleman played all 40 minutes and also swiped six steals and dished off five assists for Navy (2-2), which trailed by 11 points late in the third quarter. Junior guard Imani Edmonds had eight points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen, who outscored the visitors 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
“This team has continued to fight and find a way; they don’t quit,” Navy coach Tim Taylor said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, they have a type of resiliency that you can’t really teach. We always talk about playing for all 40 minutes and that’s what they do. They never stop playing regardless of the score.”
Coleman made a turnaround jumper with 2:21 remaining in the game to give Navy a 48-46 and Edmonds followed with a fast-break layup by Edmonds that completed a 12-0 run for the Mids. Coleman calmly sank two free throws with 14 seconds to close out the contest.
“We want the ball in Jenn’s hands at the end of the game. She’s worked so hard on her shot and you can see the improvement,” Taylor said.
Navy Classic Wrestling
Navy crowned four champions on the way to placing third out of 12 teams at the Navy Classic, held inside Wesley Brown Fieldhouse over the weekend.
Senior Riley Smith (285 pounds), junior Jacob Koser (197) along with sophomores Tyler Hunt (141) and David Key (184) all claimed individual titles for the Midshipmen, who amassed 122 points. Those four wrestlers are all first-time Navy Classic champs.
Michigan State totaled 129 points to earn the team title at the Navy Classic for the second time. Ohio State was the runner-up with 125 1/2 points.
Navy freshman Josh Koderhandt was the runner-up at 133 pounds, while sophomore Grady Greiss took third at 285. Senior Shane Finney and freshman Cael Crebs tied for third at 174 pounds as the Midshipmen had nine wrestlers place top six in their weight classes.
Water Polo Championships
Sophomore goalie Caden Capobianco recorded 12 saves and a team-high seven steals, but it was not enough as No. 20 Navy lost 9-6 to No. 18 Fordham in the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Championship.
Ivan Peng distributed two assists, while Will Clark and Hayden Kahn both contributed a goal and assist for Navy (16-13), which posted its best finish at the MAWPC tournament since placing second in three straight seasons from 2009 through 2011.
“I feel bad for our guys,” coach Luis Nicolao said. “To make it to the championship game and come up short is difficult. Credit to Fordham. They played a good game and were able to come away with the win.”
Capobianco had set a single-match school record with 23 saves during an 11-7 semifinal victory over George Washington. In three games during the tournament, Capobianco finished with 46 saves, 16 steals, and four assists.
Latest College Sports
Navy was also led by senior captain Isaac Salinas, who was named first team all-conference after totaling 13 points on eight goals and five assists.