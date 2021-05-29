Andrew Ton, Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson, Cam Davis among Navy athletics award winners

Tennis standout Andrew Ton, All-American women’s rower Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson and All-Patriot League men’s basketball player Cam Davis are the Naval Academy Athletic Association’s major award winners for the 2020-21 academic year.
Ton was presented with the NAAA Sword for Men, Vallancey-Martinson received the Vice Admiral Lawrence Sword for Women and Davis earned the Thompson Trophy.
Meanwhile, cross country and track and field team members Julian Perez and Emily Craig were named winners of the Coaches’ Calvert Award.
The NAAA Sword for Men is presented to the midshipman of the graduating class who is considered by the association’s athletic council to have personally excelled in men’s athletics during his years of varsity competition.
Ton is just the third tennis player and first to only play that sport to win the award in its 129-year history. Robert Cowin won the sword in 1969 and was a three-sport athlete who played tennis. Jonathan Wall, the 1981 winner, played both squash and tennis.
Ton was the Patriot League Player of the Year all three years the award was given out (2018, 2019, 2021), Patriot League Tournament Most Valuable Player in two of three years (2018, 2021) and Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year in two of three years (2019, 2021).
Ton compiled career records of 70-33 in singles and 66-22 in doubles while playing both No. 1 singles and doubles throughout his four seasons. Those overall marks included a combined 36-4 record against Patriot League foes.
The Vice Admiral Lawrence Sword for Women is presented to that female midshipman of the graduating class who is considered by the athletic council to have personally excelled in women’s athletics during her years of varsity competition.
Vallancey-Martinson is just the third women’s rower to win the award in the 42 years that it has been presented and the first since Fiona McFarland in 2008. She was named first team All-Patriot League all three years (2020 season was canceled due to COVID) and second team All-American in 2018 and 2019 by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.
The Oregon native was a member of the historic 2019 King’s Cup championship crew and was invited to the 2020 U.S. Rowing Under-23 selection camp. She has helped lead Navy to the Patriot League championship and a berth in the NCAA championship all three years the events were held.
The Thompson Trophy is presented to that midshipman, male or female, who has done the most during the year to promote athletics at the Naval Academy.
Davis is the 23rd men’s basketball player to win the award in the 129 years it has been given out and the first since O.J. Avworo in 2011.
Davis received first team All-Patriot League accolades this season after leading Navy in both scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (2.7 average) for the second year in a row.
Davis was not only the team captain of the men’s basketball team but was also selected the captain of the captains by the team captains of Navy’s other 32 varsity sports teams.
Navy finished the 2020-21 season 15-3 overall and 12-1 in the Patriot League, earning the outright No. 1 seed in the Patriot League tournament for the first time since 1996-97.
Navy’s 12 Patriot League wins were the most in the 30 years it has been a member. The Mids opened the year 10-1, which was the best start since 1946-47.
In the classroom, Davis compiled a 3.43 cumulative grade-point average as an ocean engineering major and was a two-time Academic All-District selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Davis was selected for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Master’s in Oceanography Program. He will work toward a graduate degree in applied ocean science and engineering.
The Coaches’ Calvert Award recognizes a graduating varsity letter winner who displayed leadership, consistent effort, loyalty and dedication to the sport and who has taken their abilities beyond the expectations of the coach, peers and themselves.
Perez is just the third person to run both cross country and track to win the men’s Calvert Award in its 48 years of existence and the first since Timothy Limbert in 1998. He earned 10 varsity letters in his four years, winning four in cross country and three each in indoor and outdoor track & field.
Perez was the cross country team captain this fall and was part of eight teams to win the N-Star in 11 opportunities (3/4 in indoor track 3/3 in outdoor track and 2/4 in cross country).
Perez won the Army-Navy cross country meet this year and was the favorite to win the 2020-21 Patriot League cross country championships, but was unable to compete due to the Brigade of Midshipmen restriction of movement order.
Craig is the eighth person to run both cross country and track to win the women’s Calvert Award in the 42 years the award has been handed out and the first since Christina Blair in 2015. She earned nine varsity letters in her four years, winning three each in cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field.
Craig finished first in the Army-Navy cross country meet in each of her last two years and was part of six teams that won the N-Star against Army (1/4 in cross country, 2/4 in indoor track, 3/3 in outdoor track).
She was one of the favorites to win the 2020-21 Patriot League cross country championships.