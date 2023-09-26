Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk: Government shutdown would not impact Navy athletics

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk, shown in this file photo, said athletics at the academy would not be affected by the impending government shutdown. (Courtesy Photo)

Navy athletics will not be impacted by the impending government shutdown, according to athletic director Chet Gladchuk.

Gladchuk told The Capital even if the federal government shuts down at midnight on Sept. 30, all varsity sports teams currently in season would continue to compete and no events would be canceled.

That’s because the Naval Academy Athletic Association is a private organization that does not rely on government funds. NAAA is a 501C3 nonprofit that operates almost exclusively utilizing funding that is externally generated.

NAAA is not a government agency or instrumentality and is not part of the United States Naval Academy or the United States government.

“Fortunately, a government shutdown does not affect us,” Gladchuk said Tuesday. “All monies that would be used to support athletics through that time, however long it lasts, would be non-appropriated.”

According to its mission statement, the Naval Academy Athletic Association discharges its fiscal responsibilities through the disbursement of appropriated and non-appropriated funds. Appropriated funds are allocated through the Naval Academy superintendent’s office for a small percentage of expenses incurred solely by the non-revenue generating programs, typically referred to as “Olympic sports.”

Gladchuk said the appropriated (or government) funding is minimal and those monies are not used for day-to-day athletic operations.

Non-appropriated funds are generated through admissions charged for intercollegiate athletic contests (primarily football), television revenue, game guarantees, corporate sponsorships, dues and gifts from NAAA Blue & Gold members and interest on invested money.

“In terms of operating our athletic programs, no government funding is used,” Gladchuk said. “We are completely self-sufficient as far as funding 36 varsity sports.”

Almost all varsity coaches are employees of the Naval Academy Athletic Association. However, a few are members of the physical education department and thus classified as government employees.

Men’s cross country coach Aaron Lanzel is the only one currently in season. Lanzel would be furloughed in the event of a government shutdown. Jamie Cook, whose title is director of track and field and cross country, would take over coaching men’s cross country in Lanzel’s absence.

Much of the federal government is bracing for a shutdown starting Oct. 1 as Congress struggles to pass a stopgap funding deal. The House and Senate have until the end of Saturday to reach an agreement that would avert the shutdown.

In anticipation, the Office of Budget Management has advised federal agencies to review and update their shutdown plans.

There was a government shutdown in 2013 that almost did impact a Navy athletic event. That shutdown began Oct. 1 and lasted 16 days. A Navy-Air Force football game scheduled for Oct. 5 was put in peril for a few days. At the time, the Air Force athletic department was solely funded by the U.S. government.

Initially, the Naval Academy Athletic Association offered to cover all costs for the Air Force football traveling party to come to Annapolis. At the last minute, the United Services Automobile Association stepped up to pay for the Air Force flight and hotel accommodations.

As a result, the game was played as scheduled and Navy beat Air Force 28-10 in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series.

Air Force athletics has since moved its department to the same 5013C model as NAAA. Therefore, the Oct. 21 service academy showdown between the Falcons and Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium would not be threatened if a government shutdown lasted that long.