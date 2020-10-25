Navy stumbles against rival Army, 7-3, in lone sprint football game of season

All Army needed to do was hold Navy for three minutes, and it would be over — a victory for the Black Knights in the lone game of the Collegiate Sprint Football Season.
As pass after pass flew from Navy quarterback Jake Foss' fingers, that possibility seemed to wither away. The Midshipmen marched within 20 yards of triumph.
But Army’s defense held. As the clock began rolling on fourth down, Foss' pass took flight and met nothing but air.
With a mostly muted Navy offense and two missed field-goal attempts by the Mids, one play — a Black Knights interception — set in motion the only drive Army needed to establish control and capture the Star Series over rival and host Navy, 7-3.
With the win, Army becomes the lone victor in the Collegiate Sprint Football League in 2020 after the league decided to cancel the season this fall but permit the two academies to play one another one time.
The Black Knights trail the all-time series, 44-38-1, which began in 1957.
“We knew what we wanted to do going into the game and what to expect," Navy sprint coach Major Jason Dewald said. "We knew for the last two months of practices. ... We just didn’t execute when we needed to.”
Dewald, a Marine Corps officer, is in his third year of his tour of duty at the Naval Academy and therefore served his final season as the sprint coach. From his vantage, Sunday’s loss won’t mar the program when there’s always next year to consider.
“You just got to take it a day at a time. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket and hope for something else," Dewald said. "You’ve got to play for the long haul, in developing people and developing the team, for not just one game but for the future.”
For a while, defense kept Navy floating, led by sophomore defensive end Jake Karczewski, who amassed 11 tackles and 1½ sacks.
“Our defense played lights out. They definitely took a great lead, and that’s all to the coaching staff there," Dewald said.
The offense, which would harvest just 233 yards by game’s end, was another matter.
Given the short field position gifted by Navy senior Eric Spicer’s 21-yard return and a personal foul by the Army defense, Navy’s offense had the opportunity to do more with its second drive in the first quarter.
Instead, the Black Knights defense boxed Foss (15-for-25 passing, 84 yards) and his crew in, sending kicker Mychal Golden out to do the job from 35 yards. The freshman from Jonesboro, Arkansas, completed his task, posting a 3-0 score.
“Offense, they were always real close to making everything great in the first half, but that came down to missed cues and missed plays," Dewald said.
The Army defense’s report card from the first 15 minutes was anything but stellar. The crew earned five penalties in the first frame, including two personal fouls that granted Navy plenty of extra yardage.
On the other side of the ball, Navy’s defense gobbled Army up like a late lunch, sending the Black Knights to three straight three-and-outs in the first quarter for 14 total yards.
Both teams hunted a first down in the second quarter, and Army’s seemed imminent. Quarterback JC Watson’s first rocket dug Army out of an 18-yard hole. The second careened towards wide receiver Justin Charette — and instead fell into the hands of Navy junior defensive back Adam Weissenfels.
And yet, even with that free shot at another score, Navy wouldn’t find its way to the end-zone, nor a first down, until four minutes remained in the second quarter. Like Army, Navy struggled to avoid seeing yellow: it surrendered 45 yards to penalty flags before the half.
Instead of capitalizing on its host’s silence, Army’s offense floundered. Its most stifled showing yet came in the tail-end of the second quarter, when the visitors couldn’t navigate their way out of the red zone, punted for the fifth time (on its sixth drive) and put Navy in field-goal range on the 45-yard line.
Even then, Navy didn’t turn its good chance into a score, even when it moved the chains for the first and second time all game. Mids second quarterback Braydan Chmiel’s throw whistled into the blue-and-gold checkered grass without anyone who could get a glove on it.
Golden’s field-goal attempt from 36 yards out met a similar, scoreless fate.
As stagnant as Navy’s offense had become, Army desperately needed to heat up on both sides of the ball.
So, they did.
As Chmiel’s pass took flight, Black Knights linebacker David Dickerson tracked it down to pull off the pick, at the 33-yard line.
The winds shifted; Watson took the inspiration and converted it into a 29-yard pass to Charette. Then, two plays later, a 1-yard rush to the very first touchdown of the day.
As much as the score hurt, Dewald didn’t consider it any reason Navy had to succumb to Army’s momentum then.
Collectively, the Army offense that grabbed hold of the game in the third quarter looked unrecognizable from that of the first half. The Black Knights amounted 78 total yards in the frame, 42 more than the previous two quarters. Navy’s performance looked almost identical to its first-half showing, which, when all it had to show for it was three points, wasn’t enough to keep pace.
Even when it doubled its per-quarter yardage in the fourth quarter (82), Navy could not finish. As six complete passes drove the Mids down to a perfect situation — first down, 20 yards to go and control of the clock with about a minute left — Navy turned the ball over and ceded control to Army to finish the game.
“I don’t think that [Army interception] was the exact killer,” Dewald said. “We didn’t execute. We missed timing on some plays, tried to get good communication in the offense.”