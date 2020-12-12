Tim Schwartz: Fair is fair. Annapolis should host Army-Navy next year. | COMMENTARY

Ken Niumatalolo is right: Annapolis needs to host an Army-Navy game, and soon. Heck, why not 2021?
The 13-year Navy head coach wore a smile when he said, “we need a favor paid back to us,” on Monday, but those who are familiar with Niumatalolo know he was deadly serious.
“I’m OK with playing [at West Point]. I’m excited to go up there,” he acknowledged. “If they make it a rotating deal … I’ll leave that to the athletic directors and superintendents. But we need a home game.”
The pandemic has altered every part of college football. Seemingly no teams have been spared. But going to West Point to play the Army Black Knights … on their field!? That’s not how “America’s Game” is supposed to work.
Philadelphia has hosted 88 Army-Navy games, including each of the last three. Landover, Baltimore and East Rutherford, N.J., are other familiar spots. What they all have in common is an NFL stadium — where Army-Navy games should be played in front of 70,000 people.
The last time Army and Navy squared off outside of an NFL stadium was 1943, when Navy, like on Saturday, traveled to Michie Stadium at West Point. Of course, Navy is 3-0 at West Point, including a 13-0 win in 1943.
There is a key difference between 77 years ago and today, however, and it’s the fact that Navy hosted the rivalry game the year before, in 1942. A world war, like a pandemic, changes things.
A vaccine is coming, and normalcy will return, hopefully sooner rather than later. But packing stadiums with 70,000 people is different than seeing friends and family who have been vaccinated.
In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month that full-capacity crowds returning to games will be “the last thing[s] that you’re gonna see” as the country approaches the end of 2021 and people are inoculated.
And that’s why Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium should host the 122nd Army-Navy game in December 2021.
Navy deserves as much for having to settle to play Army at its place. It’s only fair that this rivalry game, which based on fairness and equal opportunity.
Nobody on the Navy football team was happy about playing Army at West Point. Sure, they all said the right things, but not after making their gripe clear.
“At first, I was disappointed. I didn’t really want to go up there,” Navy senior cornerback and captain Cameron Kinley said on Monday. “Then I thought about the opportunity we have in front of us as a team. To travel up to West Point for the first time since World War II and beat them on their home field and in their own stadium, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
In other words, this is bull! But we will win anyway.
Bring ESPN’s College GameDay to Annapolis next December, too. Perhaps Army coach Jeff Monken will share the same anger Niumatalolo had Saturday morning during his brief interview with Rece Davis and company when he described it as “the Army show.”
“So Ken, what are your thoughts now that it’s here and the Army-Navy game being played at West Point,” Davis asked. “What are your thoughts about that?”
Niumatalolo did not hold back.
“We’ve excited to be here. It was good to watch this program because it got my blood boiling. I thought it was the Army show watching you guys.”
Get ‘em, Ken!
He’s right, after all. College GameDay, under the circumstances and limitations, beautifully explained the rivalry — but largely from Army’s perspective. The pageantry surrounding the pregame was far more than I expected, and the stories they told were excellent. But it lacked the feel of a neutral site because, well, it’s not.
It’s Navy’s turn. Bring the show to Annapolis. It’s only fair.
Go Navy. Beat Army.