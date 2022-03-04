John Carter Jr. scores 20 points as Navy men’s basketball survives American rally, advances to Patriot League tournament semifinals

To win a Patriot League tournament title, Navy will need to execute end-of-game situations. The Midshipmen showed Thursday night there is still work to be done in that department.
An inability to handle full-court pressure and make free throws down the stretch almost cost the Mids again.
Holding a seemingly comfortable 16-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, Navy watched American cut the deficit to four in the final minute.
The Midshipmen made a couple defensive stops in the final 26 seconds to hold on, but for a team that has blown double-digit leads and lost several times this season, it was worrisome to see it almost happen again in the postseason.
Senior swingman John Carter Jr. scored 20 points as second-seeded Navy held off No. 10 American, 71-64, in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals at Alumni Hall.
Junior backup forward Daniel Deaver put together a strong all-around game with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Mids, who advanced to the semifinals for the third time during the 11-year tenure of coach Ed DeChellis.
Navy (20-10) will host third-seeded Boston University Sunday at 4 p.m. The Midshipmen swept the season series with the Terriers, winning 83-71 in Annapolis and 72-65 on the road. Boston (21-11) defeated Loyola Maryland 76-64 Thursday night.
A victory Sunday would advance Navy to the Patriot League tournament final for the first time since 2000. The Midshipmen have lost in the quarterfinal round 17 times starting in 2002.
Navy was the top seed last season and was upset by No. 10 Loyola in the quarters. Some of the 1,011 fans in attendance Thursday night probably had flashbacks to a year ago after American mounted a lightning-quick comeback down the stretch.
Trailing by 13 points with 5:33 to go, the Eagles applied full-court pressure immediately forcing a turnover as Tyler Nelson threw away the inbounds pass. That led directly to a dunk by Stacy Becton Jr.
American started fouling to force Navy to win the game at the charity stripe and things got really dicey. Carter made four straight free throws as the Midshipmen maintained a double-digit lead. However, the Mids missed seven foul shots in the final 3:21 to give the Eagles life.
American made four 3-pointers during that stretch and the seemingly comfortable Navy lead was whittled down to four points after sophomore forward Johnny O’Neil drained his fifth triple of the night with 30 seconds left.
Fortunately for the Midshipmen, the upset-minded visitors could not score on their final two possessions. DeChellis was disappointed his squad did not execute at crunch time.
“I thought we were lackadaisical with the ball again. We didn’t make our free throws or else we’re probably breathing a lot easier,” he said. “Give American credit, they made 3s down the stretch. I feel fortunate to win the game and move on.
“We survived and advanced and get a chance to play another day. Hopefully, we’ll play a little better and a little smarter.”
Navy did not handle full-court pressure in blowing a 27-point lead and losing to archrival Army at Alumni Hall on Jan. 22. It was a similar story a few weeks later at Lehigh, which erased a 17-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat Navy.
Some of the same problems that surfaced in those contests occurred again Thursday night. DeChellis noted that Deaver is supposed to inbounds the ball after made baskets and failed to do so, which led to a turnover.
“We had some brain farts, and you can’t have them at this time of the year to win a championship,” DeChellis said. “You don’t have to play perfect, but you have to do what you’re supposed to do. It’s hard to simulate pressure, but we can darn sure get the right guy taking the ball out of bounds.”
Carter was asked afterward what was more concerning: the turnovers against full-court pressure or the missed free throws.
“Do I have to pick one? If you want to be a championship team, you have to hit free throws and handle the press. I don’t know many championship teams that struggle with those two things,” Carter said. “We’ve got to learn from it and move on. We’re just going to go back to the drawing board and get better.”
O’Neil made 5 of 7 3-pointers in scoring 17 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds to lead American (10-22), which jumped out to an early 16-7 lead then was outscored 18-2. Navy took the lead on a Deaver layup at the 11:17 mark of the first half and never trailed again.
Two other sophomores – forward Matt Rogers and guard Colin Smalls – contributed 12 and 11 points for the young Eagles, who had knocked off No. 7 Holy Cross in the first round. Navy did an outstanding job of defending Beckton, who finished with 10 points on 4-for-20 field goal shooting.
DeChellis used four different defenders on Becton, American’s leading scorer at almost 14 points per game.
“He’s a really good player who can shoot the ball from deep or get to the rim. We tried to rotate different guys to give him a different feel,” DeChellis said.
Becton made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half to tie the score at 33. Navy turned up the defensive pressure and responded with a 21-5 run to take a 54-38 lead with 9:37 remaining in the game.
“That is when we started really sitting down on defense and making things hard on them. We forced them to take tougher shots and turn the ball over and we were able to get out on the break and play some faster basketball,” Carter said. “That was a great stretch for us because it gave us enough of a lead to sustain.”
DeChellis was frustrated afterward because he had the players focus on free throws during the pregame shootaround. He vowed the Midshipmen would practice that basic fundamental again Friday in preparation for playing Boston.
Latest College Sports
“That’s what we’ll do tomorrow. We’ll be at 12 baskets, and we’ll shoot free throws until they can’t shoot them anymore,” DeChellis said. “Because it makes me feel good. We’ll work on press offense again as well.”