Tyler Nelson leads way as Navy men’s basketball beats American, clinches top four seed for Patriot League Tournament

Another lockdown defensive effort has clinched a top four seed in the Patriot League Tournament for Navy men’s basketball.
Junior forward Tyler Nelson scored 14 points and Navy held host American to 31 % shooting in posting a 55-46 victory Wednesday night at Bender Arena in D.C. Senior swingman John Carter Jr. added 10 points for the Midshipmen (18-8, 11-4), who maintain sole possession of second place with three conference contests remaining.
Junior forward Daniel Deaver, starting in place of the injured Richard Njoku, chipped in eight points. Sophomore backup point guard Austin Inge contributed seven points for the Mids, who have now held three straight opponents to 50 points or less.
“It was a slugfest. It always is when we play American. We do a good job of guarding them; they do a good job of guarding us,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “I am just happy to get the win over here.”
Navy is now guaranteed a first-round bye and a home game in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.
Nelson scored nine points during a 10-0 run late in the second half as Navy broke open a back-and-forth affair. The Midshipmen made 16 of 24 free throws, including several down the stretch.
Navy entered the game ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing 59.7 points per game. American made just 17 of 54 field goal attempts and went 6-for-22 from 3-point range. Stacey Beckton Jr. totaled 13 points and nine rebounds for the struggling Eagles (7-19, 3-11), who also committed 16 turnovers.
Navy women fall
Jennifer Coleman set the Navy single-season school record for points scored during a 54-43 loss to American at Alumni Hall.
Coleman notched her 10th consecutive double-double and 18th of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Midshipmen, who have lost three straight. With a basket at the 5:47 mark of the first quarter, the senior combination guard broke Courtney Davidson’s previous program record of 530 points.
Junior wing Lindsey Llewellyn totaled nine points, six rebounds and three steals for Navy, which was limited to 22.2 % field goal shooting and committed 20 turnovers over the final 29 minutes. The Mids started off 8-for-14 in taking an early 18-8 lead.
No other player scored more than five points for Navy (7-17, 4-10), which is eighth out of 10 teams in the Patriot League standings.
Latest College Sports
“Hats off to American. They threw a lot of different looks at us and really affected our execution tonight,” Navy coach Tim Taylor said. “The pacing of tonight’s game was tough, and we were just unable to recreate what was working for us early in the game. Turnovers were a major issue for us that we’ll have to clean up as we look to improve.”