Navy football looks to change course against service academy rival Air Force

It seems silly to label the second game of the season as a “must win.”
However, it certainly feels that way for the Navy football program going into Saturday’s service academy showdown against Air Force.
Coming off a lopsided 49-7 season-opening loss to Marshall and about to embark on a difficult stretch of conference contests, the Midshipmen are in desperate need of a confidence boost.
Beating rival Air Force in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series would make the fan base forget about what happened in the opener and give everyone involved with Navy football a positive shot of energy.
“In sports, the highs are high, and the lows are low. It’s week to week. A lot of times you go from the penthouse to the outhouse or the outhouse to the penthouse. You have to just keep pressing forward,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
“I think a win against Air Force in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy would catapult us for the rest of the season. It’s a huge game for a lot of reasons.”
Some would think the Midshipmen would have preferred to be going up against a lesser opponent in the wake of a beatdown, but Niumatalolo believes a game of great significance is ideal under the circumstances.
“After getting beat like that... probably the best remedy is to play an Air Force. You have no time to sulk, no time to feel sorry for yourself,” the 14th-year coach said. “You have the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, so you have to wipe all that stuff from your mind and get ready. It probably comes at a good time. It falls well for us from a football standpoint.”
Air Force comes to Annapolis fresh off a 35-14 win over Lafayette last Saturday in Colorado Springs. The Falcons led the Leopards of the Patriot League by two touchdowns at halftime and then outscored them 7-0 in the second half.
There was bad news on the injury front as standout linebacker Lakota Wills, one of many “turnbacks” returning to the Air Force program this season, left with a lower body injury. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior — a three-year starter at outside linebacker — is questionable for the game against Navy.
Air Force allowed approximately 35 to 40 football players to withdraw from school during the 2020 fall semester after the Mountain West Conference announced it would play a spring schedule. Doing so allowed those players to retain a year of eligibility.
Five prominent defensive players are among those who have returned this season, including two All-Mountain West Conference picks in defensive end Jordan Jackson and inside linebacker Demonte Meeks. Senior cornerback Tre Bugg III, who has played in 25 career games with 16 starts, is also among 10 defensive starters who did not suit up for the Falcons in 2020.
Niumatalolo noted the Air Force defense dominated Navy without all the turnbacks. “They got after us last year on defense. With all those guys coming back, it’s going to be challenging,” he acknowledged.
Air Force limited Navy to 241 total yards and just 10 first downs during a 40-7 rout last October, which marked the largest margin of victory in the series since 2002. Starting quarterback Dalen Morris did not make the trip due to a health issue exacerbated by high altitude and was replaced by Tyger Goslin, who is now a slotback.
Navy’s patented triple-option sputtered and produced only 90 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Air Force rolled up 369 yards on the ground with fullbacks Timothy Jackson and Brad Roberts (221 yards combined) doing most of the damage.
Haaziq Daniels did not look like a quarterback making his first career start, running the option impressively as the Falcons ripped off 15 plays of 10 yards or more.
Daniels now has seven career starts under his belt and has proven to be a dual threat, ranking second on the team with 297 rushing yards while throwing for 433 yards and three touchdowns in just six games a year ago.
“The quarterback is an effective runner who can also throw it. If [Daniels] has time to sit back there, he can put it on a rope,” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said. “I think he’s a really good player who gives them exactly what they want.”
Air Force’s version of option football is different from Navy’s in terms of formations, personnel and schemes. The Falcons, under 15th-year head coach Troy Calhoun, employ a tight end and a tailback in the backfield. There is a third position that is a combination of a running back and receiver.
Navy coaches have often talked about the “window dressing” used by Air Force to cause distraction. Newberry will once again stress the importance of players keeping their eyes in the right place as the Falcons constantly change alignments.
“A lot of formations, a lot of motion, a lot of shifting,” Newberry said.
Junior tight end Kyle Patterson plays a key role for the Falcons, who use the Arizona native to change personnel groupings on the fly. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder will line up next to a tackle to create a heavy blocking formation or in the slot or out wide as a receiver. Newberry called that “problematic.”
Patterson, who led the Falcons in receiving last season, is also a downfield threat. Air Force also has a talented wide receiver in junior David Cormier, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who was a top recruit and has yet to see varsity action for a variety of reasons.
“I think the tight end certainly is a threat down the field. He’s a big target and has really good hands,” Newberry said. “[Cormier] is a bigger, taller receiver who made some nice grabs [against Lafayette]. He certainly scares me.”
Daniels and fullback Brad Roberts are the engine of the Air Force offense and will get the majority of carries. Roberts led the Falcons in rushing last season with 461 yards and five touchdowns and got off to a good start this season with 111 yards versus Lafayette.
Sophomore Micah Davis, who plays the hybrid RB-WR role, ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns and added 27 yards on two catches. Newberry praised offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen for making adjustments during the game, describing him as an “exceptional play-caller.”
“They’re a mix of option and old-school two-back run game. They’ll line up and run power,” Newberry said. “I think they do an excellent job of figuring out what you’re doing, then they have a menu of things to go to and try to capitalize on the looks you’re giving them.”
Calhoun said Navy has played “fantastic defense” during Newberry’s three-year tenure and noted there are a lot of starters back from the 2020 unit that held three straight opponents to less than 300 yards to close out the season.
Calhoun praised senior inside linebacker Diego Fagot, a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection who has 194 career tackles.
“He’s played a ton of football and has been able to stack great seasons on top of each other,” Calhoun said of Fagot. “You love instincts in a football player, and he’s loaded with them.”
Tai Lavatai started at quarterback against Marshall and suffered a leg injury early in the second half. While Lavatai’s availability for Air Force is unclear, it seems likely fellow sophomore Xavier Arline will get the start.
Arline made three starts as a plebe, including against archrival Army at Michie Stadium in West Point. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound slasher performed well in the opener, breaking loose for three long gains off option keepers in finishing with 76 rushing yards.
Navy amassed 398 yards of total offense and possessed the ball for more than 41 minutes against Marshall and only had one touchdown to show for it. Fullbacks Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II combined for 143 rushing yards and Niumatalolo would love to see a repeat performance.
Fullbacks have traditionally played a big role in this series with the winning team usually getting more production out of the position.
“Everything we do starts with the fullback. We try to stop theirs; they try to stop ours,” Niumatalolo said. “Normally, whichever fullback gets going, that’s the team that wins this game. So, it’s important to get the dive established.”
The home team has won eight straight meetings in the series, a trend the Midshipmen hope continues. The road team hasn’t been successful since 2012 when record-setting quarterback Keenan Reynolds came off the bench to lead Navy to a 28-21 overtime victory at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force has not captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 2016. The Class of 2021 football players were the first since 2010 to graduate without winning the trophy that is symbolic of service academy superiority.
Navy is looking to reclaim the CIC Trophy from Army after winning it in 2019. The Midshipmen have been the outright winner 11 times since 2003.
AIR FORCE@NAVY
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Latest College Sports
TV: Chs. 9, 13 Radio: 1430 AM