After a summer plagued by death and gun violence, Navy slotback Myles Fells wants to save everyone

One summer night in June, Navy senior Myles Fells’ cousin Justin ran into his house, collapsed on the floor, face red and tears streaming. The slotback’s cousin told him two of their friends were in the hospital with gunshot wounds.
After making a few calls, Fells took his cousin for a drive. It wasn’t the first time Fells lost a friend. One of his classmates was run over by a car while Fells was still in middle school. Several other friends died this year.
Several weeks later, Fells returned to the Naval Academy, to football. As a team veteran and one of the first-string slotbacks on the depth chart, Fells has taken on the responsibility of mentoring the younger players on the unit.
He is not a coach nor a captain. When coach Ken Niumatalolo revealed the team’s tri-captains on Monday, only cornerback Cameron Kinley, offensive tackle Billy Honaker and defensive tackle Jackson Perkins made the list.
That doesn’t matter to Fells, who aspires to be just as much of an influence — and a leader — as anyone with captain’s stripes.
“No matter what I’m hit with up here, there’s other people back home looking at me,” Fells said. “... I know the bigger reasons behind why I do what I do is because I’m trying to save people’s lives.”
Fells comes from Little Rock, Arkansas. In 2018, USA Today ranked Little Rock as one of the most dangerous cities in the country, with a violent crime rate nearly four times the national rate.
That June night, one of Fells’ two friends that had been shot, 18-year-old Tyler Terrell, would later die from his injuries, according to KATV, an ABC-affiliated television station in Little Rock. Fells used to babysit him. He was his cousin’s best friend.
Fells and his cousin drove up onto some yellow police tape. He called another cousin to ask if this was where his friend was shot.
“He said, ‘Yeah, they got shot downtown.’ I was confused because we weren’t downtown,” Fells said. “We were on the West Side. So what is this? What happened here?”
This yellow tape was for another friend, Tyler Ashford. In February 2019, Ashford was shot by Little Rock police, which said Ashford fled and exchanged gunfire after police stopped him while walking on the street, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. He later surrendered at the hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. Ashford was charged with attempted capital murder.
In March of this year, Ashford went missing, and two weeks later he was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head. He was 19.
Ashford’s mother, Tiffany Williams, posted on her Facebook page that the dates in the police report for her son’s disappearance did not add up and “the cause of his death is unclear.”
Fells supposed the police tape had been left behind.
Another of Fells’ high school classmates, Keshun Clemmons, died in May. On the same June night as Clemmons’ wake, another friend and former classmate, 22 year-old Aaren Daniels, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later in a hospital, according to the Arkansas Times.
All this pain and loss is what Fells carries with him as he begins his final football season at Navy. He can’t internalize it, or he’ll “go crazy.”
“Those kids had a lot of potential. Almost all of them played sports, but for whatever reason got out of it,” Fells said. “For me, it’s motivation to inspire kids to play and to keep playing.”
Navy slotbacks coach Joe DuPaix said he has to reign in Fells sometimes.
“He’s always trying to teach the young guys what to do, [take it] upon himself. It’s like his own responsibility that those guys know what to do,” DuPaix said.
As a Naval Academy midshipman, Fells knows better than most students the challenges of higher education. He feels the need to serve as an example, for those back home and the younger slotbacks.
“I try to be what people were to me. [Slotback] Tre Walker, [linebacker] DJ Palmore, [slotback] Jahmaal Daniel, they took me in and took care of me and offered guidance when I needed it. That’s what I try to be for everyone else,” Fells said.
After the pandemic first hit, Fells told himself and teammates there would be a season, no matter what. At the same time, other Little Rock football players, who will play high school football this fall, didn’t have mandatory practices.
So, Fells brought kids to workouts. He asked each of them what they wanted to do to get better today and wrote those ideas on a whiteboard. They checked boxes off when they stretched and ran, and counted how many they had at the end of the day.
If one box went unchecked, Fells wiped the whole thing away. That’s the mindset you need to have, Fells said. Always do everything to stay ahead.
“I wasn’t worried about myself. I was worried about protecting the people more susceptible to going down that [wrong] path,” Fells said.
Said Niumatalolo: “When Myles speaks, people listen. He’s such a great leader because he leads from the front. Myles would never ask anything of anybody he’s not doing himself.”
Three weeks after Fells returned to the Naval Academy in July, one of his friends was charged with capital murder, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. In Arkansas, the charge carries a life sentence without parole or the death penalty.
“I was just with him. I always feel like I can save everybody,” Fells said. “I always feel like I can help, I always want to help. I feel like I let them down, I feel like I didn’t do enough.”
Fells is aware everyone can feel this way. That’s how the cards fall sometimes, he said.
Fells has no personal goals on the field this year except to win. In stepping up as a senior in the slotback unit, Niumatalolo stated that Navy cannot be successful unless Fells is successful.
Still, football will end fairly soon for Fells, and then comes his time as an officer. Afterward, he plans to enter politics. He has a vision of a “dream center” where Little Rock youth can come and there’s food and guidance, lessons on finance and home economics, and basketballs and turf fields at the ready. A place where it doesn’t matter what kids have done because that shouldn’t dictate what their future will be.
“Those are the kids that need it the most. They just need some guidance, some help. Young people can make a mistake and a lot of times people are too quick to give up on them. If I got canceled for all the mistakes I made, I wouldn’t be here either,” Fells said.
“There was someone who looked at me and [said], ‘Hey, this kid has a chance to be something more.’”