Former Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper performs well at NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl

Mychal Cooper has long looked the part of an NFL wide receiver in terms of size and skill. Navy’s 2021 offensive co-captain has also earned praise from coaches and teammates for an unflinching work ethic.
Last week, Cooper took full advantage of an opportunity to perform in front of professional scouts and hopes he showed the ability to compete at the next level.
Cooper was invited to the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl, held last Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound senior turned some heads with his play over the course of four practices and during the game.
“I was just trying to do what I’ve always done — work hard, listen and learn from the coaches then go out and make plays,” Cooper said. “It was great getting to compete with and against some really talented players. At the end of the day, it’s just football, which I’ve been doing since I was young.”
Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher led the American squad that included Cooper, one of 12 receivers selected for the contest. Chris Chambers, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL, coached the wide receivers for the American.
“I didn’t know a whole lot about [Cooper] other than what I saw on the scouting report. I knew he played at Navy and didn’t have a whole lot of production,” Chambers said. “I would describe him as still a little raw with a great upside. Obviously, he has great size and solid athleticism. I’d love to see what he could have done in a passing offense.”
Chambers amassed 7,648 yards on 540 career receptions while playing with the Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The former Wisconsin standout is now pursuing a coaching career and is currently at Keiser University, an NAIA school located in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Chambers was most impressed with the intangible traits Cooper brought to the table.
“The young man showed a lot of toughness and resiliency. You know with a service academy kid you’re going to get high character and great work ethic, which was certainly the case,” Chambers said. “[Cooper] responded to every challenge, did not make any mistakes and made plays when given the opportunity.
“I’d be interested to see what he could do [in the NFL] if put into the right situation.”
Cooper was interviewed by a handful of pro scouts and naturally there were questions about being a wide receiver in a triple-option offense. The Texas native was a four-year lettermen and three-year starter for the Midshipmen, amassing 894 yards on 46 career catches in 45 games. He ranks fifth in program history with a career average of 19.4 yards per catch.
Naturally, Navy does not employ a sophisticated passing attack and wide receivers run only a handful of routes. Cooper spent considerable time making sure he was prepared to play in the offense installed by the American staff.
“Learning the playbook was interesting. That took some time. Way more pass plays than I’m accustomed to. A lot of concepts and adjustments to understand,” he said. “I would say there was somewhat of an adjustment, but not too much. I’ve been a wide receiver for a long time now, so I know how to play the position.”
Cooper drew a lot of mentions for a highlight posted to social media that showed him totally juking a defensive back during practice. He was among six receivers that started the week with the American team but was one of only three that wound up playing in the senior all-star game.
That meant Cooper saw a lot of time on offense, especially since Fisher’s staff utilized a lot of three-receiver sets. He showed up strong, totaling 52 yards on three receptions.
Cooper made social media again with a highlight reel catch along the left sideline of a well-placed pass from quarterback Zerrick Cooper (Jacksonville State). It went for a 30-yard gain with Cooper tiptoeing down the sideline to gain more yardage after the catch.
“Actually, that play was not drawn up for me. Play side was a deep drag with an over-the-top post. I was back side, and my job was to just clear out the corner,” Mychal Cooper said. “If you look at the replay, I’m just trying to run him out of the play. I looked up and saw the ball and was like ‘Dang! OK, let’s do it.’ I just reacted, made the catch and ran up the sidelines.”
Cooper relished the entire experience and noted the NFL Players Association brought in several speakers. Former NFL players and coaches talked to the seniors about the professional game and life in general.
“It was a lot of fun, and I took a lot away from the week. I learned a ton and met a lot of cool people,” Cooper said. “Very appreciative to the NFL Players Association staff, which was amazing. I’d say the whole experience was a 10 out of 10.”
Quarterbacks Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry along with fullbacks Kyle Eckel and Eric Kettani headline the list of former Navy players from the current triple-option era that have played in the NFL.
Phil McConkey is the only former Navy wide receiver to play in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants after being signed as a free agent following his military service. Travis Williams signed with a free agent with the Green Bay Packers, but never appeared in a regular-season game.
Cooper believes 2017 graduate Jamir Tillman could have played professionally if circumstances had been different. The sleek 6-4, 212-pound Las Vegas native was considered a potential NFL draft pick up until a year-old Department of Defense policy that allowed service academy graduates to pursue pro sports immediately after graduation was abruptly rescinded.
Tillman will continue to train and prepare for future opportunities to impress NFL scouts, including during the Navy Pro Day that will be held sometime in the spring. The “captain of captains” at the Naval Academy was reluctant to speak too much about his pro aspirations while navigating the process.
“We’ll have to wait and see on that question,” Cooper said.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker declined to forward 2021 graduate Cameron Kinley’s request to delay commissioning to play pro football. That decision was overruled after Kinley appealed and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin later rescinded his commission.
Kinley, who had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent, attended training camp and was released after the first preseason game. He was then recommissioned as a Naval intelligence officer and began training.
Former Navy inside linebacker Diego Fagot is considered a likely 2022 NFL draft pick and is set to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.
There has been no indication as to how current Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro will rule on requests to pursue the current Department of Defense pro sports policy outlined in “Directive-Type Memorandum 19-011″ and endorsed by former President Donald Trump.