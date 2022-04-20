Bill Wagner’s Midweek Meanderings: Elizabeth Grimmig leads way as Navy women’s club boxing defends national title | COMMENTARY

Annapolis native Aidan McNally, left, was named Most Outstanding Boxer at the National Collegiate Boxing Association championships on April 9. McNally, shown beating Stephen Luebbers in the 147-pound final at the 81st annual Brigade Boxing Championships in February, scored a unanimous decision victory over an Air Force fighter in the final. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Senior captain Elizabeth Grimmig led the way as the Navy women’s club boxing team repeated as national champions on April 9.

Navy captured its first National Collegiate Boxing Association women’s crown in 2019 then had to wait three years to defend as the last two championship events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Grimmig scored a split decision victory over Karyolyna Garcia from the University of Washington in the 125-pound final. That bout was a huge turning point as the Midshipmen and Huskies were in close contention for the team title.

Abby Pidgeon, JC Currie and Jordan Barnhart also came away with individual championships as Navy amassed 37 points — five more than runner-up Washington. Army West Point placed third with 22 points.

“Washington has a very strong women’s program and was probably the team to beat going in,” longtime Navy boxing coach Jim McNally said. “Grimmig went up against a more experienced Washington boxer and got the job done. That was a critical fight and turned the tide our way as far as the team title.”

McNally was concerned since Navy only filled six of the eight weight classes at nationals, while Army and Washington both brought full teams to the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina.

“I was worried because the women were a little shorthanded,” said McNally, bemoaning the fact one female boxer who had qualified for nationals left the team a week before the event. “Our women’s team really rose to the occasion when it counted. We get four fighters into the finals, and they all came through big-time.”

Pidgeon defeated Corrine Kurz from Army West Point by split decision in the 147-pound final, while Currie registered a unanimous decision of Hartford’s Emily Paul in the 156-pound title tilt. Barnhart beat Army’s Ruby Romsland by split decision at 165 pounds to secure the team championship for the Mids.

McNally took the women’s boxers to Camp Lejeune during Naval Academy spring break to train against Marine Corps officers. Grimmig, Pidgeon, Currie and Barnhart all sparred with Stephanie Simon, a 2017 academy graduate who was a three-time NCBA champion.

First Lieutenant Simon, a member of the Marine Corps boxing team, is the reigning Gold Gloves and USA Boxing national champion.

“It was great experience [for] all the girls to get in the ring with a boxer the caliber of Stephanie,” McNally said. “That was great preparation and a big confidence-builder going into nationals.”

While Grimmig and Currie are set to graduate, Pidgeon and Barnhart are both juniors and will be back to help the Midshipmen attempt to three-peat.

Meanwhile, junior Aidan McNally set the pace as the Navy men placed third. The Annapolis resident was named the tournament’s most outstanding boxer after posting a unanimous decision victory over Tyler Dalzell of Air Force in the 147-pound final.

McNally, a three-time Bridge Boxing champion, remained undefeated against NCBA competition during his collegiate career. Jim McNally fully expected his son to secure his first national title after being denied the opportunity as a plebe and sophomore.

“I’m extremely happy and proud, but I’m not at all surprised because Aidan has been beating all the best boxers in the country, usually in convincing fashion,” the elder McNally said.

McNally was not pleased with his performance against an opponent from Army in the semifinals and was determined to display his superior skills and strategy in the final. Dalzell, who lost to McNally earlier in the season, employs the “Philly Shell” style of fighting that involves dropping the left hand.

“I was throwing overhand rights and they kept landing,” McNally said. “I knew [Dalzell] had been looking forward to the rematch and would be prepared. I just went out there, fought my fight and did everything I needed to win.”

Junior Adrain Johnson won three tough bouts en route to the title and defeated Army’s Isaiah Queen by unanimous decision in the 139-pound final. The Dallas, Texas, resident, who is also a three-time Brigade Boxing winner, finished the season strong following a slow start. He did not train during the fall semester while focusing on academics and needed time to round into top form.

“I’m really proud of Adrain because he has come a long way. He has dedicated himself in the gym during the spring semester and improved greatly,” McNally said.

Senior captain Vinny Motzel was the other individual champ for the Midshipmen, whose point total of 35 trailed service academy rivals Army (42) and Air Force (40). Motzel secured the 195-pound title by beating Army’s Matthew Beason by unanimous decision.

Motzel, who hails from Saint Paul, Minnesota, and captured his first Brigade Boxing title in late February, had lost to Beason in a dual meet against Army earlier in the season.

Anne Arundel County native Patrick Spencer, a former Northwestern guard pictured against Maryland in February 2020, gave himself mixed reviews following a solid debut season in the NBA G League. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Patrick Spencer’s basketball future

Anne Arundel County native Patrick Spencer gave himself mixed reviews following a solid debut season in the NBA G League. The Loyola Maryland graduate spent the season with the Capital City Go-Go but played in less than half the games due to injuries and illness.

Spencer averaged 14.5 minutes in the 15 games in which he appeared, primarily as a backup point guard behind former Michigan State star Cassius Winston. The Davidsonville resident averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

“It was an up and down season, to be honest. I felt I played well when I was healthy,” said Spencer, who contracted the coronavirus twice. “I feel like I performed and put up decent numbers whenever I was given the opportunity.”

Spencer, who made his professional debut with the Hamburg Towers of the German Bundesliga a year ago, reconstructed his jump shot following his one season of college basketball at Northwestern. It took considerable time and effort to get comfortable with the new shooting stroke, which he is now much more comfortable and confident with.

“I was pleased with how I shot the ball during the season,” Spencer said. “It was a lot of hard work, so to see the results pay off was really rewarding.”

Spencer will continue to work out at the Washington Wizards-owned facilities of Capital One Arena and the D.C. Entertainment & Sports Arena while still under contract with the Go-Go. However, the former Division I lacrosse All-American is unsure what the future holds.

“I would love the opportunity to expand my role with the Go-Go, and I think there is mutual interest there,” he said. “I’ve spoken with some of the Capital City executives and they seem interested in my development.”

For now, Spencer’s agent is seeking a spot in the NBA Summer League, which gets underway July 7. Spencer, the Tewaaraton Award winner as the most outstanding player in Division I men’s lacrosse in 2019, still has no interest in returning to the stick sport.

“I have tremendous fire and passion about chasing my NBA dreams. My heart is fully invested in basketball at this time,” Spencer told The Capital in a recent phone interview.

St. Mary's Gracie Driggs was recently selected as the 2022 winner of the Steve Willett Scholarship, which will continue to be presented posthumously. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Steve Willett Scholarship

The St. Mary’s Annapolis Lacrosse and Field Hockey organization has been awarding a scholarship in honor of Steve Willett since 2001.

Willett helped found the organization in 1983 and was instrumental in its growth while serving as a board member and coach. The longtime Arnold resident, who also coached field hockey and lacrosse at St. Mary’s High and Indian Creek School, died in November at the age of 66 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gracie Driggs was recently selected as the 2022 winner of the Steve Willett Scholarship, which will continue to be presented posthumously. A three-sport standout at St. Mary’s, Driggs will attend Georgetown on a lacrosse scholarship. The Annapolis resident was also a four-year varsity starter in field hockey and swimming.

Driggs boasts a 4.46 weighted GPA and ranks fifth out of 142 students in the St. Mary’s senior class. She posted a 1,350 SAT score and is president of the National Honor Society at the school as well as a Parvis Scholar.

Driggs was named first team All-County by the Capital Gazette and was a US Lacrosse All-American in lacrosse last spring. She was a second team All-County selection in field hockey in the fall after helping the Saints capture the IAAM B Conference championship.