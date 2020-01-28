Navy football’s Malcolm Perry impressed during East-West Shrine Bowl week

By all accounts, Navy’s Malcolm Perry significantly raised his professional stock during the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Perry performed well in practice and during the senior all-star game, held Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
At the request of National Football League scouts, Perry played wide receiver for the East squad. A quarterback and slotback during his career at Navy, Perry is projected as a slot receiver at the next level.
That position change made the practice sessions extremely important for Perry, as the slew of scouts in attendance needed to evaluate his ability to get off the line of scrimmage, run routes and catch the football.
“Overall, I think I did decently. There were some good moments and some bad moments,” Perry said. “I definitely learned a lot about playing the receiver position. I feel like with a little work, practice and training I could get up to speed.”
Perry spoke to The Capital while being driven to Philadelphia last week to attend the 116th annual Philadelphia Sportswriters Dinner, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill, N.J. He was honored for being voted Most Valuable Player of the Army-Navy game after rushing for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
That rushing total was an Army-Navy game record and was instrumental in the Midshipmen routing the Black Knights, 31-7, to reclaim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
Perry was among a who’s who of athletes celebrated during that event with Connor Barwin of the Philadelphia Eagles (Humanitarian of the Year) and J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies (Athlete of the Year), among others.
They were joined on the dais by Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright (Good Guy Award), former La Salle basketball coach Speedy Morris (Living Legend), Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics (Native Daughter), St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube (Team of the Year), Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Temple head basketball coach Aaron McKie.
Perry closed out a remarkable senior campaign by rushing for 213 yards to lead Navy to a thrilling 20-17 victory over Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. He was named MVP of that contest as well and finished the season with 2,017 rushing yards, a Football Bowl Subdivision record for a quarterback.
In early November, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed a memorandum stating that military service secretaries nominate an athlete for a waiver after determining there “is a strong expectation that a cadet or midshipman’s future professional sports employment will provide the DoD with significant favorable media exposure likely to enhance national level recruiting or public affairs missions.”
If Perry is selected in the NFL Draft (April 23-25) and elects to take that route, he would graduate from the Naval Academy in late May but not be commissioned as an officer. According to the new Department of Defense order, athletes such as Perry would only be commissioned as officers after their professional playing careers are complete.
All of which set the stage for Perry’s appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was among 11 receivers on the East roster. Antwaan Randle El of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers served as wide receiver coach for the East and took a special interest in Perry.
That’s because Perry is attempting the same transition Randle El successfully completed many years ago. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder played quarterback at Indiana but was a second-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a wide receiver.
Randle El excelled as a kickoff and punt returner early in his NFL career before steadily earning more playing time at receiver. His quarterback experience allowed the Steelers to use him as a passer on a variety of trick plays and he threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Hines Ward off a reverse during Super Bowl XL.
Randle El finished with 370 receptions for 4,467 yards along with 4,316 return yards during a nine-year career that totaled 143 games.
Practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl were held for two hours Jan. 13 through Jan. 16 with Perry receiving pointed instruction from Randle El during that time.
“It was really fun working with Antwan Randle El and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. It was awesome having someone that accomplished as a coach,” Perry said. “I felt (Randle El) did a great job with relating to me and what I was going through as far as the transition. He took time to teach me some little things that he saw I was struggling with.”
Perry also picked up quite a bit by simply watching the other wide receivers for the East practice. Diondre Overton of Clemson, Freddie Swain of Florida, and Isaiah Wright of Temple were among the notables on the roster.
“I learned from guys that have been playing the position their whole life and know a lot of little things that I don’t,” Perry said. “I think the biggest thing I took away from the week was finding out what I need to work on and what I need to improve.”
Perry didn’t hesitate when asked what particular skills need refining.
“Definitely route-running, just the whole art of it. I saw the importance of being able to get in and out of breaks,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it was terrible and wouldn’t say it was great either.”
Perry has never been one to be overly impressed with his own performance, no matter how impressive to observers. The Tennessee native is famously hard on himself and therefore more critical of how he fared during the East-West Shrine Bowl week.
Others were far more favorable in their assessment. Tony Pauline, a reporter with Pro Football Network, was complimentary of Perry’s practice showing.
“Malcolm Perry of Navy looks real good in WR drills. Running sharp routes and doing a great job of extending to snatch the ball away from his frame. Soft hands,” Pauline posted to Twitter.
Joey Knight, who covers South Florida football for the Tampa Bay Times, attended several practices and also praised Perry.
“Malcolm lined up exclusively in the slot during the practices I observed. His route-running appeared precise, and he seemed to have no issue creating the necessary separation,” Knight told The Capital. “Not a lot of contact at the line during the practices I watched, so I don’t know how he’ll fare physically in that aspect.”
Perry spent an entire week in St. Petersburg with team meetings and various activities, such as visiting Shriners Healthcare for Children. Evenings were reserved for meeting with NFL scouts, and Perry spoke to representatives of more than a dozen organizations.
“I talked to a lot of scouts. Most of them had basic questions about my background and wanted to know more about the military obligation,” Perry said. "How I felt about the transition from quarterback to wide receiver came up a lot. My ability to play special teams also came up a lot.”
Perry made a strong statement during the East-West Shrine Bowl itself, delivering one of the most impressive highlights of the entire game. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster was inserted at quarterback for one play and showed off his explosiveness on a speed option play.
Perry lined up in shotgun then scooted to the right after taking the snap from center. He faked a pitch to Central Florida running back Adrian Killins then looked like he was shot out of a cannon in bursting past several stunned defenders.
Perry proved his game speed is totally legitimate in leaving a slew of would-be tacklers in the dust, racing past several defensive backs that initially seemed to have an angle on him. NFL scouts and a national television audience witnessed what Navy fans saw on a regular basis the past four years with Perry scoring on a lightning-quick 52-yard run.
“It was literally a speed option play, which we did here all the time,” Perry said in reference to a staple of Navy’s triple-option offense. “It’s always good to be able to find the end zone and show people what you can do.”
Perry got into the East-West Shrine game toward the end of the second quarter and for part of the third period as a wide receiver. He was able to run numerous routes on pass plays but was not targeted.
It is not a given Perry will pursue professional football, as he could choose to follow through on being commissioned as a Marine Corps officer. Obviously, what happens during the NFL Draft, in terms of whether Perry is selected and how high, will factor into that decision.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to even have the decision,” Perry said. “I came here for four years with intention of commissioning as an officer. It is a big deal and a big decision. It’s not like I’m losing the option to get commissioned. That still will get done eventually.”