Navy football standout Malcolm Perry selected by Miami Dolphins in 7th round of NFL Draft

ESPN arranged to have cameras in Malcolm Perry’s family home in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday. The record-setting former Navy quarterback was also asked to be available for a live virtual interview if necessary.
That’s because Perry was the highest-rated prospect from a service academy and the network wanted to tell that story during Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
The Worldwide Leader in Sports bet correctly as Perry was picked by the Miami Dolphins with the 246th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
In introducing what he described as an “intriguing pick”, ESPN host Trey Wingo made a major gaffe by stating the Dolphins had picked “Malcolm Perry, the quarterback at Army.” Wingo then threw it over to Daniel Jeremiah, normally an analyst for the NFL Network and writer for NFL.com who was on loan this weekend to ESPN.
“This is one of the easiest guys you can root for in this entire draft,” Jeremiah said of Perry. "He’s going to need some polish as a route-runner, going to take time to develop as a receiver. (Perry) will probably find his way as a third down back, which would be his best opportunity.
“You know when you get the ball in his hands, good things are going to happen,” Jeremiah concluded.
Perry becomes the 17th player Naval Academy graduate to be selected in the NFL Draft. Only three Midshipmen were chosen from 1965 through 2014. However, Perry becomes the third Navy product picked since 2105, joining long snapper Joe Cardona (New England Patriots) and quarterback turned wide receiver Keenan Reynolds (Baltimore Ravens).
Perry, like Reynolds, was a record-setting quarterback in college who will be asked to make the conversion to wide receiver at the professional level. He was invited to the NFL Combine as a slot receiver and also practiced then played that position at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Many NFL general managers and player personnel directors view Perry as a Swiss army knife player somewhat in the mold of New Orleans Saints multi-position standout Taysom Hill. Perry, like Hill, could line up at slot receiver, in the backfield on third down or as a Wildcat quarterback.
Perry excelled as both a slotback and quarterback in Navy’s patented triple-option offense while amassing 4,359 rushing yards, second all-time behind Reynolds. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster finished with 40 rushing touchdowns, which ranks fourth in program history.
As a senior, Perry set a Football Bowl Subdivision record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,017 and scored 21 touchdowns. He ran for 100 yards or more in 11 of 13 games, setting another single-season school record.
Perry also showed the ability to return kickoffs and punts while piling up 5,320 all-purpose yards, which ranks second in program history behind legendary tailback Napoleon McCallum (7,172, 1981-85), who played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders.
NAVY’S NFL DRAFT PICKS
Following is a list of Naval Academy graduates selected in the NFL Draft:
- 2020 — Malcolm Perry, WR, Miami Dolphins, seventh round (246th overall)
- 2016 — Keenan Reynolds, QB, Baltimore Ravens, 6th round (182nd overall)
- 2015 – Joe Cardona, LS, New England Patriots, 5th round (166th overall pick)
- 1993 – Bob Kuberski, DT, Green Bay Packers, 7th round (183rd overall pick)
- 1986 – Napoleon McCallum, RB, Los Angeles Raiders, 4th round (108)
- 1973 – Glen Nardi, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers, 16th round (414)
- 1964 – Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas Cowboys, 10th round (129)
- 1962 – Greg Mather, E, New York Giants, 14th round (194)
- 1961 – Joe Bellino, HB, Washington Redskins, 17th round (227)
- 1959 – Bob Reifsnyder, DE, Los Angeles Rams, 4th round (45)
- 1958 – Tom Forrestal, QB, Baltimore Colts, 20th round (237)
- 1956 – George Welsh, QB, Chicago Cardinals, 16th round (186)
- 1956 – Ron Beagle, E, Chicago Cardinals, 17th round (197)
- 1948 – Dick Scott, OC, Chicago Bears, 13th round (133)
- 1947 – Bob Kelly, HB, Green Bay Packers, 10th round (81)
- 1947 – Bob Hoernschemeyer, B, New York Giants, 11th round (94)
- 1947 – Jim Carrington, OG-DG, New York Giants, 28th round (264)
- The following Navy football players did not graduate from the academy:
- 1998 – Mike Wahle, OG, Green Bay Packers, 2nd round (Supplemental Draft)
- 1995 – Kevin Hickman, TE, Detroit Lions, 6th round (186)
- 1994 – Max Lane, OT, New England Patriots, 7th round (168)