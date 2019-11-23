Annapolis has always held a special place in the heart of Mack Nash.
It’s his mother’s hometown and the historic city where his beloved grandparents and many other close relatives still reside.
Annapolis is also the location of the Naval Academy, the prestigious institution from which his father graduated and launched a long, successful career in the service.
Those strong family ties were a big reason why Nash passed on scholarships from the likes of Central Florida and South Florida in order to continue his promising football career at Navy. A product of Camden County High in Saint Mary’s, Georgia, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end was also recruited by Georgia Tech and Iowa State.
“I have a desire to serve my country, go to a great institution, play football and follow the footsteps of some of my family members,” Nash said two summers ago when asked why he chose the academy for a “Meet the Mid” segment produced by the athletic department.
A story that appeared in The Capital highlighted Nash as one of the top prospects in Navy’s 2016 recruiting class. Nash was among a half-dozen recruits with multiple scholarship offers along with fellow defensive linemen Joe Goff and Tobe Okafor, linebacker Tanner Matthews, safety Michael Onuoha and cornerback Dawun Hylton.
Goff, who like Nash was a direct entry recruit, is now a third-string offensive tackle as a senior. Okafor is third on the depth chart at defensive tackle as a junior, while classmate and fellow Naval Academy Prep School product Matthews is a reserve wide receiver.
Onuoha, who also converted to wide receiver, is no longer with the program although still enrolled at the academy. Hylton never came to the Naval Academy, signing with Buffalo after spending the 2016-17 school year at the prep school.
Meanwhile, Nash is one of two seniors serving on the scout team — showing up for practice every day and working just as hard as any starter. Jeremy Griffis is a defensive back who plays wide receiver on the scout team and holds an important leadership position within the Brigade of Midshipmen.
Aleksei Yaramus plays in games as a member of several special teams but also serves on scout team as a wide receiver. Those three seniors have earned the respect of coach Ken Niumatalolo, who constantly preaches the importance of “little me, big team.
“They’re all great young men. You have to be a selfless person to be part of this program and they exemplify that more than anyone,” Niumatalolo said. “To be a Division I football player is hard, especially here at the academy. You have to make a lot of sacrifices. To make that kind of commitment and not play in games shows the type of people they are.”
Nash suffered a setback while still a senior in high school — sustaining a pectoral tear that required emergency surgery. There have been more injury issues at Navy, including a torn posterior cruciate ligament that forced Nash to miss most of spring camp as a junior.
Most seniors that are assigned to the scout team after August training camp opt to leave the team. Considering the academic and military commitments of the academy and with graduation looming, devoting four hours per day to football with little hope of playing on Saturdays is just too much for most seniors.
Nash did not think that way, having bought in completely to the Bond of Brotherhood that every Navy football player talks about.
“The brotherhood isn’t just the guys that are out on the field on Saturdays. It also includes all the guys that are out here on the practice field every day during the week,” Nash said.
“I’ve been on the scout team ever since I got here and seeing seniors from before sticking it out made an impact. I think that’s a great example to the younger guys and a different way to be a leader.”
Navy football has a tradition of seniors serving on scout team. End Buck Elliott was the leader of the scout-team defense last season as a senior. Quarterback Troy Thompson directed the scout-team offense as a senior in 2017.
“It’s about being a mentor for the sophomores and freshmen and to encourage them,” Nash said. “It’s really easy for the younger guys to be mad about their role on the scout team. To see a senior that is willing to do it and is out here working every day, makes it a lot easier.”
Nash was asked what advice he gives the underclassmen who are disappointed about being on the scout team.
“I think the biggest thing to remember is that we’re all still playing football out here,” he said. “Just because you’re on the scout team doesn’t mean you can’t compete and have fun.”
Scout teams are charged with preparing the starters and top reserves for the upcoming game by mimicking the opponent.
“Everyone that comes out here should be working to make themselves better because when the team wins, we all win,” Nash said.
Nash was excited about spending four years at Navy because of his lifelong connection to Annapolis. Evangeline “Lia” Nash grew up in Annapolis and still has a large contingent of family here.
Chris Nash is a 1994 graduate of the Naval Academy and was a member of the varsity track and field team. Chris met Lia in downtown Annapolis in the fall of 1993 and the rest is history. The couple, now married 24 years, raised three children while moving many times because of Navy transfers.
Mack Nash was born in Jacksonville, while younger brother Jake was born in Carmel, California, and younger sister Drew was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. Mack grew up in southern Georgia while his father, a submariner, was stationed at King’s Bay. Capt. Chris Nash, in his 25th year in the Navy and currently assigned to the Pentagon, is living in Annapolis these days.
Lia will return home to join her husband after their daughter, the youngest child, graduates from high school in Georgia.
Mack Nash did not need a sponsor family because his grandparents, John and Helen Sfondouris, live in Admiral Heights — the neighborhood in which Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is located.
Whenever Mack Nash needs a home cooked meal of some authentic Greek food, he simply spends the weekend at the home of his Yiayia and Papou. He always catches up with uncles, great aunts and cousins while attending Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Riva Road.
“That’s where I go if I need to rest, relax and recuperate,” Nash said of his grandparents’ home. “It’s great to have a large support system and I probably take it for granted.”
Chris Nash, who grew up in East Texas where high school football is king, was asked why his on has stayed with Navy football despite toiling on the scout team.
“Mack is still there because I don’t think he ever felt he was a scout team player. Even right now, he feels ready to step in if necessary,” the father said. “Mack embraces his role and understands his responsibility but is still very competitive and waiting for an opportunity.”
Mack Nash boasts a 3.81 cumulative grade-point average as a robotics and control engineering major. This week, he received Navy pilot as a service selection and will head to Pensacola, Florida, for flight school.
The younger Nash certainly has not settled for serving on the scout team and implores the freshmen, sophomores and juniors not to do so as well.
“I remind the younger guys that just because they’re on the scout team now doesn’t mean they are stuck there,” he said. “If they practice hard and improve, they can move up — so focus on the little things every day. Work on your feet, work on your hands, work on your eyes.”
Considering he was a highly regarded recruit with multiple FBS offers coming out of high school, nobody is more surprised than Nash that he wound up spending all four years on the scout team. However, he has never
“You have to adapt to your situation and make the best of whatever it is. That’s always been my MO since I’ve been here,” Nash said. “Obviously, I wanted to play and fully expected to play eventually. Nonetheless, I think everyone on this team is important. I was happy to be on the scout team my senior year and felt that was important toward helping the team.”
On Saturday afternoon, Nash will be among 32 seniors honored prior to kickoff of a crucial American Athletic Conference West Division contest against SMU. The big defensive end will walk onto the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium field flanked by his parents and other loved ones.
“I’m sure it’s going to be pretty powerful,” Chris Nash said of the pregame ceremony for Senior Day. “As proud of Mack’s past as we are, we’re even prouder of what he’s going to do in the future.”
No. 25 SMU@NAVY
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBSSN Radio: 1090 AM