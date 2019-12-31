MEMPHIS — Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry has been named a finalist for the Lombardi Honors Award, which is presented to a Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision player based on performance and leadership honed by character and resilience.
According to the criteria for the award, those traits are a “force multiplier” and greatly increases the influence on and effectiveness of a team. Winner of the award will be announced at halftime of the national championship game.
Joining Perry as a finalist are Derek Brown of Auburn, Joe Burrow of LSU, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, Evan Weaver of Cal and Chase Young of Ohio State.
The Lombardi finalists were selected by a combination of analytical metrics and a select panel of journalists and broadcasters. Finalists include three quarterbacks, a running back, two defensive linemen and a linebacker with the group representing the SEC, Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12 and the American Athletic conferences.
During the Liberty Bowl press conference on Monday morning, Niumatalolo marveled about how humble Perry has remained despite the growing number of accolades, which includes being named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Niumatalolo used two examples to describe Perry’s demeanor. Whenever Navy football has team meals, the players are served by class with the seniors going through the buffet first followed by the juniors and so on. Regardless of that tradition, Perry always waits for the entire team to go through before getting a plate for himself.
“Malcolm always eats last. No one has ever told him to do that. He just does it on his own,” Niumatalolo said. “Here is one of the best football players to ever put on a Navy uniform, but he’s not in the front of the line, ‘Get out of my way, I’m the star. I’m going to eat first.’ I guarantee you that doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates.”
Perry set an Army-Navy game record by rushing for 304 yards and was deservedly named Most Valuable Player by the Philadelphia Sportswriters Association. However, when a bunch of the Navy senior climbed onto padded barrier that separates the stands from the field so they could sing the alma mater along with the Brigade of Midshipmen, Perry was not among them.
Niumatalolo noticed because Perry was behind all the other Navy football players, in the back row along with the coaches.
“Here’s a guy that just rushed for 300 yards and he wasn’t in the front sitting on the stage. He was in the back. That’s Malcolm, just a humble, good person raised by wonderful people,” Niumatalolo said.
“We’re at a school of leadership. I think there’s a lot of different forms of leadership. I think the thing about his leadership style, which I love, there’s the servant leaders and there’s the humble leader. Malcolm’s leadership is all by example,” Niumatalolo added.
Repping the American: This is an important game for the American Athletic Conference in its campaign to proclaim itself on par with the Power Five conferences.
Commissioner Mike Aresco’s “Power 6” mantra was not supported by the result of the Cotton Bowl as No. 10 Penn State routed No. 17 Memphis, 53-39. The Tigers (12-2), the AAC champion, earned the Group of Five berth in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
SMU (10-3) was humbled by Florida Atlantic, 52-28, in the Boca Raton Bowl. Temple was hammered by North Carolina, 55-13, in the Military Bowl.
Central Florida (10-3), which routed Marshall , 48-25, in the Gasparilla Bowl is the lone American program to win in the postseason so far. Tulane (6-6) took on Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, while Cincinnati (10-3) meets Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.
“We’re always trying to fight for our conference, fight for our program. We feel like we have a good conference. Obviously, Kansas State is a good team. The Big 12 is a good conference," Niumatalolo said. “It’s great for our conference, great for our school, great for our program, great for recruiting. We want to represent the AAC well; It’s win-win and good all the way around.”
Taking Over Memphis: It was a sea of royal purple and gray at the Beale Street Parade on Monday afternoon. Kansas State fans three rows deep lined both sides of the street for the event, one of the highlights of the Liberty Bowl festivities here in the Bluff City.
Liberty Bowl officials are expecting the Memphis community to attract $25 million in revenue and for Kansas State fans to vastly outnumber their Navy counterparts.
“Obviously, I don’t know what the attendance will be but we’re expecting 8,000-plus from Kansas State and another 5,000 to 7,000 from Navy,” Memphis Tourism CEO Kevin Kane told USA Today. “If we get those numbers, that $25 million will hold... It’s a big deal for us. Historically, it’s a very good way to end the year.”
Some Kansas State fans were initially disappointed the program was not picked for the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida. However, the enthusiasm clearly was not dampened and ticket sales for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl were impressive.
“I know the AutoZone Liberty Bowl was one of our higher pre-sales before, when we put it out,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said. “It was one of the top ones. I’m guessing now that our fans know and can start planning — the date’s a great date for our fan base. They can get down there, they can spend Christmas with their families and get down to Memphis.”
Kansas State fans took over downtown Memphis, cramming into all the bars and restaurants, while flooding the streets. Navy fans were few and far between, seemingly outnumbered 300 to 1.
“The folks that come are coming to celebrate their teams and their achievements for the year and to party,” Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrthart told USA Today. “Whereas if you get a conventioneer or business seminar, they’re there to work. They’re not here to eat and drink and go to the attractions in the city.”