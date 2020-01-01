A Kansas State cornerback bit on the apparent pitch play and that left Warren wide-open to collect a 41-yard completion that gave Navy first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. However, time was running down and Navy was out of timeouts. Perry raced to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball but muffed the snap from center. That meant the Mids had to hustle to line up again so Perry could stop the clock, which he did with five seconds left.