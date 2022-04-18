Navy football senior tackle Kip Frankland selected to wear jersey No. 68 in honor of the late David Forney

“It’s super special … probably the biggest honor you could get within our [meeting] room,” Navy senior tackle Kip Frankland said of being selected to wear jersey No. 68 in honor of the late David Forney. (Julio Cortez/AP)

A favorite pastime within the Navy offensive line meeting room is watching film from the 2019 season.

Running game coordinator Ashley Ingram has put together an offensive highlight tape jam-packed with clips of quarterback Malcolm Perry, fullback Jamale Carothers, slotback CJ Williams and others breaking loose for long gains.

Advertisement

One of the toughest, most cohesive offensive line units of the triple-option era paved the way as the Midshipmen set a single-season school record with 4,687 rushing yards. Perry was practically unstoppable in establishing a program mark by amassing 2,017 yards on the ground.

Current starting tackle Kip Frankland particularly enjoys the separate highlight tape that focuses solely on trap plays and is now used as a tutorial on how to properly execute the blocking scheme.

Advertisement

Senior David Forney is the star of the show, pulling from his left guard spot and blowing up unsuspecting linebackers to spring the speedy Carothers for breakaway runs.

“We watch a lot of film of Forney. Whenever we study our traps, it’s a lot of David Forney and the way he played, which is running through defender’s faces, putting them down then talking to them a bit,” Frankland said. “That’s what I try to do — put guys on their backs and chirp a little bit then get up and get after it gain on the next play.”

Frankland started every game at right tackle and graded out as Navy’s most consistent offensive lineman last season. Now, as a rising senior, he’s the unquestioned leader of the unit. Earlier this week, the coaching staff bestowed a significant honor on Frankland, selecting the Tennessee native to wear jersey No. 68 in memory of the late Forney.

Forney died Feb. 20, 2020, after suffering cardiac arrest in his dormitory room at Bancroft Hall. The 22-year-old Walkersville resident had been training hard during the offseason in hopes of impressing NFL scouts at various workouts.

Sophomore slotback Vincent Terrell II earns the Admiral Mack Award as most improved player during @NavyFB spring camp. The Hawaii native brings positive energy to the field and has emerged as a leader of his position group. https://t.co/zQq3juJ3Qh pic.twitter.com/cdqEXhXjJJ — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) April 15, 2022

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo wanted to perpetuate the memory of Forney, who was named first team All-American Athletic Conference following an outstanding senior season. Last season, senior center Pierce Banbury became the first offensive lineman chosen to wear No. 68.

Frankland was both touched and excited about being chosen to carry on the legacy of Forney, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound mauler who showed tremendous toughness by always playing through injuries. Frankland talked to Banbury about the responsibility then called his parents to share the news.

“It’s super special … probably the biggest honor you could get within our [meeting] room,” Frankland said. “This senior season is going to mean a lot more wearing 68 and being able to represent Forney and his family. Hopefully, I’ll do it justice.”

Frankland was the lone mainstay along the offensive line last season as Navy started 13 combinations, including five different tackles and guards as well as three different centers. Ingram called the reliable right tackle the “ringleader” of the unit and was pleased he embraced the challenge of wearing No. 68.

Advertisement

“We want to continue to honor Dave and we want someone who is a leader of the group, someone who has been tested and performed,” Ingram said.

“I think the biggest thing is that Kip wanted to wear that number and is honored to do so. He sees it as a way to carry on Dave’s legacy. We’re super-excited Kip wanted to do it because we know he will wear it well.”

Navy publicly announced the decision last Monday and Frankland called Rick Forney that night to profess his commitment to properly honoring his late son. Frankland told the elder Forney that wearing David’s number was more important to him than being named team captain.

Frankland was a freshman when Forney was a senior and naturally looked up to the biggest, strong and toughest member of the offensive line. Rick Forney, a 1989 Annapolis High graduate who spent five years in the Baltimore Orioles organization, recalled how his son routinely suffered “full-body stingers” from delivering brutal blocks and willingly sacrificed his body no matter how battered and bruised it was.

“David was going to knock your head off, whether he was coming off the line of scrimmage straight ahead or pulling. He was always coming to do some damage and cleared it out pretty darn good,” Forney said.

David Forney, who had three younger siblings, had an innate protective streak and did not put up with opponents taking liberties during the pileup after plays. If left tackle Kendel Wright or center Ford Higgins reported a poke in the eye or elbow to the back, Forney identified the perpetrator and took revenge.

Advertisement

“David didn’t put up with defenders taking liberties getting up out of the pile. He always policed that crap,” Rick Forney said.

Kip Frankland wore a wig and skimpy overalls while leading the group of Navy football played nicknamed "The Hooligans" during the Loyola Maryland at Navy men's lacrosse game. (waiting for permission to use) (Eric Beatty/Eric Beatty/Navy Athletics)

Forney always focused on the action at the line of scrimmage when his son was playing for Navy and naturally continues to do so. He kept a close eye on Banbury whenever watching the Midshipmen last season and was impressed by his performance. Now Forney will turn his attention to the right tackle spot to closely follow Frankland.

“No. 68 will always be my favorite Navy player. There’s no doubt about that,” Forney said. “From here on out, I’ll look forward to meeting and shaking the hand of every offensive lineman that gets to wear that number.”

Ingram described Frankland as a “fun-loving” sort and “quite a character.” He could not suppress a grin when discussing the outfit Frankland wore to the recent Loyola Maryland at Navy men’s lacrosse game while leading the contingent of Navy football players and self-proclaimed “Hooligans” in harassing the visiting team.

Frankland eagerly continued a prank tradition started by Higgins of having his photo taken on the opening day of Naval Academy classes alongside a garbage receptacle. “My mom wants a first day of school picture and that’s what she gets — a picture of me with a trash can,” he said.

“I’ve always been the guy to make you smile, to make it fun, to make you want to be at practice. Being able to laugh and smile while you’re out there on the field is special, I think.”