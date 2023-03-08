Kent Island girls basketball carries unbeaten record into Class 2A state semifinals

Defense has been the rallying cry throughout this season for Kent Island girls basketball, which has compiled a 24-0 record and advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals. The Buccaneers are unbeaten because they play a suffocating brand of defense that completely shuts down opposing scorers.

Kent Island is giving up an average of just 26.5 points per game this season. No regular season opponent scored more than 36 points against the Bucs, who held three teams to single digits.

“Everything we’ve done this season has been through the defense. This is by far the best defensive team I’ve ever had,” Kent Island coach David Plumer said. “I think the key has been communication. They constantly talk and call screens and rotate. They trust one another and work together to play great team defense.”

Senior forward Allison Corbin says a lot of time is spent on drills designed to dismantle opposing offenses.

“We do a lot of defensive work during practice. That is a major point of emphasis,” Corbin said. “Out on the court, we are always talking to make sure everyone is on the same page and knows who is covering who.”

This is the third trip to the state semifinals for Kent Island who lost to Williamsport and New Town in 2016 and 17, respectively.

This time around, the Bucs are favored to win it all.

Top-seeded Kent Island will meet No. 4 Hereford at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Paint Branch High School.

“There are four teams left and any one of them has the ability to come out on top. Right now, locking down on defense is our formula for success,” Plumer said. “If we get it done, it will be through the defense.”

Kent Island returned all its key players from last season’s squad that finished 13-7 and was 2A East Region II finalists.

“I knew we would be good this season. We had a lot of talent coming back and this group of girls plays really well together,” Plumer said. “Yes, it is a surprise to be unbeaten. I’d be remiss if I told you we would be this good. All the credit goes to the girls and their desire to win.”

Senior shooting guard Alivia Hanesworth is scoring 14.5 points per game to lead a balanced offense. Junior forward Lilli Dauses (11.5) is the only other player averaging double digits, but four other players are contributing a total of 27 points per game.

“We’ve had a different leading scorer in the last five games. That makes this team very hard to defend,” Plumer said. “This is an outstanding passing team that shares the ball very well.”

Plumer described himself as a “big believer” in the 3-point shot and has designed an offense geared toward getting up as many as possible.

“I think taking and making 3s is the difference-maker in girls basketball and we work on it a lot in practice. All our players can shoot 3s,” he said.

Senior forward Allison Corbin has been a do-it-all performer for Kent Island girls basketball, averaging eight points and a team-best eight rebounds while also swiping 54 steals. (courtesy of Kent Island Girls Basketball)

Corbin leads the team in rebounding with eight per game, while sophomore forward Sydney Riska and Lilli Dauses are grabbing seven and six, respectively. Junior point guard Caroline Cavanaugh is the primary playmaker, averaging five assists.

Kent Island forces a lot of turnovers and has proven adept at turning them into points on the other end. Cavanaugh leads the Bucs with 98 steals, while Hanesworth is not far behind with 89. Freshman Lacy Dauses (58), her older sister Lilli (56) and Corbin (54) also have a high number of steals.

Kent Island pretty much dominated all comers in winning the North Bayside division. The Buccaneers beat South winner Stephen Decatur to capture the Bayside Conference championship.

Kent Island then defeated Parkside (63-44) and Easton (60-50) to claim the Class 2A East Region II crown, then got past Liberty (46-39) in the state quarterfinals.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’re still undefeated this far into the season. This team has put so much effort to get here,” said Corbin, who is committed to play softball at UNC Wilmington. “This team has tremendous chemistry and camaraderie. Our communication on and off the court is excellent.”