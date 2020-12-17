Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo rumored to be a candidate at Arizona — again

For the second time in three years, Ken Niumatalolo is being linked to the University of Arizona vacancy.
Several college football websites have listed the Navy coach as a leading candidate to replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Saturday on the heels of an embarrassing 70-7 loss to archrival Arizona State.
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk declined comment when asked about the rumors.
However, Gladchuk did say he met with Niumatalolo for more than an hour this week, and the coach was fully focused on the future of Navy football.
The Wildcats finished this season with an 0-5 record and are riding a 12-game losing streak after dropping their final seven games of the 2019 season.
Sumlin compiled a 9-20 record (6-17 in the Pac-12 Conference) during his three-year tenure. He went winless against Arizona State with the 70 points surrendered in Friday’s game the most in the history of the Territorial Cup series, which dates to 1899.
Sumlin had two years remaining on his contract, which will be honored by the school. Athletic director Dave Heeke said Arizona will pay Sumlin a $7.5 million buyout.
Niumatalolo was immediately mentioned as a possible candidate at Arizona, largely because he was a finalist for the job the last time around. After Rich Rodriguez was fired following the 2017 season amid sexual harassment allegations, Arizona identified Niumatalolo as a top target, and things got serious.
Niumatalolo was a hot commodity at the time, having led Navy to winning records with bowl berths in nine of his 10 seasons at the helm. The Midshipmen won eight games or more in eight of those seasons and set a program record with 11 victories in 2015.
Navy also proved it could compete in the American Athletic Conference, going 14-2 in its first two seasons a member. The Midshipmen won the West Division and played in the AAC championship in 2016.
Former Arizona head coach Dick Tomey recommended Niumatalolo to DHR International, the search firm retained by Arizona to vet possible candidates. Tomey was head coach at Hawaii when Niumatalolo was a player and two remained close until the former’s death last year.
The 55-year-old Hawaii native visited the Tucson campus, met with Heeke along with other university officials and toured the facilities. On Jan. 12, 2018, The Capital reported that Niumatalolo had been away from the Navy football offices for several days without any contact with members of the coaching staff or athletic director Chet Gladchuk.
The Arizona Star reported that Niumatalolo interviewed for the job and was the leading candidate. Footballscoop.com, a trusted website with a high accurate rate, declared that Arizona was negotiating a deal to hire Niumatalolo.
That news led to a now infamous tweet from Khalil Tate, Arizona’s star quarterback at the time.
“I didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple option,” Tate tweeted.
Two days later, after returning to Annapolis and spending a Sunday morning contemplating the decision, Niumatalolo sent The Capital a text message that made clear his intentions.
“Let me just tell you so you know where I am at today, so you will know exactly my future plans. Beat Army!!!” Niumatalolo wrote in the text.
Later that day on Jan. 14, Arizona announced it was hiring Sumlin, who had enjoyed success as head coach at Houston and Texas A&M.
Niumatalolo has had losing seasons two of the last three years, but his track record is strong. He has compiled a 101-67 record in his 13 years at the helm at Navy, and he is the program’s all-time winningest coach and has spent 23 years coaching in Annapolis.
The Midshipmen went 3-10 (2-6 AAC) in 2018, losing nine of their last 10 games along the way, but Niumatalolo turned Navy around quickly. Last year he directed one of the greatest turnarounds in Football Bowl Subdivision history by leading the Midshipmen to an 11-2 record with a Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy championship and upset of Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.
However, the offensive struggles that sabotaged the 2018 campaign resurfaced this season as Navy stumbled to 3-7, finishing on a five-game losing streak.
Niumatalolo is among numerous current head coaches mentioned in connection with the Arizona opening. Others include Brent Brennan (San Jose State), Bryan Harsin (Boise State) and Lance Leipold (Buffalo).
Many believe Oregon co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a, a former Arizona assistant, is the leading candidate. Arizona State associate coach and co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, an Arizona graduate, is also highly regarded.
Other possible candidates with ties to the school include Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, current interim coach Paul Rhoads along with former player and coach Chuck Cecil.
During a radio appearance on AM 1290, flagship station for Arizona athletics, Heeke said he is seeking a fiery leader who can rebuild the football program while displaying the “highest level of integrity.”
“We need a builder,” Heeke told host Rich Herrera. “We need a program builder. We need a leader. We need someone who has unbelievable passion and a fire inside their gut, inside their belly — for football, for this job, for this place, for U of A, this city and this state.”